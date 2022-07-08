  1. Home
  2. Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair granted 5-day interim bail by Supreme Court

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair granted 5-day interim bail by Supreme Court

July 8, 2022

New Delhi, July 8: The Supreme Court today granted five-day interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with a controversial FIR lodged in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshari issued notice on Zubair’s plea and listed it for further hearing before a regular bench.

It clarified that its interim bail order is with respect to the FIR lodged in Sitapur and has nothing to do with a case registered against him in Delhi.

The Alt News co-founder was granted bail on the condition that he will not post any fresh tweets on the issue related to the case and not leave jurisdiction of the Sitapur Magistrate's court.

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC Section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and Section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 after an unknown self proclaimed ‘hanuman bhakit’ on twitter claimed that Zubair hurt his sentiments by tweeting a screenshot of Hindi movie. 

July 4,2022

 

New Delhi, July 4: Most of IndiGo flights were delayed across India last weekend, due to the non-availability of crew members. This caused inconvenience for many passengers slated to board these flights. 

According to reliable sources, at least 55% of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of cabin crew members took ‘sick leave’. However, sources in the industry believe that they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took strong cognizance against IndiGo and has sought a clarification behind the nationwide massive flight delays, reported news agency ANI. At least fifty-five per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and demanded a clarification behind the massive flight delays nationwide. When asked about this matter, DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI on Sunday, "We are looking into this."

However, no official clarification has been issued by the airline services on the matter. 

The phase-2 of Air India's recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday, July 2, and majority of IndiGo's cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it, the sources in the industry added.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's website, 45.2% of IndiGo's domestic flights operated on time on Saturday.

In comparison, the on-time performances of Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, Go First and AirAsia India was 77.1 per cent, 80.4 per cent, 86.3 per cent, 88 per cent and 92.3 per cent, respectively, on Saturday.

June 26,2022

Mumbai, June 26: Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde met BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in Gujarat last night to discuss possible government formation in Maharashtra, sources have said. Team Thackeray, meanwhile, said it will "not forget the betrayal" done by the rebels.
    
Latest development

>> This morning, Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut took a swipe at the rebels, camping in BJP-ruled Assam. "How long will you hide in Guwahati," he asked in his tweet which included image of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who has served notices to 16 rebel MLAs on the Sena disqualification plea.

>> Eknath Shinde flew to Vadodara on a special flight last night from Assam's Guwahati where he is camping with nearly 40 rebel MLAs. Home Minister Amit Shah was also in Vadodara last night, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

>> After talks with Mr Fadnavis, Mr Shinde returned to the main city in BJP-ruled Assam. Mr Shinde and the rebels want to ally with their former partner, BJP, which they claim is a "natural ally" of the Sena.

>> "We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," said rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil in a video tweeted by Eknath Shinde.

>> The rebels have said that they are still with the Shiv Sena and claim that they have a two-thirds majority. Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar further demanded recognition of their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' and warned of going to court if it is not done and denied the role of the BJP behind their revolt.

>> Despite being reduced to a minority, Team Thackeray has maintained that it will win in the event of a trust vote. "You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure," Aaditya Thackeray after a party meeting in Mumbai.

>> The Shiv Sena passed six resolutions at the National Executive meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. At the meeting at Sena Bhavan, Mr Thackeray was authorised to take action against the rebels. His side has also challenged a move by the rebels to call themselves "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray" in a letter to the Election Commission.

>> The ongoing battle for the control of the Shiv Sena between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde played out on the streets of Maharashtra on Saturday with the cadres loyal to the Thackerays staging protests against the rebels by defacing their banners, throwing stones, and vandalising the office of an MLA in various parts of the state.

>> The Mumbai police has deployed its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure, an official said on Saturday.

>> The prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai police in the first week of June will continue to remain in place till July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place.

June 29,2022

Mumbai, June 29: Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday night. 

Thackeray (61), who headed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, resigned after a rebellion from his own party members, headed by Eknath Shinde, triggered a political crisis in the state.

Thackeray also resigned as member of Maharashtra Legislative Council. 

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed, Uddhav said that he would start sitting in the Shiv Sena Bhavan and rebuild the party. 

According to sources, the BJP is expected to form government in Maharashtra on July 1.

