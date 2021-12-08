Farmers formally end year-long protest, to vacate protest sites by Dec 11

  1. Home
News Network
December 9, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 9: The Samyukata Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday called off one of the country's longest agitations after the farmers' leaders accepted the Centre's fresh proposals. They will vacate protest sites by December 11.

The farmers' body, an umbrella body of 40 farmer organisations, on Wednesday had flagged certain objections to the government’s written proposal that talked about withdrawing cases against farmers after end of the agitation and including non-SKM members in the committee to discuss MSP issue. Following which, the Centre had issued fresh proposal. 

A final decision on the Centre's fresh proposal in the meeting of SKM at the Singhu border was delayed on Wednesday as farmer leaders were awaiting a formal communication regarding its acceptance on the letterhead of the central government.

In a mega outreach, the government has decided to accept all the demands of the protesters. These include withdrawal of all the agitation-related cases registered during this protest in all states/ UTs and central government agencies; compensation to all the families of the agitating farmers who died during the course of agitation; no criminal liability of the farmers in case of stubble burning; government to discuss electricity amendment bill with SKM/ farmers before discussing it in Parliament; committee on MSP formed in which SKM will list out its members; and ongoing MSP in the country and procurement will continue as it is.

On the question of the constitution of the MSP committee, the farmers have emphasised only members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (in addition to officials from the centre, concerned states and agricultural experts) can be chosen.

When Prime Minister Modi last month offered farmers an “apology" and said the farm laws would be scrapped, farmers rejoiced but underlined their determination to continue protests till the MSP issue was resolved.

Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Uttar Pradesh have been camped at Delhi borders for over a year now, demanding that the government withdraw the three laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

News Network
December 2,2021

Lucknown, Dec 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today warned that those who 'forced' Hindus to migrate from western Uttar Pradesh would face the same fate under the BJP rule. 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also made a similar comment a few days ago.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of a university to be named after Shakumbara Devi at Saharanpur, Shah also raked up the issue of 'conversion' and said there was nothing to fear on this count as well as the state was ruled by a BJP government.

He also recalled the closure of slaughterhouses by Adityanath after he assumed charge of the state after the 2017 Assembly polls.

"When I had visited this place earlier, the people used to ask me if they would be forced to convert or migrate...I had then told them to change the government, and we will drive out those who force others to migrate from UP," he said.

Shah also praised the UP chief minister, saying that during his regime, mafia elements had either left the state or were sent behind bars. "He has rid the state of the mafia elements...the mafias are now surrendering before the cops," he added.

The BJP leader also referred to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said till a few years ago, no one believed that the Ram Temple would ever be built or triple talaq would end. "We have made those possible....we scrapped Article 370," he added.

A few days ago, Adityanath had also raked up the same issue at a public meeting in Kairana town of Shamli district from where hundreds of Hindu families had allegedly migrated after 'threats' from the Muslims during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 30,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 30: A 12-year-old boy and his mother lost their lives and two others are undergoing treatment after a lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw on national highway 75 at Matha near Uppinangady on Monday November 29.

T Mohammad Altaf (12), a sixth standard student of Hirtadka government primary school, died on the spot. His mother Khadeejamma (46), who had suffered severe injuries in the mishap breathed her lost today in a hospital.  

Both of them were onboard the ill-fated auto-rickshaw which reduced into a bundle of metal in the mishap. 

Altaf’s elder brother T Mohammed Asrar (23) and auto rickshaw driver, Siddique (34) from Hirtadka are now undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both of them stated to have suffered grave injuries and their condition is critical.

Khadeejamma, who was a resident of Bengare, Mangaluru had been to her parental home at Hirtadka near Matha along with children. Yesterday, the family visited Uppinangady town in a bus and was going back home in an auto rickshaw when tragedy struck. A lorry that was moving towards Mangaluru from the direction of Bengaluru collided with the auto rickshaw in bid to overtake another vehicle. 

Khadeejamma’s husband late Ashraf, was a vehicle driver, had lost battle to cancer a couple of years ago despite spending hugely for treatment. Khateejamma was taking care of her children since then with the help of relatives. 

News Network
November 25,2021

New Delhi, Nov 25: For the first time, India has 1,020 women per 1,000 men, according to the Phase-II report of the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

This is the first time in any NFHS survey or census that the number of women on the sex ratio is more than men. In the 2005-06 NFHS-3 report, the ratio was 1000:1000. However, it went down to 991:1000 in the next NFHS report in 2015-16.

 “The improved sex ratio and sex ratio at birth is also a significant achievement; even though the real picture will emerge from the census, we can say for now looking at the results that our measures for women empowerment have steered us in the right direction,” Vikas Sheel, additional secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director, National Health Mission, told Hindustan Times.

Even though the sex ratio of 1020:1000 is a significant milestone achieved by the country, the gender ratio at birth in the past five years stands at 929.

The government on November 24 released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for India and 14 states and UTs, clubbed under Phase-II of the 2019-21 NFHS-5.

The states and UTs that were surveyed in the second phase were Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The findings of NFHS-5 for 22 states and UTs were covered in Phase-I, which was released in December last year.

