  2. ‘Election system dead in India; 2024 LS poll rigged’: Rahul Gandhi says Modi wouldn’t be PM otherwise

August 2, 2025

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Election Commission, alleging that the polling system in the country is "already dead" and the 2024 Lok Sabha election was "rigged".

Addressing the inaugural function of the day-long legal conclave on the theme 'Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives and Pathways', he alleged that the prime minister is sitting on his chair with a "thin majority" and had there been a difference of a few seats, he would have not been there.

He cited data collected by the Congress from an Assembly constituency in Karnataka, where the party checked the photographs and names of electors physically and reportedly found out that 1.5 lakh votes were "fake" out of a total of 6.5 lakh voters.

"You will see the shockwave that is going to go through the electoral system when we release this data. It is literally like an atom bomb," the Congress leader claimed.

"The truth is that the election system in India is already dead. Please remember one thing that the prime minister of India enjoys a very slim majority. If 10-15 seats were rigged, and we suspect the actual figures to be closer to 70-80 to 100, he would not have been the prime minister of the country," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed.

"In the coming few days, we are going to prove to you without any doubt how a Lok Sabha election can be rigged, and it was rigged," he alleged.

Sharpening his attack on the Election Commission, the former Congress chief said, "It's very clear that the institution that protects this (Constitution), and defends it has been obliterated and taken over".

Gandhi also said that he did not have the proof earlier and that is why he could not make such statements before.

"But, I am making this statement confidently now because I have 100 per cent proof. And, whoever I have shown it to has fallen off the chair. They literally said how can it be possible. But it is possible, it's happening, literally," he claimed.

Gandhi said he has been speaking about the election system as he always had a suspicion that there was something wrong.

"Right from 2014, I had a suspicion that there is something wrong, something is not adding up. I had suspicion about the Gujarat Assembly elections... About this ability to score sweeping victories. Congress doesn't get a single seat in Rajasthan, doesn't get a single seat in Madhya Pradesh, doesn't get a single seat in Gujarat... This was surprising to me," he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29,2025

Bengaluru, July 28: Three people have been arrested after a bag containing gelatin sticks and explosives were recovered recently at a BMTC bus stand in west Bengaluru.

From the arrested, the police have so far recovered 22 gelatin sticks and 30 electric detonators.

The bag was discovered on July 23 at the BMTC bus stand in Kalasipalyam. From the bag, the police recovered six gelatin sticks and 12 electric detonators.

A case was subsequently registered under the Arms Act and five teams were formed by the police to trace the suspects.

Further details are awaited.

July 31,2025

A small business owner from Ajman has achieved what law enforcement agencies in two countries struggled to do for years — bring a notorious fugitive to justice. Shahina Shabeer, the founder of Penpal Trading LLC, pursued a cheque bounce case that not only secured her compensation but also triggered the long awaited deportation of Moideenabba Ummer Beary, a 52 year old fraudster from Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Verdict After Two Decades of Scams

Beary had allegedly spent over two decades running a string of fake trading companies across the UAE, conning suppliers out of millions of dirhams through forged cheques and dummy directors. Last month, the Ajman Federal Court of First Instance found him guilty of cheating Shahina of Dh37,878 in 2023 and ordered him and an associate to jointly compensate her Dh41,878 in damages.

Four days after the verdict, Beary — already wanted in India in a counterfeit currency smuggling case — was deported to Mumbai, finally ending years of evasion.

A Lone Fight Against an Organized Racket

Shahina’s troubles began when her company supplied hospitality goods to Seven Emirates Spices, one of Beary’s front companies. “I had just launched my business. Losing that money was devastating,” she recalled. “Many told me not to bother pursuing it, but I believed the UAE’s legal system would stand by those who are wronged.”

Beary’s fraud pattern was intricate yet effective: set up legitimate looking firms, procure goods on credit, and vanish after issuing bad cheques. Investigations have linked him to more than a dozen such entities, including Royal General Trading, Brazza General Trading, Lifeline Surgical Trading, and Salim Electrical Devices.

Police Support and Family Strength

Shahina credits Ajman Police for treating her complaint seriously and acting promptly. “If this case reached a verdict, all credit goes to them,” she said. “My family stood by me, and today we’re proud we didn’t give up.”

Other victims expressed similar relief. “I lost Dh60,000 to Royal General Trading in 2016,” said another Dubai based businesswoman who requested anonymity. “Seeing him finally face justice feels like closure.”

Deportation and Indian Cases

Beary was arrested in August 2023 and remained in UAE custody until his conviction on June 16, 2025. He was deported to India on June 20, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will prosecute him for smuggling fake Indian currency — a case for which Interpol issued a Red Notice back in 2013. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed the extradition was secured through global coordination with Interpol.

A Message of Hope for Entrepreneurs

For Shahina, the win was more than financial. “I pursued this not just for myself but for every small business owner who feels powerless. This verdict proves it’s worth standing up for what’s right,” she said. “Fraud has no place here, and justice does catch up.”

July 24,2025

New Delhi, July 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party has “concrete 100 per cent proof” of the Election Commission allowed cheating in a constituency in Karnataka and asserted that the poll watchdog would be mistaken if it thinks that it is going to get away with this “because we are going to come for you”.

Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission is not functioning as the Election Commission of India, and is “not doing its job”.

Asked about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s reported remarks that the option of boycotting Bihar assembly polls was open, Gandhi told reporters that his party has “concrete 100 per cent proof” of the Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka.

“Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

“We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency this is the drama that is taking place. Thousands and thousands of new voters, how old are they? — 45, 50, 60, 65, thousands and thousands of them in one constituency. This is one thing, voter deletion, voter addition, new voters who are way above 18 (is going on)… so we have caught them,” he said.

“I want to send a message to the Election Commission — if you thing you are going to get away with this, if your officers think they are going to get away with this, you are mistaken, you are not going to get away with this because we are going to come for you,” Gandhi told reporters in Parliament House premises.

The Congress leader on Wednesday alleged that elections are being “stolen” in India and claimed that his party has figured out the modus operandi of the “votes theft” by studying a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Gandhi said he would put before the people and the Election Commission in black in white on how the “theft of votes” is being done.

His remarks came after it emerged that during house-to-house visit in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Bihar, poll officials have so far found that more than 52 lakh voters were not present at their addresses.

The opposition has been protesting in both houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging that the EC’s exercise was aimed at disenfranchising voters in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

