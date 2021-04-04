  1. Home
  2. Every poor in Kerala will get Rs 6K every month without fail if UDF voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Every poor in Kerala will get Rs 6K every month without fail if UDF voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Agencies
April 4, 2021

As the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls draws to a close, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave a further push to his 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (NYAY) to reach out to the voters, promising that every poor person in Kerala will get Rs 6,000 every month "without fail", if the UDF is voted to power.

"The UDF is proposing something revolutionary. Something that has never been tried in any Indian state before," Gandhi told a UDF meeting organised at Vellamunda in Mananthavady.

Gandhi, who reached the venue after offering prayers at the ancient Lord Mahavishnu Temple in Thirunelli, said the idea of NYAY was very simple.

"The idea is that we are going to put money directly into the hands of the poorest people in Kerala. And not a small amount of money. Every poor person in Kerala is going to get Rs 6,000 a month -- Rs 72,000 a year -- without fail every month into his bank account," the Congress leader, who represents Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha, said.

Gandhi has given an increased focus on the NYAY scheme in his poll meetings, apparently in a bid to counter the ruling Left which is relying heavily on the welfare schemes implemented by it in the last five years to win votes in the crucial polls.

In the last five years, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government has substantially increased the welfare pension for the elderly.

The welfare pension was Rs 600 when the UDF rule came to an end in 2016. It is now Rs 1,600 per month, with the left government increasing the amount in multiple phases.

The government has also ensured that the pension amount reaches the beneficiaries every month without fail.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 22,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 22: If the government includes more communities under the 2A category of backward classes, the actual backward classes will be deprived of reservation, according to Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

Speaking to media persons the former minister said: “If the government includes the Panchamasali community under Category 2A, then backward castes in Poojaru, Theeya, Ganiga, Gatti, Achari, and others in Dakshina Kannada and other districts will face injustice".

He also said that several communities are seeking reservations because of the BJP’s dual stand.

"As they promised of providing reservations to certain communities prior to the elections, people are demanding the same. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that backward communities do not face any injustice. MLAs and MP from the district are silent on the issue. They should come to save the interest of the backward classes," he said.

“The state government has stopped scholarship programmes that were given to the students. As a result, the student community is affected," Khader added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 28,2021

stabbing.jpg

Vancouver, Mar 28: One person was killed and at least five wounded in a stabbing attack Saturday at a library in Vancouver, police said.

A lone suspect was arrested and there was no ongoing threat to the public, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a tweet.

Authorities did not release details on a possible motive for the attack, which took place in the afternoon in and near the library.

"One of the victims is dead," RCMP Sergeant Frank Chang told the press, adding that authorities were still working to identify the victims.

CTV broadcast a video apparently showing the arrest of the suspect, who seemed to stab himself in the leg before collapsing and being detained by several police officers.

Six people were taken to hospitals, according to an emergency health services spokeswoman, who declined to release details on their conditions.

Witness Sheila Dyson told media she saw a man stab a woman. There did not seem to be any connection between them, with the attacker appearing to strike randomly, she said.

Andrew Cocking, who lives 500 meters (about a quarter-mile) from the library, told media the attack took place an area that's generally very quiet.

"I saw people getting tended to by paramedics, they were being given first aid next to a vehicle and also next to a restaurant, and pulled away on stretchers," he said.

"It was quite sad, especially because apparently one of them was a child," he said, adding that his brother was at the library just 30 minutes before the attack.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 22,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 22: In order to provide online coaching platform for students to prepare for Common Entrance Test (CET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), the state government on Monday launched ‘GetCETgo’ platform close on the lines of last year’s initiative.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the special online coaching platform in Bengaluru.

Launching the online initiative, CM Yediyurappa said, “Last year we had focused only on CET and NEET coaching. But this year we have included coaching for JEE exams as well. All students must make use of this facility.” Besides the Chief Minister pointed, “The initiative has come in handy for the students from a poor socioeconomic background. Alongside the coaching, students can also avail the facility of Learning Management System (LMS).”

Explaining the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Naryan said that “The GetCETGo online coaching will be made available all through the year by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) from the forthcoming academic year we are taking this step with the objective of helping more and more students from Karnataka get into IITs. This will definitely help the students of Karnataka in securing more ranks at JEE and NEET examinations.”

The platform has been designed on the concept - Learn, Revise and Test. The platform has all the relevant study materials pertaining to JEE, NEET and CET including videos, a summary of the lessons, study materials and a mock-examination facility. 

“Karnataka is the first state in the country to have implemented this model,”Deputy Chief Minister revealed that any student aspiring to appear for the CET examination conducted by the KEA can get admission to the online platform by registering the personal details. “Students can get coaching either through the Website, YouTube or GetCETGo app. The app is available on both the android and iOs platform or they can log into getcetgo.in the portal for more details,” Dr Ashwath Narayan said.

Last year about two lakh students had availed of the training that was imparted by the Deeksha Institute and the same institute will be providing coaching this year as well. “Keeping in mind the Covid pandemic scenario and understanding the plight of parents and students, the state government has decided to continue the platform,” an official explained.

Comments

Maksim Yaroslav
 - 
Friday, 2 Apr 2021

We Neftegaz Energy Consultant, Currently working as a mandate to a Russia Refinery who has following Petroleum products in Rotterdam and Russia for urgent lift.
We have JP54, D6, D2, A1. on CI Dip and Pay.
If you interested contact us for SCO.

Maksim Yaroslav
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
Skype: neftegazconsultant

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.