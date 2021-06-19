  1. Home
  2. Fuel prices hiked again, now PETROL Rs 108.37, DIESEL Rs 101 in Rajasthan

Fuel prices hiked again, now PETROL Rs 108.37, DIESEL Rs 101 in Rajasthan

News Network
June 20, 2021

Bengaluru, June 20: Fuel prices were hiked across the country on Sunday and hit record highs with petrol costing Rs 105.43 a litre and diesel costing Rs 96.65 a litre in Bhopal, one of the highest.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.36 and diesel at 95.44 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 97.22 per litre and diesel Rs 87.97 per litre.

In Rajasthan's Ganganagar, where fuel is the costliest, one has to pay Rs 108.37 for a litre of petrol and Rs 101.12 per litre of diesel.

In Bengaluru, which witnessed the petrol price hitting the three-digit mark this week, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 100.47 while a litre of diesel is Rs 93.26. Prices in various cities of Karnataka, including Mysuru and Hubballi, breached Rs 100-mark to touch record highs.

Petrol rates were up by at least 28 paise while diesel increased by 30 paise. Petrol and disel rates vary from state to state based on state taxes and levies.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 98.40 and diesel at Rs 92.58 per litre. While in Kolkata, people now have to pay Rs 97.12 for a litre of petrol and Rs 90.82 per litre of diesel. 

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a hike nearly once every two days for over a month now. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 16,2021

New Delhi: Amidst the cases of black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, being reported in India, now the first ever green fungus case has been detected in the country. 

For the uninitiated, Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, include nose bleeding and high fever. Besides, it is also suspected that green fungus causes severe weight loss and weakness. According to Dr Ravis Dosi, as reported by PTI, all the above symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. 

According to Dr Dosi, more research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients.

The first case

According to the reports, a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment, PTI quoted a senior doctor on Tuesday.

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) said that the man, who had recovered from Covid-19, underwent a test on the suspicion that he had contracted the dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis).

But he was instead found to have green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood.
More research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from Covid-19 is different from other patients, Dr Dosi said.

The man was admitted to a local hospital two months ago with almost 100 percent coronavirus infection in the lungs and was treated in the ICU for about a month.

“The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss,” the doctor said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 20,2021

Bengaluru, June 20: Fuel prices were hiked across the country on Sunday and hit record highs with petrol costing Rs 105.43 a litre and diesel costing Rs 96.65 a litre in Bhopal, one of the highest.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.36 and diesel at 95.44 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 97.22 per litre and diesel Rs 87.97 per litre.

In Rajasthan's Ganganagar, where fuel is the costliest, one has to pay Rs 108.37 for a litre of petrol and Rs 101.12 per litre of diesel.

In Bengaluru, which witnessed the petrol price hitting the three-digit mark this week, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 100.47 while a litre of diesel is Rs 93.26. Prices in various cities of Karnataka, including Mysuru and Hubballi, breached Rs 100-mark to touch record highs.

Petrol rates were up by at least 28 paise while diesel increased by 30 paise. Petrol and disel rates vary from state to state based on state taxes and levies.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 98.40 and diesel at Rs 92.58 per litre. While in Kolkata, people now have to pay Rs 97.12 for a litre of petrol and Rs 90.82 per litre of diesel. 

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a hike nearly once every two days for over a month now. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 8,2021

goal.jpg

Doha: Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri has surpassed Argentina's global superstar Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goal-scorer with 74 strikes, adding another feather to his illustrious career.

The 36-year-old Chhetri achieved the staggering feat with his brace against Bangladesh in the joint preliminary qualifying round match for FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 here on Monday night.

The seasoned striker, who helped India register their first win in six years in World Cup qualifiers, now stands only behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (103) in the active international goal-scorer list.

Chhetri leads Barcelona star Messi by two goals and sits a place above Ali Mabkhout of the UAE, who is third on the list with 73 strikes to his name.

Messi scored his 72nd international goal in a World Cup qualifier against Chile last Thursday, while Mabkhout added to his tally against Malaysia, also last week.

At the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Monday, Chhetri broke the deadlock in the 79th minute when he headed in Ashique Kuruniyan's cross from the left, and then sealed the victory by curling in a shot from long range in added time.

The India captain is also just a goal away from entering world football's all-time top-10. He is behind Hungary's Sandor Kocsis, Japan's Kunishige Kamamoto, and Kuwait's Bashar Abdullah, who all have 75 goals.

Delighted with the team's victory and Chhetri's record, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel lauded the captain for leading from the front.

"Our @IndianFootball skipper Sunil Chhetri adds another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goalscorer with 74 goals.

"A big congratulations to Captain Fantastic & wishing him many more accolades in the future," Patel tweeted.

The AIFF boss also praised the team on the convincing win that was built on Chhetri's brilliance.

"Congratulations #BlueTigers on an awesome win over Bangladesh today & fabulous performance by skipper @chetrisunil11 who lead from the front & paved the path to victory.

"Your hard work and determination was visible on the field. Wishing you all the very best in the upcoming game!"

Chhetri's twin strikes meant India registered their first win in what was turning out to be a forgettable World Cup qualifying campaign in many years. It was also India's first victory in World Cup qualifiers away from home in 20 years.

With the win, India rose to the third spot in Group E with six points from seven games.

India will next lock horns against Afghanistan in the qualifiers on 15 June.

The side is already out of contention to qualify for World Cup 2022, but the Blue Tigers can still make it to the Asian Cup in China.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.