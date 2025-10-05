  1. Home
  2. Doctor Arrested After Cough Syrup Kills 14 Children in MP; Govt Orders Nationwide Drug Crackdown

News Network
October 5, 2025

Bhopal / Chennai / New Delhi, Oct 5: A massive outcry has erupted after 14 children died in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, allegedly after consuming a toxic batch of Coldrif cough syrup. Authorities have arrested Dr. Praveen Soni, a government-appointed physician practising in Parasia, who allegedly prescribed the syrup to the children.

According to official reports, most of the children had initially shown mild cold and fever symptoms in early September. However, after taking the syrup, their conditions deteriorated rapidly — with symptoms of kidney failure and reduced urine output. Laboratory tests later confirmed the presence of diethylene glycol, a highly poisonous chemical, in the syrup.

The Madhya Pradesh government has now banned Coldrif and another syrup, Nextro-DS, across the state, and announced ₹4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the deaths “extremely tragic” and vowed strict action against those responsible.

“The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. A ban is also being imposed on other products of the company that manufactures it,” the CM said on X (formerly Twitter).

The syrup in question — Coldrif (Batch No. SR-13) — was manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. A test conducted at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai found that it contained 48.6% diethylene glycol (w/v) — a toxic industrial solvent known to cause kidney failure.

Following the revelation, Tamil Nadu authorities declared the batch “Not of Standard Quality” and banned its sale. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched risk-based inspections at 19 pharmaceutical units across six states, including those producing cough syrups and antibiotics.

Samples from the victims and the syrups have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (Pune) and AIIMS-Nagpur for further analysis. A multi-agency team — including experts from the ICMR, NEERI, and CDSCO — is investigating the cause of deaths.

The tragedy has revived global concerns about India’s drug safety. In 2022, the World Health Organization linked cough syrups made by another Indian firm to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia, though India later contested the findings.

As the investigation deepens, authorities have seized remaining Coldrif stocks and placed Sresan Pharmaceuticals under scrutiny for potential violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

News Network
September 25,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 25: In news that will significantly energise the local economy, the proposal for the largest tech park in Mangaluru is poised to go before the State Cabinet as soon as tomorrow, or early next week, for final approval.

This was the core announcement made by IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge while speaking at the fifth edition of Mangaluru Technovanza 2025, an initiative driving the state’s Beyond Bengaluru programme.

The New Technology Hub

The planned tech park is a substantial project, earmarked for 3.25 acres of land. It boasts a massive built-up area of 3.5 lakh square feet and is projected to create working capacity for 3,500 professionals. This move is seen as a crucial step in transforming Mangaluru into a leading Tier 2 technology destination.

The AI Innovation Push: Elevate AI 100

The Minister also addressed the critical need to position Karnataka, and by extension its secondary cities like Mangaluru, as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Responding to a suggestion by former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai for an ‘Elevate AI 100’ programme—modelled on the successful initiative that nurtured Karnataka's early startup ecosystem—Kharge committed to discussing the idea at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 (November 18–20).

Kharge stated his readiness to pledge Rs 5 crore from the government’s side for the fund. He issued a challenge to Mohandas Pai and industry leaders: “Mohandas Pai has to ensure that the top 25 venture capital firms across the country come to the summit and pledge another Rs 5 crore, so that it becomes a substantial fund. The funding should be exclusively for Karnataka.”

State-wide Ambition and New Policies

The Minister highlighted the state’s ambitious Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy, which aims to nearly double the current number of GCCs in Karnataka by attracting 500 new centres by 2029. This drive has the goal of generating 3.5 lakh jobs across the state.

Additionally, in a move towards environmental sustainability, Kharge announced that the government will roll out a Circular Economy Policy within the next month.

Data Centre & 'GIFT City' Dreams

On the prospect of establishing a Data Centre Hub in Mangaluru, Kharge was optimistic. He acknowledged the region's strong potential, stating, “Mangaluru can be a strong contender for a data centre.”

To address the high resource demands of data centres, the government has already submitted a proposal to the Department of Energy to prepare an industry-specific energy plan. "We need to ensure energy and water security. We are working towards it and will come up with a blueprint by the next budget session,” he confirmed.

Regarding the aspiration for a GIFT City-like hub in Karnataka, B V Naidu, Chairman of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, stressed its potential. While the Union Government had previously declined the proposal, maintaining that the country could have only one such hub, Minister Kharge urged a united push: “If all MPs from Karnataka speak to the Finance Minister as well as the Prime Minister and exert pressure, it can be reconsidered. I believe it will work phenomenally well if it is set up here, considering the volume of remittances and the complete ecosystem present in this region.”

News Network
September 27,2025

Tamil Nadu’s Karur witnessed a massive political rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. However, the event took a tragic turn when over 33 people including children died and over 62 got injured and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Visuals shared online show a massive crowd gathered at night for a political rally. Thousands of people were seen packed tightly on both sides of the road, cheering and waving, while a large campaign vehicle made its way through the centre.

The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable, even as Vijay was addressing the gathering, leading to people fainting. The fainted people were shifted to hospitals in ambulances, and some of them are reportedly battling for their lives.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the incident and called the tragic incident “deeply saddening.”

Taking stock of the situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he has directed immediate medical assistance for the victims.

 This is not the first time Vijay's rallies have come under scrutiny. His debut rally in Trichy earlier this month saw massive crowds escorting his convoy from the airport to the venue, turning a 20-minute ride into a six-hour traffic jam that brought the city to a halt.

Citing safety concerns, the police had imposed 23 conditions for TVK rallies, including a ban on joining convoys, public receptions, and advisories for pregnant women, the elderly and the differently abled to follow events online.

Courts, too, had made strong observations about public safety and the actor-politician's responsibility even as TVK alleged bias against the party. Despite Vijay's repeated appeals, most of these conditions were openly defied by his supporters. Many had brought in children and infants.

The Madras High Court, while hearing TVK's petition against "tough and unfulfillable conditions" imposed by the police for its rallies earlier this month, had questioned whether such restrictions were being applied to all parties.

Justice N Sathish Kumar referred to the chaos at Vijay's Tiruchi rally on September 13, and said, "If something untoward had happened, who would take responsibility? As party president, Vijay ought to control the crowds."

The Karur tragedy raises questions on both the TVK's accountability and the police's preparedness. Did the inordinate delay in Vijay's arrival contribute to the build-up and was it deliberate to showcase his mass support? Were adequate measures taken to avert such a disaster, given the warning signs from earlier rallies?

News Network
October 1,2025

Kasaragod, Oct 1: C. Ranjitha (30), a practising lawyer and president of the DYFI Kumbla area committee, was found dead in her office chamber at Kumbla on Tuesday evening in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Ranjitha, a member of the DYFI block committee, was actively involved in the organisation until around 5 p.m., according to CPM Kumbla area secretary Zubair C. A. When her family was unable to contact her later, they went to her office and found the door locked. Police were alerted and, after breaking open the door, discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was the daughter of Chandran, a temple worker, and Varijakshi of Kumbla Bathery. She is survived by her husband, Krithesh, their eight-year-old son, and her brother Sujith. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary of the District Cooperative Hospital, Kumbla.

Police said they had recovered a suicide note but have not disclosed its contents. The Station House Officer at Kumbla confirmed that an investigation is underway but declined to share further details.

Ranjitha’s family has faced tragedy before: her brother Ajith, also a DYFI leader, died last year in Karnataka while attempting to rescue children from drowning.

