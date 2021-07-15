  1. Home
  2. Fear mounts as India’s covid infection rate edges up, with second-wave yet to abate

Fear mounts as India’s covid infection rate edges up, with second-wave yet to abate

News Network
July 15, 2021

New Delhi, July 15: A rise in India's Covid-19 infection rate is worrying authorities who are concerned that pilgrimages and tourism could prove to be "superspreader" events in the battle to douse a devastating second wave of infections that has killed thousands.

In a pilgrimage this month, thousands of Hindus are set to walk hundreds of miles across northern cities, carrying pitchers of water from the Ganges, a river they consider sacred.

The pilgrims could act as "super spreaders" and set off a third wave of infections, a top medical body has warned.

The Supreme Court this week questioned federal and state authorities in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh why mass religious gathering should be allowed.

The home ministry flagged the increase in the infective rate as a cause for concern in some states, urging officials nationwide to enforce social distancing and clamp down on overcrowding at tourist sites.

"We must guard ourselves against complacency and laxity, which creep in as positivity declines," Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla told them in a letter on Wednesday, at a time when most cities have lifted strict lockdowns.

Infectivity jumps

The effective reproduction rate of the disease, which health experts call the "R" factor, now stands at 0.86 in the world's second-most populous nation, online publication Our World in Data shows, a jump of more than 25% in a month.

Bhalla warned of the risk of a faster spread of infection when the rate exceeds 1.

"You may be aware that any increase in 'R' factor above 1.0 is an indicator of spread of Covid-19," he added.

Still, the website showed the 0.86 figure is off an April 9 peak of 1.47.

By May, that had propelled India's daily cases to a staggering 400,000, leaving thousands in cities, including the capital New Delhi, scrambling for oxygen, hospital beds, ambulances and ultimately, morgues.

Bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges.

States had largely lifted curbs as infections slowed, but the second wave has not yet ended, top officials have warned.

India's tally of 30.99 million infections is second only to the United States, with 411,989 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned against overcrowding and called for vigilance against new variants, saying vaccination efforts needed to be sped up.

India is trying to inoculate all 950 million adults by year-end, but vaccine shortages and logistics hurdles have meant just 8% have received both doses. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2021

gogoi.jpg

Guwahati, July 2: The movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act that rocked Assam will be revived, MLA Akhil Gogoi said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at Nagaon, Gogoi said the leaders of the movement betrayed the people of the state while he was kept in jail.

"Now that I am out, I want to assure the people that the anti-CAA movement will resume. No (illegal) foreigner will be allowed to stay in the state," he said on the way to his constituency Sivasagar, a day after he was released from jail.

Gogoi spent nearly 19 months behind bars for his alleged role in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. He fought and won the recently-concluded assembly elections from the jail.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP-led state government was not sympathetic towards the problems of the people.

"I will raise the issues of big dams and toll gates in the state Assembly. If the government fails to give a proper response, we will have to take the path of agitation," he said.

On the way to Sivasagar, around 400 km from Guwahati, Gogoi had to stop multiple times as his supporters and locals lined the roads cheering for him.

"This outpour of people's love for a jailed person like me proves that I was wrongly confined. The BJP kept me behind bars and won a second term but this won't happen again. In 2026, a new government will be formed. The BJP 'hatao' (remove BJP) movement starts from today," the Raijor Dal president asserted.

This was the first time that Gogoi shall be visiting Sivasagar after being elected.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Health Commissioner Dr KV Trilok Chandra has asked the deputy commissioners to intensify vector control measures across Karnataka on a war footing in the wake of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) being reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala. Border districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chamarajanagar have been asked to be more vigilant.

"The current monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector; for Zika Virus Disease.

Considering the prevalence of Aedes aegypti in Karnataka, which is a vector of Dengue, Chikungunya as well as Zika, the routine surveillance activity in rural areas by ASHAs and health assistants, and fortnightly surveillance activity in urban wards should be implemented on a war-footing with strict monitoring and supervision," said Chandra in his circular.

Effective disposal of solid waste should be given due importance to prevent Aedes breeding in domestic situations, he said. "Aedes larval surveillance and source reduction activities in airports, sea ports/ harbour and in villages/ wards in two km vicinity should be carried out," he added.

ZVD presents with symptoms like fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, and joint pain. "Travel history or visit of guests may also be considered for suspecting ZVD. The samples collected from suspected cases should be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru for testing," Chandra said.

During ultrasound scanning for pregnant women, due focus should be given for presence of Microcephaly. Data regarding deliveries at both private and government hospitals should be captured weekly. This includes deliveries at general hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and home deliveries.

Details of the babies born with Microcephaly have to be reported. Serum samples of both the mother and the newborn should be sent to NIV Bengaluru. "Ensure availability of logistics such as adulticide and larvicide at all levels, up to village level," Chandra said.

Suggested measures:
— Vector surveillance both for adult and larvae
— Vector management through environmental modification/ manipulation
— Adopt personal protection measures
— Biological and chemical control at household, community and institutional level

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2021

Bengaluru, July 2:  Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu attributed the arrest of his aide Rajanna to a “miscommunication” and said that he was not aware of the alleged extortion carried out by him.
 
Speaking to reporters, Sriramulu said that he learned about the arrest from the media. "No one should misuse anyone's name. An FIR is registered against him. Let the investigation be completed after which it will be clear whether he was guilty and what punishment should be meted as per law," he said.
 
Sriramulu said that he would have put an end to the alleged extortion if he had known earlier. "I would have spoken to (BJP vice-president) B Y Vijayendra and put an end to this," he said.
 
To a question, he said that Rajanna was not working with him. "He is just an acquaintance and has no official designation," he said.
 
Rajanna was arrested on Thursday, following a complaint by Vijayendra, who is Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son. In his complaint, Vijayendra had accused an unknown person of extorting government job aspirants by using his name. 
 
Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted to say he filed a complaint with the police as soon as he came to know that someone misused his name “on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises”.

He also said, “I request everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring to my attention if you come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse my name by making false promises.”

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Saturday, 10 Jul 2021

THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA
Extortion, bribery, corruption, influence peddling, rape, mass murder, human rights abuse, atrocities, crimes against humanity, terroristic attack, religious attacks, elder abuse, child abuse, human trafficking, sale of girls, sale of fake Covid-19, vaccine, medicine, alcohol, drugs, and fake university degree, is the reality in India. I am a UP NRI, residing in Canada since 1975. Since 2013, I am dealing with the UP and the Central Government. Fake IAS and PCS are appointed justices in the Subordinate Courts, they are looting the public with both hands and the respective Government is unfit to examine the heinous crime inflicted to the public by the fake IAS and PCS justices. A simple dispute which can be resolved by the highly skilled judge in five minutes in a single hearing is never resolved into five generations by the fake justices. Fake justices are delivering illusory justice to the public by adjourning cases to five generations. Fake IAS, PCS justices, police, politicians, advocates hoodwink the public as a new mother insert a pacifier in the mouth of her baby and disappear. Baby believes that he/she is breastfed by the biological mother, the Subordinate Judiciary of India operates as a " pacifier". The public is cheated. Indian leaders are illiterate, unskilled, mostly criminal, and worthless for any meaningful job. As long India does not maintain law and order by the highly skilled and genuine people the country is dommed, its children are futureless. The Subordinate judiciary presided by fake justices ought to be torn down to protect the future of India. The genuine High Courts and Supreme Court of India ought to intervene to shut down the fake Subordinate Courts of India to protect the public from the vultures, "fake IAS, and PCS justices of India".
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.