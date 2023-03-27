  1. Home
Dressed in black, Opp MPs stage protest over Adani issue, Rahul's disqualification

News Network
March 27, 2023

satyamev.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 27: Wearing black clothes, several Opposition MPs on Monday took out a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against the government over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The protesters, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government.

Holding a huge Satyamev Jayate banner and placards with "save democracy" written on them, the MPs proceeded towards Vijay Chowk where they staged a sit-in.

"How has Adani's wealth multiplied so much in the last few years? When you are going to foreign countries how many times have you taken the industrialist with you? The PM has not been able to give answers to questions raised against Adani," Kharge told reporters at Vijay Chowk.

"We want a JPC on the Adani issue. Why is the government not agreeing to this? Why are you scared of a JPC probe...? It means 'dal mein kuchh kala hai' (something is wrong)," he said.

The Opposition has been seeking a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

Kharge also raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP after a Surat court convicted and sentenced him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

"You want to defame Rahul Gandhi that is why you transferred the case to Gujarat even as the comments were made in Kolar in Karnataka. Today is a black day for democracy," Kharge said.

Kharge said Opposition MPs were dressed in black as the prime minister is "finishing" democracy.

Trinamool Congress, which has so far stayed away from opposition protests, joined the sit-in on Monday.

Earlier, MPs of various opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BRS, and SP, met at the Parliament complex to discuss a strategy to take forward the Adani issue as well as Rahul Gandhi's disqualification matter in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

News Network
March 21,2023

shyaranya.jpg

Kasaragod, Mar 21: A teenage girl student was found dead at her residence under suspicious circumstances at Illathingal, Bantukka Malamkund in Kasaragod district. 

The deceased is KV Sharanya (17), a plus two student of a government higher secondary school. She was the daughter of Babu and Sujata couple. 

The incident came to light when her mother Sujata returned home from work last evening. 

The girl was preparing for the Plus Two exams. It is learnt that she was studying when her mother left home for work. After returning home, the mother peaked into daughter’s bedroom to find out what the latter was doing. 

To her horror, she witnessed her daughter’s dead body. It is learnt that the body was in sitting position on the bed hanging from the rope attached to the wall in the bedroom. The door of the room was locked from outside.

The family members suspect foul play in Sharanya’s death, as there was no situation to commit suicide. The death occurred when no one was at home. Police have sealed the house as the death is suspicious.

The body was taken to Kannur Pariyaram Medical College for post-mortem. Jurisdictional Bedakam police have registered a case of unnatural death.

News Network
March 27,2023

Aqsa.jpg

Jerusalem, Mar 27: Muslim worshipers have been forced out of the sacred al-Aqsa mosque as Israeli forces and extremists stormed the vicinity of the mosque on the fourth day of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Video footage circulating online showed that Israeli soldiers and extremist illegal settlers forced Muslims from the holy place late on Sunday.

The large groups of Israeli radicals – whose incursion on Sunday came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – were under Israeli forces’ protection.

According to Wafa news agency, the Palestinian foreign ministry called for forcing Israel to comply with its commitments and “halt violations of holy sites in al-Quds, including al-Aqsa Mosque, before it is too late.”

The ministry termed the Israeli assault on worshipers inside al-Aqsa as “a serious escalation” and held Tel Aviv fully responsible for its consequences.

For Muslims, al-Aqsa represents the world’s third-holiest site.

This violence comes after the Israeli police approved the storming of al-Aqsa at the instruction of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

On Thursday, the first day of Ramadan, almost 300 extremists raided the compound.

The head of the Islamic Supreme Committee in al-Quds, Sheikh Ekrama Sabri, warned of a campaign against the mosque.

He said that the campaign began late on Saturday with the storming and desecration of the al-Qibli prayer hall, urging a rally around al-Aqsa and for a stronger defense of the site.

Sheikh Sabri pointed out that the Israeli soldiers are trying to remove the worshipers from the holy site to pave the way in front of Israeli illegal settlers to storm the mosque and carry out their acts of violence and desecration.

Many Palestinians have called on worshipers to break their fast during Ramadan inside the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque and perform prayers in the mosque.

One of their goals is to intensify the presence of Palestinians in the mosque during the holy month to reassert their right to al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of al-Quds, in light of recurrent raids by settlers.

In previous years, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians during Ramadan, particularly around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

News Network
March 24,2023

BSY'son.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's warm gesture to B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, during the breakfast meeting on Friday has raised a debate in the state political circles.

Shah, who arrived in Karnataka, visited BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member Yediyurappa's residence and had breakfast. Yediyurappa and Vijayendra stood at the entrance to welcome the Union Home Minister with a bouquet.

In a significant gesture, Shah after getting down from the vehicle, asked Yediyurappa to pass on the bouquet to his son Vijayendra. "Yediyurappa Ji aap bouquet iss ko de do (give bouquet to him)," said Shah.

Later, Yediyurappa passed on the bouquet to his son, who presented it to Shah, and was patted on his shoulders. Along with Yediyurappa's daughters, Vijayendra served breakfast to Shah and the photos have gone viral on social media.

Talking to the media, Vijayendra stated that he was delighted when Amit Shah arrived at their residence.

"The leaders discussed the political situation in the state. In the next elections, there won't be any chance for a hung Assembly. It has been discussed to communicate the state and central government programmes to the people. There was no other discussion between leaders other than politics," he said.

When asked about his possible contest in the Varuna constituency against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra stated the decision has been left to the central leadership. "I have toured Shikaripura constituency once. I am taking another round of tour there," he said. Shikaripura constituency is presently represented by his father Yediyurappa.

Shah's visit is being analyzed as a message to the BJP leaders, who are openly expressing their reservations on high command giving prominence to Yediyurappa.

BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had objected to Yediyurappa's statement of allocating a party ticket to his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Ravi has stated that the party will not allow the kitchen cabinet to function. Yediyurappa had to take back his statement. Vijayendra had made an open statement that no one should take Yediyurappa's silence as weakness and they will repent. "Does anyone have the strength to assure a majority in elections for the party?" Vijayendra had asked.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna also had a tiff with Vijayendra, and stated that "he is just a son of Yediyurappa and many people like him are around him".

Amid the growing differences, Amit Shah had to intervene and resolve the matter.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state in-charge Arun Singh, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel were also present at Yediyurappa's residence.

