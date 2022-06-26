  1. Home
  2. Eknath Shinde dials Raj Thackeray as political crisis deepens

Eknath Shinde dials Raj Thackeray as political crisis deepens

News Network
June 27, 2022

sindethakeray.jpg

Mumbai, June 27: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over phone twice amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, according to ANI.

Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed the agency. 

Rebel legislators led by Eknath Shinde inched closer to formally getting their group recognised and pulling out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress dispensation is contemplating action against the rebels and ministers and dealing with them sternly which may include disqualification, suspension from the party and stripping their portfolios.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2022

bhimanagouda.jpg

Bengaluru, June 14: Former Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of the state.

He is presently serving as the Upalokayukta.

According to the appointment notification issued on the orders of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recommended that Justice Patil be appointed as the Lokayukta of Karnataka.

It said, this recommendation was made after consulting the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses of the State Legislature.

The post of the head of anti-corruption ombudsman in the state has been vacant after Justice P Vishwanath Shetty had stepped down as Karnataka Lokayukta in January after five years of service. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 22,2022

Mumbai, June 22: A Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister, who is among the dissidents led by party leader Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday said they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership, but they have been upset with the style of function of the NCP and Congress, the other two ruling alliance partners in the state.

The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra into a crisis, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday.

Speaking to a TV channel over phone, Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumare, who is among the dissidents, said, "We do not have any complaints against the Shiv Sena leadership. We have raised our complaints with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, that it was getting difficult to work with the NCP and Congress ministers. It was very difficult for us to get our proposals and work requests approved from their ministers.”

To a query, Bhumare said he was given a cabinet portfolio and was satisfied with it. "What else do I need in life. But, as a people's representative, I need to address the grievances of my people. I could not do it properly because of these two alliance partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, another dissident Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsath told a TV channel that 35 party legislators were in Guwahati. "A couple of more MLAs will join us by today evening. We also have the support of three independent MLAs,” he claimed.

Shirsath also targeted state NCP and Congress ministers and claimed their "hostile behaviour" forced the Sena legislators to revolt. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2022

ilhaamdavood.jpg

Mangaluru, June 18: Ilham Rafeeq of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, has emerged topper in science stream in 2nd PUC examinations the results of which were announced today. Securing 597 marks out of 600, she also stood second in Karnataka state.

Elated over the results, Ilham said “I used to plan my studies and was studying daily. There is no substitute for hard work. Teachers were also very supportive and solved our doubts in the classroom itself.”

“I am not able to digest the fact that I am second topper in the state as I had not expected it as well. I have set my goal on my future studies. I want to take up BSc in clinical psychology. It is my dream to study clinical psychology” she said.

“Since my Class 10 days, I developed a fascination towards the working of the brain. I want to pursue a career in clinical psychology,” said a beaming Ms. Ilham, the younger daughter of Mohammed Rafeeq Davood, a manager in a retail chain outlet, and Moizatul Kubra, a home-maker.

She will be pursuing the course at Yenepoya Deemed to be University, Ms. Ilham said.

“Ilham is good at painting and converting waste into something useful,” her mother said. "We are happy with the result of our daughter and her hard work has paid off," her father added.

Ilham said since she was completely prepared for the 2nd PU examination, she did not face any nerves writing a public examination after a gap of nearly two years. “I had good support from our teachers. I did well in the pre-boards examination too,” she said. Ms. Ilham did her Class 10 at the Yenepoya School.

ilhaam.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.