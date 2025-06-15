An Extra Minute on the Ground Can Save Hundreds in the Sky

In the wake of the recent Air India tragedy near Ahmedabad, I took time to revisit several historical aviation disasters, analyzing their causes, patterns, and overlooked warnings. One such deeply tragic incident occurred in July 1991, just 2.8 km from the runway of King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAAIA), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This was the ill-fated Nigeria Airways Flight 2120, operated by Nationair Canada on behalf of Nigeria Airways. The aircraft, bound for Sokoto, Nigeria, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 261 people on board-one of the deadliest aviation accidents in Saudi history.

What Went Wrong?

Following a joint investigation by Saudi and Canadian authorities, the findings were both shocking and sobering:

• The crash was not due to pilot error, nor external attack, nor bad weather.

• The root cause was under-inflated landing gear tires, which overheated during takeoff roll.

• The lead mechanic had identified low tire pressure four days before the crash, but no pressure gauge check was done afterward.

• Despite the plane being unfit for flight, it was signed off as airworthy and allowed to depart.

As the aircraft accelerated for takeoff, the overheated tires caught fire, which spread rapidly into the fuselage. The resulting hydraulic failure, cabin floor burn-through, and loss of control left the crew powerless. The aircraft crashed in flames, within minutes of takeoff-a preventable disaster caused by overlooked maintenance and human complacency.

Global Insights into Flight Crash Causes

Upon a thorough analysis, it’s observed that some of the most common reasons behind flight crashes worldwide, based on aviation history & investigations are:

1. Pilot Error / Human Factors

Mistakes in judgment, communication, or control — especially during critical flight phases.

2. Mechanical Failure

Engine or system malfunctions due to defect or missed maintenance.

3. Adverse Weather

Storms, wind shear, fog, and other conditions impairing visibility and aircraft performance.

4. Bird Strikes / Foreign Object Debris (FOD)

Especially dangerous during takeoff and landing, leading to engine damage.

5. Airspace Mismanagement / ATC Miscommunication

6. Fuel Issues

Including fuel starvation, mismanagement, or contamination.

7. Acts of Sabotage / Terrorism / Hijacking

8. Cargo Fires & Flammable Materials

Fire originating in the cargo compartment from batteries, chemicals, or other hazardous goods.

9. Runway Excursions / Hard Landings

Overshooting or veering off the runway due to high speed, wet surface, or misjudged descent.

10. Negligent Maintenance

As seen in the Jeddah crash — where skipping standard checks led to total catastrophe.

Most air crashes are preventable.

All it takes is strict adherence to maintenance standards, timely inspections, better crew training, transparent reporting systems, and a culture that never rushes at the cost of safety.

It’s not just about flying high — it’s about staying grounded in discipline and accountability.

A Deeper look into the Ahmedabad AI crash:

Having carefully reviewed the tragic crash of the Air India Express flight near Ahmedabad, one thing becomes clear from the available video footage-bird strike or FOD appears highly unlikely in this case.

When bird strike is ruled out, technical failure, improper dispatch, or overlooked preflight checks become strong areas of suspicion including under-inflated tires.

Let’s hope the final investigation speaks honestly — not just to assign blame, but to prevent future tragedies.

Disclaimer: This article is written-by Adv. P.A.Hameed-in the capacity of a concerned legal professional and public interest observer, not as an aviation expert. The insights shared are based on publicly available information, historical investigation findings, and visual observations. The purpose is to raise awareness about aviation safety and the importance of preventive measures. Final conclusions regarding any specific incident should be left to official investigative authorities.