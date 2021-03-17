  1. Home
Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay Indian publishers: Demand in Rajya Sabha

News Network
March 17, 2021

New Delhi, Mar 17: Taking a cue from Australia, India should enact a law to make tech giants such as Facebook and Google pay local publishers of news content, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi demanded in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said, "The government must make Google, Facebook and YouTube pay print and news channels for the news content they are using freely."

The Indian government should take a cue from the Australian parliament that passed the world's first law last month to ensure news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, he said.

"I would urge the government of India that the way they have notified Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code to regulate social media and OTT platforms, they should enact a law on the pattern of Australian Code so that we can compel Google to share its revenue with traditional media," he added.

India, Modi said, should take the lead in making Google and Facebook pay a fair share of their earnings from domestically produced news content on the internet to the publishers.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remarked that the suggestion is "worth considering".

Modi said the traditional print and news broadcast media, whose content is freely available on platforms run by the tech giants, are passing through their worst phase in recent history as advertisements have shifted to tech platforms.

"They are in deep financial crisis. Earlier, it was because of the pandemic and now it is because of tech giants like YouTube, Facebook and Google," he said.

The traditional news media, Modi said, make heavy investments employing anchors, journalists and reporters who gather information, verify it and deliver credible news.

But advertisement, which is their main source of revenue, has in the past few years shifted away from them with the advent of tech giants like Google, Facebook and YouTube, he said.

"Advertising earnings are going to these tech giants (and) because of this print media, news channels are passing through a financial crisis," Modi said.

"I would urge (that) we should follow a country like Australia which has taken the lead by enacting a law -- News Media Bargaining Code -- by which they have compelled Google to share advertisement revenue with the news media," he said.

Google threatened to blackout news from its portal but ultimately surrendered, the BJP leader said.

"Australia has set a precedence and now France and other European countries are making laws for advertisement revenue sharing," Modi said.

March 10,2021

iccceo.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 10: The International Cricket Council's Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has been sent on "leave" after his conduct came under the scanner during an internal investigation by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and may resign before his term ends.

It is understood that Sawhney, who replaced Dave Richardson after the ICC World Cup in 2019 for a tenure till 2022, hasn't also been on best of terms with some of the influential cricket boards with regards various policy decisions.

He has come under scrutiny for his "abrasive behaviour" with colleagues.

"There have been testimonies from multiple ICC staff about his 'abrasive behaviour' which hasn't been great for the morale of a very efficient group of employees," a senior official close to the ICC Board told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The 56-year-old hasn't been attending office for some time and was asked to go on leave on Tuesday.

"The Board of Directors are trying to find a compromise formula where Sawhney leaves the post with dignity by tendering his resignation," the source said.

He has been under pressure since the election process for the new chairman was set in motion last year, which ended with Greg Barclay taking the position in November.

It is alleged that Sawhney's "authoritarian style of functioning" is far removed from the inclusive approach taken by Richardson and has not gone down well with the employees.

Also, a few cricket boards seem unhappy with him for backing interim chairman Imran Khawaja during the elections last year.

"He hasn't exactly been a favourite of a lot of cricket boards during the past couple of years. Firstly, a lot of people didn't like his passive involvement when Greg Barclay of New Zealand and Imran Khwaja of Singapore were in contention to replace Shahshank Manohar," a senior BCCI source privy to developments in the ICC told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The second reason why some of the bigger boards are upset is his backing to the ICC's recent decision of asking boards to bid and pay a fee for hosting events during the next cycle.

It is understood that BCCI, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia are completely against the idea and have made their displeasure clear at the various board meetings.

Another reason is a proposal backed by him to have at least one ICC flagship event every year during the next eight-year cycle from 2023-2031, which hasn't also got the vote of the 'Big Three'.

In case Sawhney chooses not to resign, it could lead to a long-drawn removal procedure by all-powerful Board of Directors.

"Manu also has support within the board which is now split into two factions of 9 and 8 members on each sides. To remove Manu, one would need 12 out of the 17 votes, which is two third of the Board of Directors since he came with approval of majority of the board. It will be interesting if the faction comprising 'Big Three' can get 12 out of the 17 votes required to remove him," the source said.

Sawhney is the former CEO of Singapore Sports Hub and also served as Managing Director of ESPN Star Sports, a company he worked with for 17 years.

He is also a non-executive director and member of the Audit Committee of Manchester United Ltd.

March 15,2021

akash.jpg

Jaipur, Mar 15: An Indian army soldier who was honey-trapped by a Pakistani ISI woman agent and shared confidential information with her has been arrested from Sikar district in north Rajasthan.

An official release by the intelligence department said that the soldier identified as Akash Maharia is a resident of Yalsar village in Sikar district and had come home on a month’s leave on February 17.

The soldier came on the radar of the intelligence department when he returned to his village and spoke to the Pakistani agent from there. The Pakistani agent would make video calls to the soldier, undress and indulge in lewd conversations with the soldier, the release said.

Maharia had joined a Facebook ID that was operated by the Pakistani agent in July 2019. The woman befriended Akash on Facebook. After that the woman started calling him on Whatsapp. She chatted with him and made false promises of meeting him. She sought information from him about his battalion and army movements.

When the intelligence department got information about calls from Pakistan on a number in Sikar, a special team of the CID and military intelligence officials started monitoring the calls and shared the information with the district police.

SP, Security, Shantanu Singh said Maharia was summoned to Jaipur and jointly interrogated by the CID and military intelligence on Saturday. Officials seized his phone and found calls and chats with the Pakistani agent.

During interrogation, Maharia admitted that he had befriended the woman on social media. He said he was not aware that she was a Pakistani agent. He confessed that he had shared some intelligence information with the woman.

A case was lodged against him at the CID (special branch) police station in Jaipur under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Maharia was arrested on Saturday. He was produced in court on Sunday where he was remanded to two-day police custody, said Singh.

Officials are checking his bank account to ascertain if he received money for divulging information. Maharia had joined the army in September 2018 and completed his training in January 2019. 

March 6,2021

New Delhi, Mar 6: Nearly 15 lakh people were inoculated against coronavirus on March 5, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to over 1.94 crore, official sources said on Saturday.

The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) had started from February 2.

Administering of second dose of Covid-19 vaccine started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who had completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive commenced from March 1 for those above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

As on Day 49 (March 5) of the vaccination drive, a total of 14,92,201 Covid-19 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 11,99,848 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 18,333 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs), and 2,92,353 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, health ministry said.

These beneficiaries (11,99,848) include 1,10,857 individuals, aged between 45-60 years, having specified comorbidities, and 7,61,355 people aged above 60 years.

More than 1.94 crore (1,94,97,704) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,57,478 sessions, as per the provisional report till Saturday 7 am.

These include 69,15,661 HCWs (first dose), 33,56,830 HCWs (second dose), 63,55,989 FLWs (first dose) and 1,44,191 FLWs (second dose), 3,46,758 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (first dose) and 23,78,275 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years, it said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have reported a high number of COVID-19 daily new cases, cumulatively accounting for 82 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 18,327 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 10,216 followed by Kerala with 2,776 cases, while Punjab reported 808 new cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new coronavirus cases, the ministry highlighted.

India's total Covid-19 active cases have reached 1,80,304, comprising 1.61 per cent of the country’s total number of infections.

On the other hand, 21 states and Union territories (UTs) have less than 1,000 active cases, the ministry said.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported only three active cases.

Showing the change in active cases for states/UTs in 24 hours, the ministry said Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu have shown a reduction in the active cases in a span of 24 hours.

On the other hand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana have displayed a rise in the active cases during the same time period, it noted.

Besides, 108 deaths due to the disease were reported in a day, it said.

Six states account for 85.2 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (53). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths and Punjab reported 11 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Eighteen states/UTs have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. 

