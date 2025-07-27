  1. Home
  2. Fear and confusion in Bihar as 64 lakh names erased from “purified” voter list

Agencies
July 27, 2025

Patna, July 27: A sweeping revision of Bihar’s electoral roll has removed 64 lakh names, cutting the state’s voter count from 7.89 crore to 7.23 crore ahead of the Assembly elections due in October-November. While the Election Commission (EC) calls the exercise a necessary reform to remove bogus voters, the move has triggered widespread concern among citizens and fierce criticism from opposition parties.

The month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted from June 24 to July 25 identified entries of deceased persons, permanent migrants, duplicates, and untraceable voters. “This is a much-needed reform to clean the rolls,” EC officials said, adding that affected voters will have time to check and correct anomalies before the final list is published.

However, ordinary voters and activists fear genuine names may have been struck off, creating confusion just months before polling. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has taken the matter to the Supreme Court, alleging that enumeration forms were mass uploaded by booth-level officers without voter consent — a claim that has intensified mistrust of the process.

Opposition claims “disenfranchisement”

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has gone on the offensive, calling the SIR a “farce” that undermines democracy. In letters to 35 political parties — including NDA allies Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Anupriya Patel — Yadav alleged the deletions amounted to “large-scale disenfranchisement” and eroded public trust in elections. He also questioned why Aadhaar was excluded as a valid document in the revision process.

Next steps and legal battle

The EC will release the draft voter list on August 1, giving citizens a month — until September 1 — to verify and correct entries. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the matter afresh on Monday, with its verdict likely to impact similar clean-up drives planned nationwide.

News Network
July 16,2025

Mangaluru, July 16: A gripping mystery deepened in Dakshina Kannada as police confirmed on Wednesday that they have lost contact with a key witness who alleged the secret burial of multiple dead bodies in Dharmasthala village. The individual, who had sought official witness protection, has now seemingly vanished.

Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K revealed that despite the witness’s willingness to expose those allegedly involved and identify the burial sites, no details about their current location have been shared with authorities. The police stated they cannot offer protection without direct communication and consent from the witness.

Tensions escalated after the complainant’s lawyer made significant disclosures to the media — disclosures that, according to police, compromised the witness’s anonymity. Though the lawyer claimed the revelations were made on the witness’s instructions, officials say the move undermined formal procedures.

Under Rule 7 of witness protection guidelines, authorities are unable to act unless the witness fully cooperates. This condition was formally conveyed to the lawyer via email on July 10, but no response regarding the witness’s whereabouts has been received so far.

“All communication has been through email. We still don’t know where the witness is,” said the SP, adding that without this critical information, law enforcement is unable to proceed with protective measures or further inquiry into the burial claims.

A report filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police warns that if the witness fails to surface during the investigation, their claims may not be verifiable at any stage.

Contrary to swirling speculation, the SP confirmed that no exhumation or official action took place on Wednesday linked to this high-profile case.

News Network
July 15,2025

killerisrael.jpg

Israel has waged a systematic "thirst war" in the Gaza Strip, carrying out at least 112 attacks targeting water collection queues that have killed over 700 Palestinians - mostly children - since the war began.

Israeli forces have destroyed 720 wells and blocked fuel needed to run water and sewage infrastructure, the territory's government media office said Monday, resulting in severe water shortages, the collapse of essential services, and the outbreak and spread of disease, especially among children.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, including several sites in Gaza City, areas east of Jabalia camp in the northern enclave and other parts of the territory, resulting in several Palestinian casualties and injuries.

The Israeli army issued an urgent evacuation warning to all people living in dozens of Gaza City and Jabalia neighbourhoods.

More than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began on 7 October 2023, mostly civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Agencies
July 24,2025

anilambani.jpg

In one of the biggest financial crackdowns in recent years, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday swooped down on 35 locations in Delhi and Mumbai connected to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group — also known as the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RAAGA). The raids, part of a ₹3,000-crore money-laundering investigation, target more than 50 companies and 25 individuals allegedly involved in a complex financial fraud.

The ED’s probe stems from two CBI FIRs alleging large-scale irregularities in loans disbursed by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019. Investigators claim RAAGA companies secured unsecured loans worth nearly ₹3,000 crore, allegedly facilitated through bribery of senior bank officials, including Yes Bank’s former promoters.

Preliminary findings suggest a meticulously planned scheme to siphon public funds by cheating banks, shareholders, and investors. Key red flags identified include shell companies with common directors, loans issued without proper verification, funds routed through multiple entities, and “loan evergreening” — fresh loans allegedly issued to repay old ones.

Regulatory bodies including SEBI, NHB, NFRA, and Bank of Baroda have flagged anomalies in group companies, particularly Reliance Home Finance Limited, whose loan book nearly doubled in a single year. The State Bank of India has already classified Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani himself as “fraud” accounts, a move first initiated in 2020.

Thursday’s raids involve combing through records across 50 entities tied to Ambani’s empire. Sources indicate that senior Yes Bank executives and other key individuals are under scrutiny for allegedly receiving personal benefits in exchange for loan approvals.

The ED’s massive operation marks a dramatic escalation in the ongoing probe into corporate governance and financial fraud at some of India’s largest business houses.

