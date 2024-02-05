  1. Home
  2. Election year budget signals PM Modi’s sky-high confidence as BJP-led alliance aims to win over 400 seats

News Network
February 5, 2024

modi.jpg

New Delhi: India's finance minister presented an austere budget last week despite upcoming general elections, a strong display of the administration's confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return to power for a third straight term.

Instead of the usual voter-friendly measures announced in election years, Nirmala Sitharaman's interim budget focused on fiscal discipline and cut subsidies on food, fertiliser and fuel.

In the interim budget before the last general election in 2019, Modi's government announced direct cash support of 750 billion rupees (then about $10.5 billion) for poor farmers, extended income tax exemptions to more people and offered various other sops which led to a wider-than-estimated fiscal deficit.

But Sitharaman left little doubt who she thought would be back after the elections, to be held by May, to present the full budget.

"In the full budget in July, our government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit" of a developed India by 2047, she said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is high in confidence ahead of the election, with Modi delivering on key parts of a nationalist agenda aimed at pleasing the country's majority Hindus as well as the country's stellar economic growth.

"The BJP will do very well because people have confidence in the prime minister and there are so many other factors like the economy," said Tariq Mansoor, a party vice president.

India's economy is now the fifth-largest in the world, from the tenth-largest when Modi first took office a decade ago, and the fastest expanding among major nations.

Growth, however, has been centred in urban areas and not in the vast hinterlands where more than 60 per cent of India's 1.42 billion people live. Some critics have noted that similarly lopsided growth led to a shock loss for the party in the 2004 general election.

But most analysts say there is little chance of a surprise in this election and it is all but certain that Modi, 73, would romp to a rare third term in office.

The reasons, they say, include Modi's high approval ratings, effective implementation of welfare measures like free rations for 800 million poor and the inauguration of a grand temple on the site of a razed mosque that has energised the BJP's Hindu base. The opposition, they added, is in disarray.

"There will be no repeat of the 2004 debacle unless there is some Black Swan event in the next three months or so, which is very unlikely," said Yashwant Deshmukh, founder of polling agency CVoter Foundation.

"It's not only because of the economy but more importantly that he has delivered on emotive issues for the cadre, the rank and file of the BJP, and at large the Hindutva (Hindu right) vote base."

CVoter is in the midst of a new survey but Deshmukh said "numbers are suggesting that they are going to get a majority on their own very easily at this point of time".

Over 400 seats

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coalition won more than 350 of the 543 directly elected seats in the decision-making lower house of parliament in the 2019 election.

"We are looking at beyond 400 for the alliance this time," the BJP's Mansoor said. That number would give the coalition more than a two-thirds majority in the legislature, which will allow it to bring in changes in the constitution.

Harsh Mander, a human rights worker and political columnist, said the budget was an indication of the government's thinking.

"Normally a pre-election budget would have a certain kind of last-minute set of promises," said Mander, who has been critical of many government policies.

"The fact that they don't feel the need to do that, asserts a high level of confidence that their policies, not economic policies but their social policies of basically Hindu supremacy, will trump whatever discontent is there."

Modi's current government has already delivered on two of the BJP's long-running promises: building a temple on the site of a razed mosque in the northern city of Ayodhya where many Hindus believe the god-king Ram was born, and removing the autonomy of the Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The consecration of the Ram Temple last month, overseen by Modi, sparked unprecedented nationwide celebrations.

The main opposition Congress party said the government had failed in its promises to double farmers' incomes by 2022 and create millions of jobs every year. But the party's I.N.D.I.A. coalition has been badly hurt by the defection of a major regional leader to the BJP alliance last month and it has yet to formulate an effective counter to Modi's muscular pro-Hindu agenda.

Elara Capital analysts said the budget deliberately steered clear of any major announcements "in a studied step to showcase confidence as regards a re-election encore".

Modi himself has also not disguised his confidence.

"In my third term ...," he said in a speech to business leaders on Friday before being interrupted by claps and chants of "Modi, Modi".

"A word to the wise is enough," he said with a smile when he resumed. "In my third term, our country is bound to become the third-largest economy in the world."

News Network
January 26,2024

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 26: Communalism has emerged as an obstacle to the development of India, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a recorded Republic Day message on Friday.

“We have to regretfully accept that we have not been able to make progress to achieve the development of an India that we dreamed about. There are new challenges in the path of development and the chief among them is the recent rise of communalism which poses a threat to our secular society, and this is a concern,” Siddaramaiah said in his message.

“The results of the Karnataka elections last year are a sign of hope for protection of the secular traditions of the country. Our government is ready to combat communalism. People should not fall prey to the politics of division of people on the basis of religion.

“The failures of elected governments and representatives are being hidden by creating caste and religion-based divisions in society. This is undemocratic and goes against the values of the Constitution,” he added.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge who was in Bengaluru on the occasion of Republic Day and participated in a flag-raising event at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office said 2024 would be a crucial year for saving the values enshrined in the Constitution.

“The year 2024 is a very important year for India. This year will decide whether we will be able to save the values of the Constitution and democracy or go back to the age where not all people are equal,” Kharge said in his message to party workers.

The Congress president said the Union government was using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the truth from citizens.

“The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself.

“The founding fathers of the Constitution – Pandit Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, and others – in the Constituent Assembly would have never imagined that the Constitution would face such challenges, Kharge said.

“Today, the fundamental and basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every Indian, are slowly being encroached upon and being eroded. The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself,” he added.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot who spoke on behalf of the Congress government in the state – after the Republic Day parade at the Manekshaw Parade ground – said the value of “unity in diversity” must be protected in India.

“India is a nation where humanity has lived since ages. It is a country which is blessed with different religions, societies, cultures, and languages, all interplaying with each other in harmony. We have to establish peace and harmony amongst all by giving the message of ‘unity in diversity’ to the whole world and we should strive for consolidation and solidarity of our national unity,” the Karnataka Governor said.

News Network
January 24,2024

Kuwait City: As many as nine Indian expatriate workers in Kuwait have lost their jobs for celebrating the inauguration of the controversial Ram Temple built in Ayodhya after demolishing a historic mosque. 

The nine Indians who have been fired from two different companies in Kuwait, have also been asked to leave the country, sources said. 

According to reports, on January 22, the nine Indians distributed sweets in their respective workspaces, expressing their happiness. Their respective employers took immediate action against them and they were reportedly repatriated.

It was on January 22 that Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated at a function mostly dominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by officials of the temple construction trust besides political leaders of the Hindutva school. 

News Network
February 3,2024

woman.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 3: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her minor son reportedly following an argument on Friday morning in the KR Puram area, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am when there was no one else at home, they said.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy, a diploma student, hit his mother Netra on the head with a metal rod and then went to the police station and surrendered.

"During interrogation, the boy told police that his mother did not take good care of him nor did she give him proper food. On Friday morning, when he was leaving for college, his mother scolded him about something which led to an argument between them. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a metal rod to her head," a senior police officer said.

"We need to verify his claims. As of now, we have registered a case of murder and detained the boy," he said.

The boy has an elder sister who is pursuing her medical studies in Georgia, police said.

Investigation in the case is underway.

