‘Don't believe rumours...’ Here’re key points from Modi’s latest 'Mann ki Baat'

April 25, 2021

Newsroom, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, as the country grapples with a second Covid-19 wave.

In his last Mann ki Baat, Modi hailed the world's largest vaccination programme being carried out in India against the Covid-19 and stressed on "dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (medicines as well as strict preventive measures).

He also hailed the 'taali-thaali' campaign and lighting of diyas last year, saying it had touched the hearts of 'corona warriors'.

Key points from his address:

1. The government of India is dedicated to taking forward the efforts of the state governments to tackle the current Covid-19 situation, says PM

2. "I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine. You all must be aware that Govt of India has sent free vaccine to all State Govts. All people above 45 years of age can benefit from this. From May 1, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," he said.

3. Country's corporate sector can also participate in vaccine drive by getting their employees vaccinated. Govt of India's free vaccination program will continue in future too. I request states to ensure benefits of this free vaccination program reaches as many people as possible, Modi adde

News Network
April 20,2021

New Delhi, Apr 20: The ICSE class 10 board exams have been cancelled in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday.

Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams.

The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.

"Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CICSE has decided to cancel the class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty are of topmost priority and paramount importance," said Arathoon, Secretary and Chief Executive of the CISCE.

"We are committed to devise a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring class 10 results. The criterion, as well as the date of declaration fo results, will be announced later," he said.

However, the Class 12 ISC board exams remain deferred, the dates for which will be released later, the council said in a circular issued on Monday.

News Network
April 18,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 18: The High Court has directed the Karnataka government to reconsider the stand and take necessary decisions on attaching properties connected to former minister R Roshan Baig in connection with the multi-billion I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, also directed the government to consider paying the competent authority Rs 12.82 crore, spent by the IMA Group, to reconstruct a government school in Shivajinagar.

The bench noted that the government has completely ignored the powers vesting in it under the Karnataka Protection Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act 2004 on the question of attaching the properties of Baig. It said the government has only considered one aspect as to whether Baig had taken any financial benefits from the IMA group.

"If we accept the submission of the state that question of attachment of properties will be considered only after the submission of the final report of CBI, in every such case such a stand can be taken by the state government. It will defeat the very object of enactment in particular section 3 (2) of KPID Act," the bench said.

The court was informed that IMA had spent Rs 10.82 crore on construction and maintenance at V K Obaidullah Government School in Shivajinagar. The IMA group had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Block Education Officer. The competent authority, appointed under the KPID Act, had written to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, seeking payment of Rs 12.82 crore so that the money can be returned to the depositors. The bench asked the government to consider both attaching the school building and to pay Rs 12.82 crore to the competent authority.

“We are sure that the state government will seriously consider this issue, as prima facie, we are of the opinion that investors’ money deposited with IMA group cannot be converted to the construction of a school building of the state government,” the court said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), meanwhile, submitted that it is going to challenge the recent High Court order quashing the supplementary charge sheets filed against IPS officer Hemanth Nimbalkar.

News Network
April 23,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 23: Explaining Karnataka’s covid-19 situation to Prime Minister Narendra, chief minister B S Yediyurappa today said that several healthcare facilities in the state would face closure if the shortage of oxygen is not addressed.

During his video conference with the PM, Yediyurappa asked the Centre to give Karnataka 1,471 tonnes of oxygen for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. 

“The usage of oxygen is going up day by day. Yesterday alone the state used up 500 tonnes of oxygen,” Yediyurappa said, according to a statement from his office. “The Centre has supplied only 300 tonnes to the state. If the same situation continues, then several healthcare facilities will have to be closed,” he said. 

Explaining the state’s oxygen requirement, Yediyurappa said Karnataka will need 1,142 tonnes after April 25 and this would go up to 1,471 tonnes after April 30. He urged PM Modi to “immediately supply” oxygen and plug the shortage. 

Yediyurappa also pointed out that the state’s positivity rate had risen to 16%. “Bengaluru city is the worst-affected with high cases being reported from Tumakuru, Ballari, Mysuru, Hassan and Kalaburagi districts,” he said. 

Karnataka has decided to order one crore doses of the Covishield vaccine at a cost of Rs 400 crore in the first phase. “The progress of our vaccination programme is good and 82 lakh people have inoculated thus far,” Yediyurappa said. 

Karnataka urged the Centre to ensure that states are treated equally while distributing the vaccines. 

According to Yediyurappa, infrastructure at government hospitals was alright now. “Steps were taken to develop infrastructure in the last six months,” he said. “We’re also getting private hospitals to give the government 50% of their beds.” 

Yediyurappa told the video conference that the state government had permitted private hospitals to tie up with nearby hotels to start ‘step-down’ hospitals. “We are also thinking of starting field hospitals that have ICU facilities,” he added. 

On Remdesivir, Yediyurappa said Karnataka needed two lakh doses for the next ten days, and asked PM Modi for them to be supplied to the state.

