Farmers formally end year-long protest, to vacate protest sites by Dec 11

New Delhi, Dec 9: The Samyukata Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday called off one of the country's longest agitations after the farmers' leaders accepted the Centre's fresh proposals. They will vacate protest sites by December 11.

The farmers' body, an umbrella body of 40 farmer organisations, on Wednesday had flagged certain objections to the government’s written proposal that talked about withdrawing cases against farmers after end of the agitation and including non-SKM members in the committee to discuss MSP issue. Following which, the Centre had issued fresh proposal.

A final decision on the Centre's fresh proposal in the meeting of SKM at the Singhu border was delayed on Wednesday as farmer leaders were awaiting a formal communication regarding its acceptance on the letterhead of the central government.

In a mega outreach, the government has decided to accept all the demands of the protesters. These include withdrawal of all the agitation-related cases registered during this protest in all states/ UTs and central government agencies; compensation to all the families of the agitating farmers who died during the course of agitation; no criminal liability of the farmers in case of stubble burning; government to discuss electricity amendment bill with SKM/ farmers before discussing it in Parliament; committee on MSP formed in which SKM will list out its members; and ongoing MSP in the country and procurement will continue as it is.

On the question of the constitution of the MSP committee, the farmers have emphasised only members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (in addition to officials from the centre, concerned states and agricultural experts) can be chosen.

When Prime Minister Modi last month offered farmers an “apology" and said the farm laws would be scrapped, farmers rejoiced but underlined their determination to continue protests till the MSP issue was resolved.

Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Uttar Pradesh have been camped at Delhi borders for over a year now, demanding that the government withdraw the three laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.