‘Don't believe rumours...’ Here’re key points from Modi’s latest 'Mann ki Baat'

Newsroom, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, as the country grapples with a second Covid-19 wave.

In his last Mann ki Baat, Modi hailed the world's largest vaccination programme being carried out in India against the Covid-19 and stressed on "dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (medicines as well as strict preventive measures).

He also hailed the 'taali-thaali' campaign and lighting of diyas last year, saying it had touched the hearts of 'corona warriors'.

Key points from his address:

1. The government of India is dedicated to taking forward the efforts of the state governments to tackle the current Covid-19 situation, says PM

2. "I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine. You all must be aware that Govt of India has sent free vaccine to all State Govts. All people above 45 years of age can benefit from this. From May 1, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," he said.

3. Country's corporate sector can also participate in vaccine drive by getting their employees vaccinated. Govt of India's free vaccination program will continue in future too. I request states to ensure benefits of this free vaccination program reaches as many people as possible, Modi adde