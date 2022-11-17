  1. Home
  Financing of terrorism cannot be linked to any religion or nationality: Amit Shah

November 18, 2022

New Delhi, Nov 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism, which cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group.

He also said that terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources and the darknet is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities.

"Terrorism is, undoubtedly, the most serious threat to global peace and security. But I believe that the financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism itself because the 'means and methods' of terrorism are nurtured from such funding. Furthermore, financing of terrorism weakens the economy of countries of the world," Shah said addressing the third 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing' hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs here.

He said, "We also recognise that the threat of terrorism cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality, or group".

"To confront terrorism, we have made significant progress in fortifying the security architecture, as well as the legal and financial systems," the Union home minister said.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Shah said there are countries that "seek to undermine or even hinder, our collective resolve to fight terrorism".

"We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists, protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. It will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions," he said. 

News Network
November 10,2022

Ahmadabad, Nov 10: Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel, who joined BJP from Congress earlier this year; cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba; and Manibhai Vaghela, the Congress turncoat who vacated Vadgam seat for Congress supported Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, are among 160 candidates whose names were declared by BJP for contesting the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party said that it has not repeated a total of 38 leaders this time including ex-CM Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel, ex-ministers Bhupendra Chudasama, RC Faldu, Pradipsinh Jadeja, Saurabh Patel, Kaushik Patel on the basis that they wrote to the party leadership informing that they were not "willing" to contest polls.

Union minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav announced the list in Delhi in a press conference accompanied by Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil. Incumbent CM Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodia, which he won in the 2017 polls. Meanwhile, Gujarat Home minister Harsh Sanghavi will contest elections from Majura constituency.

Yadav said that out of 160 candidates, 14 belong to scheduled caste (SC), 42 scheduled tribe (ST), 14 women, four doctors and four PhD holders. He said the party has not repeated a total of 38 candidates that included Rupani, Patel among other senior leaders and former ministers.

The list also included controversial BJP MLA from Vadodara's Waghodia constituency, Madhu Srivastav and incumbent law minister Rajendra Trivedi. The seat of chief minister Bhupendra Patel has been kept unchanged. He will be contesting from Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad.

The BJP has fielded Kantilal Amratiya from Morbi seat, changing the sitting MLA and incumbent minister Brijesh Merja. Merja has won 2017 polls as a Congress MLA but defected to BJP in 2020. In the 2021 bypoll, he won as a BJP candidate by a margin little less than 3000 votes. BJP leaders said that in the list of 160 candidates, 69 are sitting MLAs.

Addressing the press conference during the release of the list, Gujarat BJP president Paatil claimed, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself said that this election will break his winning record. We will not only break records in winning number of seats but also biggest leads and votes share."

Here are some prominent names from the list and the seats they will be contesting from:

Bhupendra Patel - Ghatlodia constituency
Rivaba Jadeja - Jamnagar North constituency
Hardik Patel - Viramgam constituency
Dr Darshita Paras Shah - Rajkot West
Morbi - Kantilal Amrutiya
Harsh Sanghavi - Majura constituency
 

News Network
November 12,2022

Internationally acclaimed economist, Islamic thinker and winner of the King Faisal International Prize for Islamic Studies, Mohammad Najatuallah Siddiqi passed away at United States. He was 91.

Born in India in 1931, he was educated at Aligarh Muslim University as well as Rampur and Azamgarh. He served as associate professor of economics and professor of Islamic studies at the Aligarh Muslim University and as professor of economics at the King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in its Center for Research in Islamic Economics. He later became a Fellow at the Center for Near Eastern Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, and after that a visiting scholar at the Islamic Research & Training Institute, Islamic Development Bank, Jeddah.

He was a prolific writer in Urdu and English. According to WorldCat, he has 63 works in 177 publications in 5 languages and 1,301 library holdings. Several of his works have been translated into Arabic, Persian, Turkish, Indonesian, Malaysian, Thai, etc. Perhaps his most widely read book is Banking without interest which was published in 27 editions between 1973 and 2000 in 3 languages and is held by 220 libraries worldwide.

During his long academic career, he has supervised a number of Ph.D. theses in the universities in India, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Till the end he continued to be associated with a number of academic journals as editor or advisor. He had served on numerous committees and participated in many conferences in various parts of the world. He was a very helpful for all and shared his valuable knowledge in the society.

Siddiqi was also a former Central Advisory Council member of Jamat-e-Islami Hind. He was also a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Management Studies, Aligarh Muslim University, India.

News Network
November 12,2022

New Delhi, Nov 12: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining cities around 8 pm today, prompting many to rush out of their houses and offices. The severe tremors lasted for nearly 5 seconds and were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well.

This is the second time that tremors have been felt in the national capital region. On Tuesday night, strong tremors were felt in Delhi around 2 am after a 6.3 magnitude struck in Nepal. 

The depth of the earthquake was about 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology. Six persons were killed and eight others injured in Nepal.

