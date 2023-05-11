  1. Home
  2. Eknath Shinde continues to be Maha CM; ‘moral victory’ for Uddhav as SC slams governor’s ‘illegal trust vote’

Eknath Shinde continues to be Maha CM; ‘moral victory’ for Uddhav as SC slams governor’s ‘illegal trust vote’

News Network
May 11, 2023

shinde.jpg

New Delhi, May 11: The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment, effectively opened the doors for the disqualification of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for defection from the Shiv Sena party while holding that the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s call for trust vote, which led to the resignation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was illegal.

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, however, said it cannot quash the resignation of Thackeray, and thus, would not be able to reinstate him as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, now.

“Thackeray did not face the floor test. Instead, he had resigned. If Thackeray had refrained from resignation, he could have been reinstated. Since the trust vote was not held due to his resignation, this option does not arise. We cannot quash a resignation,” the court held.

On June 29 last year, Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government fell hours after the apex court refused to stay a floor test called for by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30. Following this, the Governor Koshyari had invited Shinde to form the new government.

The judgment, authored by the Chief Justice Chandrachud, held that the Election Commission of India’s decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the “real” Shiv Sena, giving it the party symbol of ‘bow and arrow’, did not have a “retrospective” effect and amounted to an interference with the party’s 2018 Constitution and results of the intra-party polls, following which Thackeray was made a leader.

The court said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar should not have kept the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs of his camp pending until the Election Commission gave its decision in its favour. The then Deputy Speaker Narhari Zariwal had issued disqualification notices against 39 MLAs, including Shinde, for defection on June 25, 2022.

The court said Shinde did not have the defence of ‘split’ available to him. A “split” from the original political party without a subsequent merger with another party or formation of a new faction is no longer a defence against charges of defection. The Constitution (Ninety-first Amendment) Act, 2003 had deleted the provision of “split” in Paragraph 3 of the Tenth Schedule. The judgment backs the contention raised by the Thackeray faction that the Shinde camp’s refusal to comply with the party whip amounted to a “split” from the original Shiv Sena party. As a result, they had ceased to be party members and were liable to be disqualified as legislators for defection.

Though the Shinde government would continue for the time being, the Supreme Court judgment would gravely impact the Chief Minister’s sole defence that he had only “split” and not defected from the Shiv Sena party. The Constitution Bench also found the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the new chief whip of Shiv Sena.

The judgment made scathing remarks against Governor Koshiyari, saying he roamed out of the constitutional bounds of his office into the political arena by calling for a trust vote without any “objective material” to support his “inference” that the MVA government had lost the majority and confidence in the House.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said there was nothing in the communications sent by the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to him that they were withdrawing support to the Thackeray government. In fact, many of them were Ministers in that regime.

“Floor test cannot be used as a means to settle differences within a political party… The Governor erred in concluding that Thackeray had lost support,” Chief Justice Chandrachud lashed out at the Governor.

The court said if the MLAs were unhappy about the “corruption” in the government, either they or then Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis could have sought a no-confidence motion in the House, which they had not, instead of writing to the Governor. “There is a marked difference between individuals withdrawing from a government and a party withdrawing from the government,” Chief Justice Chandrachud noted.

The court further referred to a larger Bench of seven judges the question whether a Speaker under a cloud can proceed with hearing and deciding disqualification petitions against MLAs. A Constitution Bench judgment in 2016 in the Nabam Rebia case had held that a Speaker who is himself facing notice of disqualification should stop from hearing petitions under the Tenth Schedule. Shinde had countered Zariwal’s disqualification notice by filing a notice of disqualification against the Deputy Speaker. Thackeray had contended that the 2016 judgment opened a constitutional hiatus by which the Speaker cannot use his powers to disqualify MLAs, thus rendering the Tenth Schedule redundant. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2023

shinde.jpg

New Delhi, May 11: The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment, effectively opened the doors for the disqualification of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for defection from the Shiv Sena party while holding that the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s call for trust vote, which led to the resignation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was illegal.

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, however, said it cannot quash the resignation of Thackeray, and thus, would not be able to reinstate him as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, now.

“Thackeray did not face the floor test. Instead, he had resigned. If Thackeray had refrained from resignation, he could have been reinstated. Since the trust vote was not held due to his resignation, this option does not arise. We cannot quash a resignation,” the court held.

On June 29 last year, Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government fell hours after the apex court refused to stay a floor test called for by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30. Following this, the Governor Koshyari had invited Shinde to form the new government.

The judgment, authored by the Chief Justice Chandrachud, held that the Election Commission of India’s decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the “real” Shiv Sena, giving it the party symbol of ‘bow and arrow’, did not have a “retrospective” effect and amounted to an interference with the party’s 2018 Constitution and results of the intra-party polls, following which Thackeray was made a leader.

The court said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar should not have kept the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs of his camp pending until the Election Commission gave its decision in its favour. The then Deputy Speaker Narhari Zariwal had issued disqualification notices against 39 MLAs, including Shinde, for defection on June 25, 2022.

The court said Shinde did not have the defence of ‘split’ available to him. A “split” from the original political party without a subsequent merger with another party or formation of a new faction is no longer a defence against charges of defection. The Constitution (Ninety-first Amendment) Act, 2003 had deleted the provision of “split” in Paragraph 3 of the Tenth Schedule. The judgment backs the contention raised by the Thackeray faction that the Shinde camp’s refusal to comply with the party whip amounted to a “split” from the original Shiv Sena party. As a result, they had ceased to be party members and were liable to be disqualified as legislators for defection.

Though the Shinde government would continue for the time being, the Supreme Court judgment would gravely impact the Chief Minister’s sole defence that he had only “split” and not defected from the Shiv Sena party. The Constitution Bench also found the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the new chief whip of Shiv Sena.

The judgment made scathing remarks against Governor Koshiyari, saying he roamed out of the constitutional bounds of his office into the political arena by calling for a trust vote without any “objective material” to support his “inference” that the MVA government had lost the majority and confidence in the House.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said there was nothing in the communications sent by the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to him that they were withdrawing support to the Thackeray government. In fact, many of them were Ministers in that regime.

“Floor test cannot be used as a means to settle differences within a political party… The Governor erred in concluding that Thackeray had lost support,” Chief Justice Chandrachud lashed out at the Governor.

The court said if the MLAs were unhappy about the “corruption” in the government, either they or then Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis could have sought a no-confidence motion in the House, which they had not, instead of writing to the Governor. “There is a marked difference between individuals withdrawing from a government and a party withdrawing from the government,” Chief Justice Chandrachud noted.

The court further referred to a larger Bench of seven judges the question whether a Speaker under a cloud can proceed with hearing and deciding disqualification petitions against MLAs. A Constitution Bench judgment in 2016 in the Nabam Rebia case had held that a Speaker who is himself facing notice of disqualification should stop from hearing petitions under the Tenth Schedule. Shinde had countered Zariwal’s disqualification notice by filing a notice of disqualification against the Deputy Speaker. Thackeray had contended that the 2016 judgment opened a constitutional hiatus by which the Speaker cannot use his powers to disqualify MLAs, thus rendering the Tenth Schedule redundant. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2023

saudiarabia.jpg

Saudi Arabia has introduced a temporary work visa earlier this month wherein foreign job seekers, especially Indians, can work for up to six months.

Temporary work visa

The temporary work visa enables companies in Saudi Arabia to issue a temporary work visa, where holders can work for three months from the date of entry in Saudi Arabia. The permit can be extended for a similar period, allowing the employee to work in Saudi Arabia for up to six months.

The visa also does not require the company to issue a separate work permit and residency for the worker for the duration of the job.

The visa is issued electronically and is valid for one year from the time of being issued. Companies can apply for the visa through the Qiwa platform.

Qiwa platform

Qiwa is the newly launched digital platform that provides services related to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which allows employers in Saudi Arabia to digitally create and authenticate employee contracts.

The platform also allows employees to approve, reject or request changes to their contract through their account on Qiwa.

Once both parties agree to the contract, it is considered authenticated and approved by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Employers and employees can access the platform through the website – qiwa.sa

The platform is available in six language options - Arabic, English, Bengali, Hindi, Tagalog, and Urdu.

How companies can apply for the visa

According to Qiwa, the request must be submitted by the companies through their Qiwa account. However, they need to fulfil certain criteria, including the fact that the company has a valid commercial registration (if the company’s business activity requires it to have one) and there are no existing remarks from the wages protection system on the establishment.

Companies can apply for a temporary work visa for a foreign worker through the Qiwa platform by following these steps:
1. Log in to your company account.
2. Choose ‘temporary work visa service’ from e-services.
3. Click on submit temporary work visa request.
4. Fill all the fields.
5. Submit the request for temporary work visa.

Cost and processing time

According to the Qiwa platform, the visa costs Saudi Riyal 1,000 (Dh978.97) and is issued instantly. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 27: Over 5. 3 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise in 58,545 booths to elect 224 members to Karnataka’s legislative assembly on May 10, the Election Commission revealed.

Manoj Kumar Meena, chief electoral officer (CEOKarnataka), said some 9. 1 lakh voters were added to electoral rolls since November 2022. With these additions, Karnataka now has 5,30,85,566 voters. At six lakh, Bengaluru Urban district, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas, added the highest number of voters.

Meena said, “The last date for inclusion of names in voter lists was April 20 and all eligible applications received by that date were added to the electoral roll. Currently, Karnataka has over 5. 3 crore voters who can cast their vote on May 10. ”

Of the total electorate population, nearly 2. 7 crore voters are men and over 2. 6 crore women. There are about 5k transgender voters in various parts of the state. Of the total electorate, 11. 7 lakh are youngsters (age group 18 -19 years) including 6. 4 lakh boys and 5. 3 girls.

The electoral populationalso has 5. 7 lakh speciallyabled voters and 12. 2 lakh voters above the age of 80 years. The NRI voters’ number has also gone up to 3,048 in Karnataka, Meena said.

With the addition of a considerable number of new voters, the ECI has also increased the number of polling stations across Karnataka — from 58,282 to 58,545. Incidentally, the state has 47,488 service voters (Armed forces, paramilitary).

“Belagavi Rural has the highest number of service voters at more than 20,000, while Bagalkot has more than 3,000. Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru has the least number of service voters with just eight personnel,” Meena said.

Meena revealed the state has already achieved 100% photo electoral rolls.

“Identification of voters at the polling booth will be mandatory and all electors have been provided with electoral photo identity cards (EPIC),” he said. “The state has also achieved 100% success in EPIC distribution. We still need to distribute about 3. 5 lakh EPIC cards which will be done. The EC has already printed voter slips and guides which will be door delivered in a few days through our BLOs.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.