  Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked Rs 50 again. Check prices in major cities

News Network
March 1, 2023

The domestic LPG cylinder price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from Wednesday, March 1, by the oil marketing companies Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL. Also, the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked by Rs 350.5 per unit. The commercial LPG cylinder rate has been hiked for the second time this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per cylinder.

In the National capital Delhi commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit a 19.8% hike from Rs 1,769 earlier and the price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, a 4.7% increase from Rs 1057. The hike of Rs 350.50 is the second biggest hike after the hike of Rs 350 per cylinder weighing 19 kg in 2014. Now the commercial LPG cylinder is back above Rs 2100 per unit for the first time since June 2022.

The domestic gas cylinder’s price changes from state to state based on state taxes. The rates are usually changed on the first day of the month. Apart from that, a household is permitted to have 12 domestic cylinders at subsidised rates in a year. They are required to pay extra money for any additional purchases.

Here are the new rates: In Bangalore, the LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 1,055.50, in Bhubaneswar Rs 1,079.00, in Chandigarh Rs 1,112.50, in Hyderabad Rs 1,105.00, in Jaipur Rs 1,056.50, in Lucknow Rs 1,090.50, in Patna Rs 1,201.00, in Trivandrum Rs 1,062.00, in Kolkata Rs 1,079.00, in Mumbai Rs 1,052.50, in Chennai Rs 1,068.50, in Gurgaon Rs 1,061.50, in Noida Rs 1,050.50.

News Network
February 24,2023

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24: A full emergency was declared at the International Airport here on Friday after a flight from Calicut heading to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam was diverted to Kerala’s capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.

The fight landed at the airport at 12.15 PM, according to airport sources. The sources said the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning.

The flight landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing, the sources told PTI.

The airport management declared a full emergency.

News Network
February 26,2023

Meerut, Feb 27: The All India Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday demanded that the image of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes be replaced with that of V D Savarkar and other freedom fighters.

In an open letter to the Government of India, the Hindu Mahasabha also asked for renaming the road leading to the Parliament House after Savarkar.

Mahasabha leaders said this will be true tribute to Savarkar, a freedom fighter and former president of the Hindu Mahasabha, from the Modi government.

Savarkar's 58th death anniversary was observed at the office of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Sharda Road by performing havan puja and rituals on Sunday.

Presiding over the programme, National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Pandit Ashok Sharma said Savarkar was a great historical revolutionary in India's freedom struggle. 

News Network
February 20,2023

Mangaluru Feb 20: The customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport have seized a total of 1,625 grams of gold valued at over Rs 91 lakh from February 1 to 15 from five male passengers who arrived from Dubai and Bahrain.

The gold was smuggled through different modus operandi such as concealment in the handle of trolley bag, in rectum, in oral cavity and in the form of thin paste layer pasted inside a carton box.

The officers also seized foreign currency notes worth US $5,100 and £2420 totally equivalent to Indian Rs 6,54,750 from a male passenger who was attempting to smuggle them out of India by Air India Express flight No IX 383 to Dubai.

