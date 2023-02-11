  1. Home
Former SC judge Abdul Nazeer, who was part of Babri Masjid and triple talaq verdicts, appointed as Governor of AP

News Network
February 12, 2023

New Delhi, Feb 12: The President of India has appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, reported news agencies. The incumbent Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Justice Nazeer retired on January 4, 2023.

Justice Nazeer was elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2017 from the Karnataka High Court. 

In the Supreme Court, he was part of prominent judgments in the KS Puttaswamy case (which held right to privacy a fundamental right), triple talaq case(dissented to hold the practice as valid), Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute(part of the unanimous verdict allowing construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed place), demonetisation case(led the Constitution Bench which upheld the note-ban decision as valid). 

He also led the Constitution Bench which held that additional restrictions not found in Article 19(2) cannot be imposed on the right to free speech of ministers and legislators.

The last instance of a Supreme Court judge being appointed as a Governor was the appointment of former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam as the Governor of Kerala in 2014. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Fatima Beevi was the Governor of Tamil Nadu during 1997-2001, after her retirement as a Supreme Court judge in 1992.

News Network
February 9,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 9: Two separate complaints have been lodged at the jurisdictional Surathkal police station in the city following a road rage and attack on the brother of Muhammad Fazil, who was hacked to death by Sangh Parivar extremists last year without any provocation. 

The alleged attack, which occurred last night, sparked a tension in the communally sensitive town of Surathkal, which had witnessed a coldblooded murder of an innocent Muslim youth few months ago. 

Adil Meharoof (24), the brother of murdered Fazil, in his complaint, said that when he was on the way to Ullal from Katipalla, his car was intentionally hit by a two-wheeler at around 8:45p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

“When I reached Ganeshpura Circle, one Nagesh Devadiga intentionally rammed his motorbike against my car and fell on the road. Meanwhile, Preetham Shetty, Akash and another person abused and attacked me alleging that I drive rashly all the time. They threatened to kill me. Other people present near the spot managed to pacify the accused. Preetham Shetty further called Harshith. Both Preetham and Harshith are responsible for the friction”

Following the attack by miscreants, Adil and his father Ummar Farooq were admitted to a private hospital as inpatients.

On the other hand, accused Nagesh Devadiga (45), a resident of Katipalla, has narrated a different story in his complaint. He claimed that when he was going towards Mangalapete a car driver drove in a negligent manner and collided with the bike at Ganeshpura circle. 

“I fell on the road after collision. Car driver Adil abused me and complainant Nagesh Devadiga and he along with his father Umar Farooq, and others beat me and threatened to kill me,” he claimed. 

City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that the incident took place when Adil’s car was hit by a two-wheeler following which there was a verbal spat between the two parties. The locals and police intercepted and handled the situation. Surathkal police are investigating further. 

News Network
February 3,2023

AIE.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 3: A Calicut-bound Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after flames were detected in one of the engines soon after take-off, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

Air India Express informed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

According to DGCA, 184 passengers were onboard when the flight took off.

"Soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet, the pilot detected a flame in one of the engines and decided to go back to Abu Dhabi airport," Air India Express told ANI.

DGCA said that Air India Express B737-800 aircraft returned to the Abu Dhabi airport due to a mid-air flameout.

"Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb," DGCA said.

Earlier on January 23, an Air India Express flight from Trivandrum to Muscat landed back 45 minutes after taking off due to a technical glitch, officials said.

According to officials, the flight management system (FMS) developed a technical glitch.

"The flight took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am and landed back at 9.17 am," they added.

In December 2022, a snake was found on a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight.

Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai took off as scheduled and after landing at Dubai airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.

The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident, the aviation body said. 

