  1. Home
  2. Ex-cop Annamalai takes charge as TN BJP chief, vows to take party to next level

Ex-cop Annamalai takes charge as TN BJP chief, vows to take party to next level

News Network
July 16, 2021

anna.jpg

Chennai, July 16: Former IPS Officer K Annamalai today assumed charge as the new President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

Mr Annamalai replaced L Murugan, who was elevated as the Union Minister of  State in the recent Cabinet expansion effected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Mr Murugan, senior leaders, including L Ganesan were present when Mr Annamalai assumed office at the party headquarters 'Kamalalayam". A large number of BJP cadres thronged the party office on the occasion.

Earlier, Mr Murugan, on his first visit to the Chennai after becoming the Union Minister, was accorded a rousing reception at the airport.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr Annamalai said he would take the party to the next level. He also assured that he would continue to insist the Centre to allot additional doses of COVID vaccines to Tamil Nadu.

Noting that the Centre was following a uniform pattern for allocating the vaccine to the State, Mr Annamalai said the allocation was made in proportionate to the population.

He also spoke in favour of NEET exams and said it was a blessing in disguise for students coming from poor background.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2021

Bengaluru, July 2:  Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu attributed the arrest of his aide Rajanna to a “miscommunication” and said that he was not aware of the alleged extortion carried out by him.
 
Speaking to reporters, Sriramulu said that he learned about the arrest from the media. "No one should misuse anyone's name. An FIR is registered against him. Let the investigation be completed after which it will be clear whether he was guilty and what punishment should be meted as per law," he said.
 
Sriramulu said that he would have put an end to the alleged extortion if he had known earlier. "I would have spoken to (BJP vice-president) B Y Vijayendra and put an end to this," he said.
 
To a question, he said that Rajanna was not working with him. "He is just an acquaintance and has no official designation," he said.
 
Rajanna was arrested on Thursday, following a complaint by Vijayendra, who is Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son. In his complaint, Vijayendra had accused an unknown person of extorting government job aspirants by using his name. 
 
Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted to say he filed a complaint with the police as soon as he came to know that someone misused his name “on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises”.

He also said, “I request everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring to my attention if you come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse my name by making false promises.”

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Saturday, 10 Jul 2021

THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA
Extortion, bribery, corruption, influence peddling, rape, mass murder, human rights abuse, atrocities, crimes against humanity, terroristic attack, religious attacks, elder abuse, child abuse, human trafficking, sale of girls, sale of fake Covid-19, vaccine, medicine, alcohol, drugs, and fake university degree, is the reality in India. I am a UP NRI, residing in Canada since 1975. Since 2013, I am dealing with the UP and the Central Government. Fake IAS and PCS are appointed justices in the Subordinate Courts, they are looting the public with both hands and the respective Government is unfit to examine the heinous crime inflicted to the public by the fake IAS and PCS justices. A simple dispute which can be resolved by the highly skilled judge in five minutes in a single hearing is never resolved into five generations by the fake justices. Fake justices are delivering illusory justice to the public by adjourning cases to five generations. Fake IAS, PCS justices, police, politicians, advocates hoodwink the public as a new mother insert a pacifier in the mouth of her baby and disappear. Baby believes that he/she is breastfed by the biological mother, the Subordinate Judiciary of India operates as a " pacifier". The public is cheated. Indian leaders are illiterate, unskilled, mostly criminal, and worthless for any meaningful job. As long India does not maintain law and order by the highly skilled and genuine people the country is dommed, its children are futureless. The Subordinate judiciary presided by fake justices ought to be torn down to protect the future of India. The genuine High Courts and Supreme Court of India ought to intervene to shut down the fake Subordinate Courts of India to protect the public from the vultures, "fake IAS, and PCS justices of India".
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2021

New Delhi, July 6: Signalling imminent reshuffle of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of House Thawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed Governor of Karnataka in place of Vajubhai Vala.

Gehlot (73) has been the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and his resignation from the Cabinet and subsequent appointment as a Governor strengthened the buzz around the Cabinet reshuffle in the next couple of days.

Modi will be holding a crucial meeting of top BJP leaders on Tuesday evening, during which contours of the new Council of Ministers is likely to be discussed.

This would also mean that Modi and the BJP would be considering a new Leader of House for Rajya Sabha. Governor of Karnataka since 2014, Vala is 83 years old and his age appears to have gone against him.

Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed as Madhya Pradesh Governor replacing Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who was holding additional charge. Former Goa Speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will go to the Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan.

Bandaru Dattatraya, who is presently Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred to Haryana from where Satyadev Narayan Arya has been shifted to Tripura.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred to Jharkhand, while former Kerala BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred from Mizoram to Goa where Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was holding additional charge.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 11,2021

New Delhi, July 11: India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in Afghanistan in view of the deteriorating security situation and the Taliban gaining control of new areas around the southern Afghan city, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force was sent on Saturday to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials and other staff members including a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, they said.

India's move to temporarily shut the consulate in Kandahar came in view of Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a number of key areas in the region as well as in western Afghanistan triggering huge security concerns.

On Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kabul said there was no plan to close the embassy and the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif.  

Two days back, the Ministry of External said India was carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the safety and security of Indian nationals.

"Our response will be calibrated accordingly," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Afghanistan witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by August-end, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

There were reports that at least two foreign missions in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, have closed their operation in view of escalating violence in the region.

Amid growing concerns in India over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay on Tuesday briefed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Indian embassy last week asked all Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of rising incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

In an advisory, the embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains "dangerous" and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks including targeting civilians, adding Indian nationals additionally face a "serious threat" of kidnapping.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD three billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

In March, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which Jaishankar conveyed to him India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.