An Extra Minute on the Ground Can Save Hundreds in the Sky

Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri
June 15, 2025

In the wake of the recent Air India tragedy near Ahmedabad, I took time to revisit several historical aviation disasters, analyzing their causes, patterns, and overlooked warnings. One such deeply tragic incident occurred in July 1991, just 2.8 km from the runway of King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAAIA), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This was the ill-fated Nigeria Airways Flight 2120, operated by Nationair Canada on behalf of Nigeria Airways. The aircraft, bound for Sokoto, Nigeria, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 261 people on board-one of the deadliest aviation accidents in Saudi history.

What Went Wrong?

Following a joint investigation by Saudi and Canadian authorities, the findings were both shocking and sobering:

    •    The crash was not due to pilot error, nor external attack, nor bad weather.

    •    The root cause was under-inflated landing gear tires, which overheated during takeoff roll.

    •    The lead mechanic had identified low tire pressure four days before the crash, but no pressure gauge check was done afterward.

    •    Despite the plane being unfit for flight, it was signed off as airworthy and allowed to depart.

As the aircraft accelerated for takeoff, the overheated tires caught fire, which spread rapidly into the fuselage. The resulting hydraulic failure, cabin floor burn-through, and loss of control left the crew powerless. The aircraft crashed in flames, within minutes of takeoff-a preventable disaster caused by overlooked maintenance and human complacency.

Global Insights into Flight Crash Causes

Upon a thorough analysis, it’s observed that some of the most common reasons behind flight crashes worldwide, based on aviation history & investigations are: 

    1.    Pilot Error / Human Factors

Mistakes in judgment, communication, or control — especially during critical flight phases.

    2.    Mechanical Failure

Engine or system malfunctions due to defect or missed maintenance.

    3.    Adverse Weather

Storms, wind shear, fog, and other conditions impairing visibility and aircraft performance.

    4.    Bird Strikes / Foreign Object Debris (FOD)

Especially dangerous during takeoff and landing, leading to engine damage.

    5.    Airspace Mismanagement / ATC Miscommunication

    6.    Fuel Issues

Including fuel starvation, mismanagement, or contamination.

    7.    Acts of Sabotage / Terrorism / Hijacking

    8.    Cargo Fires & Flammable Materials

Fire originating in the cargo compartment from batteries, chemicals, or other hazardous goods.

    9.    Runway Excursions / Hard Landings

Overshooting or veering off the runway due to high speed, wet surface, or misjudged descent.

    10.    Negligent Maintenance

As seen in the Jeddah crash — where skipping standard checks led to total catastrophe.

Most air crashes are preventable.

All it takes is strict adherence to maintenance standards, timely inspections, better crew training, transparent reporting systems, and a culture that never rushes at the cost of safety.

It’s not just about flying high — it’s about staying grounded in discipline and accountability. 

A Deeper look into the Ahmedabad AI crash:

Having carefully reviewed the tragic crash of the Air India Express flight near Ahmedabad, one thing becomes clear from the available video footage-bird strike or FOD appears highly unlikely in this case.

When bird strike is ruled out, technical failure, improper dispatch, or overlooked preflight checks become strong areas of suspicion including under-inflated tires. 

Let’s hope the final investigation speaks honestly — not just to assign blame, but to prevent future tragedies.

Disclaimer: This article is written-by Adv. P.A.Hameed-in the capacity of a concerned legal professional and public interest observer, not as an aviation expert. The insights shared are based on publicly available information, historical investigation findings, and visual observations. The purpose is to raise awareness about aviation safety and the importance of preventive measures. Final conclusions regarding any specific incident should be left to official investigative authorities. 

Comments

News Network
June 9,2025

Mangaluru, June 9: As monsoon showers drench Dakshina Kannada, health officials have issued a public alert over a rise in dengue cases, urging residents to take preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding.

District Health Officer Dr H R Thimmayya stressed the need for collective vigilance and community participation to tackle the potential outbreak. “If neglected, dengue can turn fatal. Prevention is in the public’s hands,” he said.

In May alone, 10 confirmed dengue cases were reported, with additional suspected cases emerging, especially in taluks like Beltangady, Sullia, and Bantwal. From January to May 2025, the district has recorded 43 confirmed cases. While this is significantly lower than the 534 cases recorded during the same period last year, health officials are concerned that continuous rainfall is creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

To fight the spread, the administration has declared every Friday as 'Dry Day', encouraging households and businesses to empty, clean, and refill water storage containers like tanks, barrels, and drums. All containers should be tightly covered to prevent mosquito access.

Farmers have been advised to take extra precautions. In rubber plantations, where water can collect in latex cups, regular emptying is essential. Areca nut growers are also asked to check for stagnant water around their fields.

The health department has deployed dedicated teams to carry out door-to-door inspections in areas with reported infections. Each team will survey 50 homes in affected zones, identify potential breeding grounds, and spread awareness.

Dr Thimmayya also warned the public against self-medication. Classic dengue symptoms include sudden high fever, intense headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and vomiting. “Painkillers without proper medical guidance can worsen the condition by lowering platelet count,” he said.

The key to prevention, he emphasized, lies in eliminating mosquito breeding sites and avoiding mosquito bites.
Health Advisory

✔ Empty and scrub water containers every week

✔ Cover all water storage units

✔ Avoid water stagnation in fields and gardens

✔ Use mosquito repellents and nets

✔ Seek medical help for any dengue-like symptoms

✔ Avoid self-medication, especially painkillers

Comments

coastaldigest.com news network
June 10,2025

Mangaluru: A troubling case of photo misuse on social media has surfaced, where an image of a young man riding a scooter was altered and falsely circulated to claim he was carrying deadly weapons. The incident highlights the growing risk of misinformation and the dangerous consequences such manipulations can cause.

How the Incident Unfolded

Kilpadi resident Mohammed Suhail filed a complaint at the Bajpe Police Station, stating that on June 6, he was traveling to Moodbidri on a scooter with his friend, Wasim Sharif. While passing a construction site, Suhail noticed a white crystal-like stone on the ground, which he picked up, intending to place it in his fish aquarium at home. At the same time, he was holding a vape device in his other hand.

The next day, Suhail was shocked to discover that a photo of him on the scooter was circulating on WhatsApp, falsely alleging that he was carrying swords. His neighbor, Adil Mohammed, informed him of the WhatsApp message and shared a screenshot of the fabricated claim.

Upon checking Instagram, Suhail found that the account Karavali_tigers had posted his photo with exaggerated highlights, accompanied by a caption questioning law enforcement and alleging that individuals were roaming with dangerous weapons unchecked.

To worsen the situation, an audio clip in the Beary language was shared alongside the image, falsely warning that a scooter had passed through Mijar toward Todar carrying “stones and swords”, hinting at potential violence. This misleading content was also widely shared in the WhatsApp group Ulaibettu 24/Breaking News.

The Dangers of False Claims

Such fabricated posts can have serious consequences, including:

•    Inciting communal tensions and disturbing public peace.

•    Damaging the reputation of innocent individuals.

•    Spreading misinformation that can provoke unnecessary fear and distrust.

Use Social Media Responsibly

This case is a stark reminder that images and videos on social media can be twisted to create false narratives. With advanced editing tools and viral platforms, misinformation spreads rapidly, often leading to panic, hostility, and even legal consequences for those falsely accused.

Protect Yourself from Social Media Manipulation

To safeguard against photo misuse and fake news, take these precautions:

> Be cautious about sharing personal images online, especially on public platforms.

> Verify information before believing or forwarding posts—even if they seem urgent.

> Report misleading content immediately to social media platforms or authorities.

> Enable privacy settings to restrict who can access and share your photos.

> Avoid engaging with inflammatory posts that seem designed to provoke unrest.

Legal Action and Next Steps

Suhail has lodged a complaint with police authorities, urging them to investigate the individuals responsible for spreading false claims using his image. Barke Police have also registered a case against the Instagram account beary-legend for posting provocative and misleading content about a Hindu activist.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of responsible social media use and urge citizens to remain vigilant against online misinformation.

Comments

coastaldigest.com news network
June 12,2025

sudheerkumar.jpg

Mangaluru, June 12: In a major move to counter growing communal unrest in Karnataka’s coastal and Malnad regions, the state government has constituted a dedicated Communal Violence Control Force comprising 248 personnel. 

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy has been appointed as the head of this newly formed unit.

The special task force will operate across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga districts—areas that have recently witnessed a troubling rise in communal tensions and retaliatory killings. Notable incidents in Dakshina Kannada include the murders of Ashraf, rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty, and Abdul Rahman, which have raised serious concerns about law and order.

According to the order issued by Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem, the force includes three experienced inspectors from the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), and will report to Western Range IGP Amit Singh.

Officials say this is just the first phase. The Home Department intends to strengthen the force further by adding more personnel in due course. Members of the unit will receive training at the Police Training Centre in Karkala, Udupi district, and will be equipped with exclusive uniforms, vehicles, and special powers to respond swiftly to communal flare-ups.

With this initiative, the state aims to reinforce public safety, restore communal harmony, and ensure rapid response during times of tension.

Comments

