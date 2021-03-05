  1. Home
  2. First extension of Ram Mandir premises; trust purchases 7,285-sq.ft land for Rs 1 crore

First extension of Ram Mandir premises; trust purchases 7,285-sq.ft land for Rs 1 crore

Agencies
March 4, 2021

First extension of Ram Janmabhoomi premises; trust purchases 7,285-sq.ft land for Rs 1 Cr | India News – India TV

Ayodhya, Mar 4: The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased a 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, in accordance with its plan to expand the temple complex area to 107 acres from the present 70 acres, an official of the trust said on Thursday.

The trust that is constructing a grand temple for Lord Ram in this holy town of Uttar Pradesh has paid Rs one crore for the 7,285 square feet land to its owner at a rate of Rs 1,373 per square foot, the official said.

Trustee Anil Mishra said, "We have purchased the land as we need more space for the Ram temple."

The land purchased by the trust is located next to the Asharfi Bhawan.

Its owner Deep Narain signed a registry deed for the 7,285 square feet land in favour of Champat Rai, the secretary of the trust, on February 20 with Mishra and Apna Dal MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari as witnesses, S B Singh, the sub-registrar of Faizabad in whose office the deed was signed, said.

"I was fortunate to be part of the first purchase deed of the Ram Mandir trust," Tiwari said.

According to sources, the trust plans to acquire more land and is in talks with the owners of temples, houses and open land adjacent to the Ram temple complex.

The sources said the trust wants to expand the project to 107 acres and it still has to acquire 14,30,195 square feet of land to achieve the target.

The main temple will be constructed on five acres of land and the remaining land will be used to develop various facilities, including a museum and a library.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 20,2021

New Delhi, Feb 20: Petrol and diesel prices continued to soar to new highs as fuel rates were hiked for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday. 

While the petrol price was hiked by 39 paise in Delhi, the diesel price was increased by 37 paise. In the national capital, petrol now costs Rs 90.58 per litre, while diesel Rs 80.97 per litre. 

In Mumbai, the petrol price touched the Rs 97 per litre mark with a hike of 38 paise. The diesel is priced at Rs 87.06 per litre after an increase of 39 paise. 

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.30 on Saturday. The petrol now costs Rs 93.67 per litre in Bengaluru, while diesel costs Rs Rs 85.84 after an increase of 10 paise. 

The relentless hike in prices has been criticised by the opposition parties, including Congress that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 2,2021

Fuel price hikes: Motor strike hits normal life in Kerala, public vehicles keep off roads - cnbctv18.com

Kannur, Mar 2: Normal life was affected in Kerala during the initial hours of Tuesday as a dawn-to- dusk motor strike, called by a joint committee of various trade unions to protest the spiralling fuel price in the country, began.

State-run KSRTC buses did not operate while taxies, auto-rickshaws and private buses remained off the roads across the state since the agitation began by 6.00 am.

Commercial vehicles including trucks and lorries were also not plying to express solidarity with the stir, called by Samyuktha Samara Samithi, an umbrella organnisation of various trade unions.

Though the Committee requested allprivate vehicles to keep off the road, they made it clear that they won't block such vehicles.

While the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, a pro-BJP union, kept away from the agitation,all other major trade unions including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) vowed support to it.

All the exams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed in the southern state.

The SSLC, plus two, VHSC exams also have been rescheduled to March 8, government sources said.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technology University and Kerala, Kochi, Kannur and Mahatma Gandhi universities have also postponedall examinations scheduled in view of the 12-hour- long vehicle strike.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 2,2021

Fuel price hikes: Motor strike hits normal life in Kerala, public vehicles keep off roads - cnbctv18.com

Kannur, Mar 2: Normal life was affected in Kerala during the initial hours of Tuesday as a dawn-to- dusk motor strike, called by a joint committee of various trade unions to protest the spiralling fuel price in the country, began.

State-run KSRTC buses did not operate while taxies, auto-rickshaws and private buses remained off the roads across the state since the agitation began by 6.00 am.

Commercial vehicles including trucks and lorries were also not plying to express solidarity with the stir, called by Samyuktha Samara Samithi, an umbrella organnisation of various trade unions.

Though the Committee requested allprivate vehicles to keep off the road, they made it clear that they won't block such vehicles.

While the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, a pro-BJP union, kept away from the agitation,all other major trade unions including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) vowed support to it.

All the exams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed in the southern state.

The SSLC, plus two, VHSC exams also have been rescheduled to March 8, government sources said.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technology University and Kerala, Kochi, Kannur and Mahatma Gandhi universities have also postponedall examinations scheduled in view of the 12-hour- long vehicle strike.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.