Ex-cop Annamalai takes charge as TN BJP chief, vows to take party to next level

Chennai, July 16: Former IPS Officer K Annamalai today assumed charge as the new President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

Mr Annamalai replaced L Murugan, who was elevated as the Union Minister of State in the recent Cabinet expansion effected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Mr Murugan, senior leaders, including L Ganesan were present when Mr Annamalai assumed office at the party headquarters 'Kamalalayam". A large number of BJP cadres thronged the party office on the occasion.

Earlier, Mr Murugan, on his first visit to the Chennai after becoming the Union Minister, was accorded a rousing reception at the airport.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr Annamalai said he would take the party to the next level. He also assured that he would continue to insist the Centre to allot additional doses of COVID vaccines to Tamil Nadu.

Noting that the Centre was following a uniform pattern for allocating the vaccine to the State, Mr Annamalai said the allocation was made in proportionate to the population.

He also spoke in favour of NEET exams and said it was a blessing in disguise for students coming from poor background.