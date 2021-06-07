  1. Home
Free vaccine, ration...: Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi’s address to the nation

June 7, 2021

New Delhi, June 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

Modi said private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine.

As several states take cautious steps towards unlocking and easing of restrictions with a decline in Covid-19 cases, the prime minister said vaccination is like a protection shield against the virus and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in India in coming days.

Modi said seven companies are producing various vaccines against the coronavirus in the country and trial of three more vaccines is at an advanced stage.

The process of procuring vaccines from companies of other countries has also been expedited, the prime minister said.

Amid concerns expressed by experts recently over children being affected by the virus, Modi said that in this direction trials of two vaccines are being carried out.

Modi said research is continuing on a nasal spray vaccine which, if successful, can significantly boost India's vaccination drive, he said.

Asserting that vaccines are like a protection shield against the virus, he also asserted that with the efforts made in the country recently, vaccine supply would be increased significantly in India in coming days.

India proved its mettle by making two made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines in a short time and over 23 crore doses have already been administered, the prime minister said.

Modi asserted that efforts are being made on a war-footing to fight the Covid-19 pandemic at various levels and production of essential medicines was ramped up.

India is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic on multiple fronts and new health infrastructure has been created across country, he asserted.

India has gone through a lot of pain during this battle and many lost their loved ones, he noted and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

Key takeaways 

1. New health infrastructure has been developed in the past one and a half years with Covid-19 hospitals, ventilators beds, to preparing a network of testing labs, PM Modi said. 

2. PM Modi noted that during the second wave in April-May, demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate. "India never faced such a huge demand of oxygen ever before, and for this, the country did everything possible to meet the demand," the PM said.

3. He stated that vaccination is the only shield but there are only a few vaccine companies in the world. "The Covid-19 vaccine is a lifesaver," he said. 

4. He lauded the efforts of scientists across the nation for preparing a vaccine against Covid-19 in such a short span. "There were fears that how would India save such a big population from the pandemic. But we managed to launch two made-in-India vaccines in no time. Our scientists proved it that we are not behind any other country," Modi said.
5. "India is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic on multiple fronts," the prime minister said. 

6. He also said that there is a very low number of vaccine manufacturers in the world compared to its demand. "Imagine what would have happened in India if we didn't have vaccines. If you look at the history of the last 50-60 years, you will know that it used to take decades for India to get vaccines from abroad," PM Modi said.

7. The prime minister said that work on three more Covid-19 vaccines are in the advanced trial stage and research on a nasal vaccine is also being done. 

8. PM Modi announced a centralised vaccination drive where all vaccines will be procured by the Government of India and it will be given to States for free.

9. "Twenty-five per cent of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21, free vaccines will be given to all those who are above 18 years," PM Modi said.

10. "No state government of the country will have to spend anything on the vaccine. Till now, crores of people of the country have got free vaccine. Only the Government of India will provide free vaccine to all the countrymen," the prime minister said.

11. The government has decided to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. About 80 crore beneficiaries will be provided free ration, under the scheme. 

News Network
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: At least 43 of around 35,000 depositors that are struggling to get their hard-earned money back from the Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha (SGRSBN) have passed away in last one and half years. 

In January 2020, the Reserve Bank of India, had invoked Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 along with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, after a scam worth Rs 1,400 crore had come to light. 

According to official sources, at least 43 depositors died since then without getting their money back. While some of them died due to covid-19, some others due to other reasons. 

The RBI had also imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 35,000 citing the bank’s bad loans. The ceiling was raised to Rs 1 lakh later.

Satish Karanth, a mechanical engineer and resident of Kathriguppe, lost his 56-yearold wife Savithri Karanth in March due to breathing issues. “The bank assured good interest rates. We trusted the bank as it was run by our community people. We invested Rs 1 crore, including my mother’s Rs 20 lakh. Now, she despairs every day over the lost money and I don’t know how to console her,” he said.

Vijay Gururaj, a Nagarbhavi resident, said his mother Gayathri Gururaja had deposited Rs 6 lakh. “She was dependent on the interest money for her medical expenses. She was not happy to take money from us. After her deposit was stuck, she became depressed. On March 18, while heading to a hospital, she met with a road accident and died. She did not find peace in her death but was worried about losing money,” said Vijay, an accountant.

Online protest

Hit by Covid-19, the depositors have called for an online protest. It will be organised on Facebook Live — https:// www.facebook.com/SGRSBNDepositors/ — at 8pm on June 6.

Harish Venkataramaiah, a depositor leading the protest, said there has been no development in the last one-andhalf-year with regard to the money. 

“Initially, the heads promised to revive the bank but later an administrator was appointed by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Karnataka but that was also of no use. People who defaulted on their loans have been roaming free and the poor depositors are paying a heavy price for it,” he rued.

The bank’s case of irregularities was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is yet to file a chargesheet. A police official said the CID had collected data of the victims but later Covid-19 situation slowed down the probe.

News Network
May 26,2021

doreswamy.jpg

Bengeluru, May 26: Freedom fighter and activist HS Doreswamy, who was 103 years old, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He had recovered from COVID-19 on May 12 but was hospitalised at the Jayadeva Hospital in the city again, where he passed away after a cardiac arrest. 

CN Manjunath, the cardiologist at Jayadeva Hospital said, “He had heart failure and a cardiac arrest and passed away today (Wednesday) around 1.30 pm.”

The doctor said that he had a pre-existing valvular heart disease for the last 10 years and that he was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital multiple times in this period. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month. “This could be a precipitating factor since he tested positive and was hospitalised till May 12. He was readmitted to the hospital on May 14,” Dr. CN Manjunath added. 

Born on April 10, 1918, in the village of Harohalli, in the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy was brought up by his grandfather, after his parents passed away at the age of five. He joined the freedom struggle at a young age — from planting small scale time bombs in postboxes and in the record rooms of British government officials to burn documents, to organising protests and general strikes in the state of Mysore against the British rule — and actively participated in the freedom struggle including the Quit India movement. He was jailed for 14 months from 1943 to 1944. The Gandhian had also participated in the Mysore Chalo movement to compel the Mysore Maharaja to accede to the Indian State post-independence.

With a Bachelor of Science from the Central College, Bengaluru, Doreswamy was a teacher at a high school and later tried his hand at journalism by bringing out a newspaper called ‘Pauravani.’ Post Independence, in the 1950s, Doreswamy became a part of the Bhoodan movement and also began to fight for the unification of Karnataka. He was actively involved in the Jayaprakash Narayan movement against the Emergency. During the 1980s, he fought for the rights of farmers and other marginalised communities. He was also part of the India Against Corruption movement. Age did not diminish Doreswamy’s spirit, as he stayed active until his final days. He took part in various agitations until the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. In February 2020, at the age of 102, HS Doreswamy sat on a five-day protest in Bengaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Doreswamy ran the publication house Sahitya Mandira and an Indian newspaper ‘Pauravani’ during the British Raj and the period afterwards. 

“I was 23-years-old when I was arrested. I had just got a new job as a teacher in a high school then. I started working in June but by then, the Quit India Movement had begun. I helped organise a 14-day strike at the mills across Mysore state and also blew up government record rooms and postboxes with very small time-bombs. Our intention was to disrupt the British government’s daily functioning. By December, I was arrested, and I lost my job as well,” Doreswamy had told Hindustan Times’s Arun Dev in February.

Over the decades, Doreswamy has been a constant figure at various civil rights struggles in Karnataka. He was involved in a number of agitations and committees working against the encroachment of water bodies and dumping of garbage near impoverished areas in and outside Bengaluru. In October 2014, he led an anti-encroachment protest in Bengaluru, demanding the implementation of the Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2007 by the state government. He was also involved in agitations against the eviction of adivasis from their tribal lands in Kodagu district.

He had also been one of the prominent figures in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC. Before the pandemic began, he had vowed to hold a protest every month against CAA and NRC.

A huge controversy had broken out in February 2020 after Doreswamy attended a protest event called ‘Save the Constitution’. An enraged BJP MLA had accused the freedom fighter of acting like a Pakistani agent. "There are many fake freedom fighters. There is one in Bengaluru. Now we have to say what Doreswamy is. Where is that old man? He behaves like a Pakistan agent," BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had said. Though the issue reached the Karnataka Assembly and snowballed into a huge controversy, Yatnal refused to apologise.

In February 2021, following the detention and arrest of the climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru, Doreswamy shared a message of support for the young activist and asked her “to stay strong”.

News Network
June 7,2021

hajj.jpg

Riyadh, June 7: Announcements about this year’s Haj could be made in the coming days as the Kingdom completes its assessments of the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said the acting Saudi minister of media, Dr Majid Al Qasabi.

At a press conference held in Riyadh on Sunday, Al Qasabi said the Saudi authorities are following up on (the pandemic) updates and the ministers of Haj and Umrah and health will soon announce a decision.

He said that, due to Covid variants, it was important to evaluate the damage from the spread of the virus carefully and correctly: “We don’t want this year’s Haj to be an epicentre for the spread of the disease in the Kingdom or the Muslim world.”

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has worked hard to improve the services provided in the Haj and Umrah sector, amid the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Services for Haj and Umrah performers, Eng. Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, told the press conference that the safe Umrah model aims to protect people by managing the crowds going to the Grand Mosque through booked time slots and improving the services provided for pilgrims through the application of the most modern techniques to meet their personal needs.

He noted that the Eatmarna app developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) also verifies the health of permit applicants.

He said that the work to serve the pilgrims was a joint operation involving the public, private and voluntary sectors.

He said: “There is continued cooperation between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health, the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques and all relevant authorities to help pilgrims and visitors perform Hajj and Umrah with ease.”

Last year’s Haj and the gradual return of Umrah in October was permitted after a safe model had been developed, focusing on modern technology and digitizing the procedures to provide pilgrims with the services they needed through different options provided by the ministry.

These tech-focused models included the Eatmarna application, which allowed users to request permits (praying permits, Umrah permits and Rawdah praying permits) in Makkah and Madinah’s mosques. More than 20 million people have benefitted from the app and more than 30,000 have used the services provided by Inaya (care) centres in Makkah and Madinah, established to serve pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also provided safe transportation services by setting up four sites to transport worshippers and pilgrims to and from the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

