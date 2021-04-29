Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, 91, dies after contracting covid

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 30, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 30: Veteran lawyer and former attorney general Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Sorabjee was 91. He was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi.

Sorabjee, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, began his legal practice in 1953 in Bombay High Court and he was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court in 1971. He became the attorney general of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004. 

He was appointed by the United Nations as a Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997 to report on the human rights situation in that country. Following this, he became a member and later chairman of the UN Sub Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights from 1998 to 2004.

He was a champion of freedom of speech and expression and had defended freedom of press in many landmark cases in the Supreme Court and had been instrumental in revoking censorship orders and bans on publications.

He was honored with the Padma Vibhushan award--the second-highest civilian award in India in March 2002 for his defence of freedom of speech and the protection of human rights.

News Network
April 21,2021

Mysuru, Apr 21: Karnataka Minister for Cooperation S T Somashekar today visited the Bavali check post on the Karnataka-Kerala border to take stock of the situation and instructed that a negative report be mandatory for entering the State.

Speaking to newsmen at the border on Wednesday, he said with Kerala reporting more covid cases, those nearing Karnataka will have to bring a Covid negative report and it is mandatory, those trying to enter without a report will be sent back. For those coming without a report, there is a testing facility at the border. We are also planning to set up a testing centre on our side.

Stating that the vegetables grown in Karnataka get exported to Kerala more and we want to ensure our farmers don’t have any problems.

He said that to bring Covid second wave under control, strict rules are being enforced. I am happy that Mysureans have been strictly following the rules. We had targeted 8.75 lakh vaccinations and so far we have vaccinated around 5,70 lakh people. There is no shortage of medical oxygen or remedesivir in government hospitals. 

Health Minister Sudhakar will be visiting the city tomorrow and discuss all the problems. Tough rules have been enforced after consultation with all. The district administration will duly implement these suggestions, he added.

News Network
April 18,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 18: Three people who hoarded Remdesivir injections, vital for Covid patients in critical stages, and were selling it for Rs 10,500 per vial have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

"With reports emerging about hoarding and blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection required for Covid treatment, the Central Crime Branch conducted a drive across Bengaluru and arrested three people," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

The accused are Rajesh and Shakeeb, who run Gurushree Medicals, and Sohail.

A case has been registered against them in Madiwala police station, Patil said adding, the accused were having illegal stock of the injection and selling them at Rs 10,500, much higher than MRP.

The action comes close on the heels of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai issuing instruction to arrest those black-marketing and hoarding Remdesivir injections two days ago during a meeting with the senior police officials.

Many hospitals had recently complained of acute shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in the market.

Swastik Hospital founder Dr Vijaya Raghava Reddy had also posted a video in the social media complaining about the shortage of oxygen in the city as the oxygen refilling units were supplying oxygen to industries rather than the hospitals.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 20,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 20: Any public programme or celebration would be considered illegal in Dakshina Kannada now if they organizers failed obtained passes from their respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats in advance. 

K V Rajendra, the deputy commissioner has made it compulsory for all to obtain passes before organizing any event in the wake of mounting covid cases in the coastal district. 

Passes will be issued by ULBs or GPs based on the number of participants, and it should be as per the fresh covid guidelines issued by the government.

The maximum number of people allowed for wedding ceremonies in open grounds is 200 and only 100 guests in a hall. Other functions like birthdays should be limited to participation of 50 people in open spaces and 25 in closed places. 

While 50 people will be allowed to take part in funerals in open spaces, only 25 persons will be allowed in closed places. While 200 people may gather in political and other public programmes, religious rituals are prohibited as per the decision taken by the government.

Accordingly, passes will be issued by the commissioner of MCC in case a programme is scheduled in the city limits. Meanwhile, chief officers of other ULBs and panchayat development officers of GPs have been authorised to issue passes in their jurisdictions.

The DC has warned that the cases would be registered under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance (2020), Disaster Management Act and sections 51 to 60 of IPC if the order is violated.

