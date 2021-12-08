Formers’ body accepts Centre’s ‘revised’ proposal, likely to call off protests

  1. Home
News Network
December 8, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 8: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which has been at the forefront of farmer protests at Delhi's borders for over a year now, this evening released a statement saying that they have arrived at a consensus to "accept the Centre's proposal."

An urgent meeting of the SKM 's five-member committee was held at the All India Kisan Sabha office at Delhi's KG Marg at 10 am on 8 December, after which a meeting was slated at the Singhu border late afternoon.

After the second meeting, the SKM released the statement, and also said that a meeting will be held at the Singhu border on 9 December noon to "take a formal decision to lift the morchas."

It is important to note that on 7 December, the SKM has confirmed receiving a written draft proposal from the Home Ministry, and sought "further clarifications on a few points from the government's proposal."

On 8 December, SKM said that it received a "revised draft proposal from the government of India" and that a consensus has been arrived at within SKM "to accept the proposal."

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said, "Police cases against farmers were our biggest concern, and we wouldn't have accepted the revised proposal had our demand of withdrawing police cases against farmers not been met."

Ashok Dhawale, President of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said that the revised proposal was unanimously accepted by all members of the SKM.

"Let me tell you that yesterday, when the government's proposal had come in, there was a lot of opposition within the SKM, which is why the Morcha asked for clarifications on some points from the government."

Another demand of the SKM has been that the committee likely to be formed on minimum support price (MSP) should only have members of the SKM, and farm unions that supported the three farm laws.

News Network
November 26,2021

Chikkaballapur, Nov 26: A 28-year-old man died after coming in contact with the electric fence of a tomato farm in Charakamattenahalli, Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district. Hours later, the angry kin of the deceased youth beat the farm owner to death with wooden logs.

With tomato prices more than doubling and fetching Rs 200 per kg in auctions, the farm owner, Aswath Rao, 47, had erected an electric fence to protect his crop.
  
Cowherd Vasanth Rao from the same village was electrocuted when he came in contact with the fence on Wednesday night. As the news of Vasanth’s death spread on Thursday morning, his angry relatives rushed to the tomato farm where Aswath was resting. 

The mob attacked him and caused him grievous injuries. Other villagers rushed Aswath to hospital, where he succumbed.

Chikkaballapur SP GK Mithun Kumar said Aswath had grown tomato on his one-acre land. Police sources said amid the rising tomato prices, growers in the district also have to contend with robbers who steal the fruits.

Mithun Kumar, however, said it was illegal to erect a live electric fence around farmlands. He has asked Bescom authorities to take steps to prevent people from resorting to such steps as it could result in loss of not only lives but also cattle heads.

News Network
November 30,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 30: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has dropped a portion of a recent episode which showcased the unscientific practice of “mid-brain activation”.

It was taken down from YouTube and other platforms after being called out by Mangaluru-based rationalist Narendra Nayak. The portion of the video, which was taken down by Sony Entertainment Television India, reportedly showed a young girl claiming to read a book while being blindfolded, by 'smelling it'.

President of Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, Narendra Nayak, said that in the past a number of organisations have fooled parents by claiming to “increase children's brain power” by “activating their mid-brain.” Nayak filed a complaint to Sony, stating that showcasing such practices will ruin India's reputation.

"By giving publicity to such claims, you are bringing down the reputation of our nation and the world will laugh at us who are saying that children can see without light from the object falling on their retinas", Nayak had stated in the letter.

Nayak said he received a response to his open letter from the private channel on Monday.  The mail said, “Thank you for your viewership. We would like to inform you that that the said episode has been pulled off from all platforms, we have suitably edited the scenes. Further, we have sensitised the team to be more vigilant and avoid such interactions for all future episodes.”

Further, the mail added, “At Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), our endeavour at all times has been to ensure that the content is within the framework of the laws of India. SPNI is sensitive to the sentiments of our viewers. We place great emphasis on providing wholesome quality entertainment and we take care to ensure the sensibilities of our viewers are not affected.” 

It has asked Nayak to approach the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council within 15 days if he is not satisfied with the response. 

News Network
November 24,2021

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the repeal of three contentious agricultural laws that were passed last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in an address to the nation on November 19 that the farm laws would be withdrawn in the coming Winter Session of Parliament, which will begin on November 29.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year had said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them.

News 18 reported that a single bill, Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, would be introduced and passed in the Winter Session, invalidating the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Zee News reported “The Union Ministry of Agriculture is said to have finalised this bill after holding consultations with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).”

