Fresh cracks in India, US ties? President Biden says talks on Russia 'unresolved'

February 25, 2022

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday Washington is in still-unresolved "consultations" with India, when asked if Washington and Delhi were fully in sync on a response to Russia's attack on Ukraine ahead of an expected UN Security Council vote.

Biden did not elaborate, but his short response to a question at a briefing at which he announced tough new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine drew attention to an awkward division between his administration and India, a country central to its efforts to push back against China's growing power.

India has developed close ties with Washington in recent years but has a long-standing close relationship with Moscow, which remains a major supplier of its defense equipment.

The 15-member United Nations Security Council, of which India is a member, is likely to vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and require Moscow to immediately and unconditionally withdraw, a senior US administration official said.

Russia is expected to veto the step, but Washington sees the vote as a chance to try and isolate Moscow, seeking at least 13 votes in favour and an abstention by Russia's partner - China.

India has so far avoided condemning Russian actions in Ukraine, although Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did urge an end to violence there in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden said Putin would be a pariah on the international stage as a result of his attack on Ukraine and "any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association."

Asked if India was fully in sync with the United States, he said: "We're in consultation with India today. We haven't resolved that completely."

In a statement, the US State Department said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday and "stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire."

In a tweet, Jaishankar said he discussed the implications of developments in Ukraine with Blinken, without disclosing further details about the call.

Jaishankar also said he had spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and "underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward."

Delhi has upset Washington with its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system, putting it at risk of US sanctions under a 2017 US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

In December, Russia and India signed more trade and arms deals during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles.
While there have been calls in Congress to exempt India from sanctions, some analysts say Russia's actions in Ukraine could bring increased pressure for sanctions from Russia hawks in the administration.

Any sanctions could jeopardize US cooperation with Delhi in the Quad forum with Japan and Australia aimed at pushing back against China's expanding influence.

The White House did not immediately respond when asked to elaborate on Biden's comment and a State Department spokesperson said: "We are continuing to consult with our Indian counterparts on a collective response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

News Network
February 23,2022

Moscow, Feb 23: Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, including prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.

Kishida, who also called on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions, said he did not see a significant impact on energy supplies in the short term from the current situation and said further steps would be considered should the situation worsen.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison also imposed sanctions on some Russian individuals, announced travel bans and targeted financial sanctions over Moscow's moves in eastern Ukraine. 

"Australians always stand up to bullies, and we will be standing up to Russia, along with all of our partners," he said.

"I expect subsequent tranches of sanctions, this is only the start of this process."

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced a new sanctions package against Russia, calling Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent the “beginning of a Russian invasion” of its neighbour.

Venezuela announces support for Russia

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has firmly announced his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid what he described as plans by the West to "surround Russia militarily and strategically".

Maduro discussed the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine for more than half an hour during the meeting with his cabinet.

"President Putin denounced before the UN Security Council that they  (NATO) intend to surround Russia, pointing all NATO weapons at Russia in order to attack and destroy it when the conditions are right," Maduro said.

"And what does the world expect from President Putin, that he should stand idly by and not act in defence of his people? That is why Venezuela announces its full support to President Vladimir Putin."

Biden-Putin summit not being planned now

A possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is "certainly" not an option at the moment, the White House has said.

"At this point, it certainly is not in the plans," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, who added that a de-escalation of conflict with Ukraine would be needed for such a summit.

News Network
February 23,2022

New Delhi, Feb 23: A new sibling of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has taken over the Indian Covid-19 landscape over the past month without altering the epidemic's waning course, even as the World Health Organization described it as a distinct variant of concern.

A technical advisory group of the WHO on Tuesday declared BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron as a “variant of concern” on the basis of available data on transmission, severity, reinfection, diagnostics, therapeutics and impacts of vaccines.

“Studies have shown that BA.2 has a growth advantage over BA.1. Studies are ongoing to understand the reasons for this growth advantage, but initial data suggest that BA.2 appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1, which currently remains the most common Omicron sublineage reported,” the apex health body said.

But BA.2 has already become the dominant variant circulating in India.

Indian scientists monitoring the Covid-19 epidemic said more than 80 per cent of the Covid-19 positive samples sequenced in the past four weeks turned out to be BA.2.

In Pune, BA.2 was over 85 per cent by the last week of January, but cases continue to drop, suggesting protection from BA.1 infections and vaccination gave reasonable results in securing people from developing the disease, said a scientist associated with Covid genome sequencing work.

The WHO concurs. “Initial data from population-level reinfection studies suggest that infection with BA.1 provides strong protection against reinfection with BA.2, at least for the limited period for which data are available,” the UN body said.

The Pune scientist cautioned that it was preliminary evidence and the new variant needed to be observed closely.

BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, including some amino acid differences in the spike protein and other proteins.

Omicron is currently the dominant variant circulating globally, accounting for nearly all sequences reported to GISAID, an international database of genetic sequences. At a global level, the proportion of BA.2 sequences has been increasing relative to BA.1 in recent weeks. However, the global circulation of all variants is declining, as per the WHO. 

News Network
February 19,2022

Dubai, Feb 19: The UAE and India have signed a trade and economic partnership that will remove 80 per cent of the customs tariffs on goods produced and shipped out from the countries. The other 20 per cent will be phased out over time, and sets up a trade alliance that could touch $100 billion in the next five years from $60 billion plus now.

The deal, called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), was signed in the virtual presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

“This agreement, which is considered the first of its kind, is among the economic projects that the UAE has set out for the next 50 years,” said Sheikh Mohamed. “This provides a strong basis for the continuous expansion of our common interest for the benefit of our people and for the fulfilment of their aspirations and better prosperity.”

UAE-led investments into India will translate into millions of new jobs, such as in the plastics industry which will also benefit from technology support.

A ‘reliable partner’

In his statement, Prime Minister Modi said: “Trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people contacts have been the pillars of our cooperation. At the same time, there are possibilities of enhancing cooperation in several new areas.

“The new MoU between us on food corridors is a very good initiative. We welcome investment from UAE in the areas of food processing and logistics. With this, India can become a reliable partner for UAE’s food security.”

Effective from May 1

The CEPA deal, which is the first trade deal entered into by India’s BJP-led NDA government, will formally take effect from early May, once the internal processes are completed in either country, according to Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry.

The deal, details of which are still to come out in full, will provide the big banh needed for trade between UAE and India to move up a few gears. That up to 80 per cent of the goods traded will be covered under tariff concessions does push the possibilities for an immediate and significant spike in volumes.

On the areas that are not covered by the deal – the 20 per cent – Goyal said that these are areas of strategic interests to both countries and will require time for the duty structures to be rolled back.

Spread the word

India has invited top UAE Government officials in the first week of May to have round-table discussions with the country’s business community and get the word out on what CEPA could deliver as a win for all parties.

In his speech, Modi said: “Last year, alone India has seen the emergence of 44 unicorns. We can encourage startups in both of our countries by way of joint incubation and joint financing. Similarly, we can cooperate in modern institutions of excellence for the development of skills for our people.”

With CEPA, the “sky is the limit” for the UAE and India to achieve their ambitions and share in them. 

