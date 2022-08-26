  1. Home
G-23 change seekers in disarray after resignations of Azad and Sibal

News Network
August 26, 2022

bigwig.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 26: Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress on Friday marked the most high-profile exit of one of the "Group of 23" (G-23) leaders, who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi two years ago for a "collective and inclusive leadership" in the organisation, exposing the faultlines in the grand old party.

The G-23, the members of which were lampooned by the party loyalists after their letter became public on August 24, 2020, has virtually disintegrated over the last two years with the resignations of Azad and Kapil Sibal, seen as the prime movers of the initiative, and others such as Shashi Tharoor, M Veerappa Moily and Mukul Wasnik making peace with the high-command.

Leaders such as Jitin Prasada and Yogananda Shastri have also quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively. Prasada is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government now, while Shastri heads the Delhi unit of the NCP.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma, who created a flutter recently by resigning as the chairman of the party's steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, months ahead of the Assembly polls in the hill state, appears to be mending his ways by asserting his loyalty to the Congress.

"It is also necessary that all of us work together towards achieving our common goal," Sharma said, reiterating that he remained a lifelong Congressman.

The other signatories to the letter sent to the Congress chief two years ago were Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari, Milind Deora, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Vivek Tankha, Renuka Chowdhary, P J Kurien, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ajay Singh and Sandeep Dikshit.

While Tankha has been rehabilitated and sent to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in June, Deora and Tharoor have been given party responsibilities in Maharashtra for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Hooda, who is unwilling to cede political space within the Congress in his stronghold of Haryana, recently succeeded in ensuring the appointment of his loyalist Udai Bhan as the party's state unit president.

Wasnik, who did not show much interest in the G-23 activities after their letter to Gandhi became public, was made a member of the Congress Task Force-2024 and later, given a Rajya Sabha berth.

Tewari, the Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, has been ploughing a lonely furrow for quite some time, often taking a position that is divergent from the official Congress view on key issues.

Dikshit, the son of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit, made a sharp riposte to Azad's resignation letter, reminding the veteran leader that the G-23 move was a "banner of reform, not a banner of revolt".

Moily had already dissociated himself from the G-23 last year, while Chavan, a former Maharashtra chief minister and now an MLA, remains on the sidelines in the Maharashtra Congress. 

News Network
August 16,2022

kahsmir.jpg

Srinagar, Aug 16: Kashmir Pandits Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), an apex body of the non migrant Pandits, has appealed to Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir.

“With another attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, the militants have made it clear that they are going to kill all the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir,” the President of KPSS Sanjay Tickoo, said in a statement.

“Irony is that the local OGWs (overground workers) work with them (militants) to kill their neighbours,” he added.

Tickoo who braved the most turbulent times in the over three decades long insurgency said Kashmir is a place where tourists are safe and no attacks were executed during the Amarnath yatra.

“But local non-Muslims, particularly the Kashmiri Pandits, are vulnerable,” he said.

He said the judiciary and the government have failed miserably to protect Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

“As such KPSS is appealing to all the Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir and don’t fall trap to sugar coated statements from Kashmiri society,” he said.

“No Kashmiri Pandits is safe in Kashmir. For Kashmiri Pandits only one option left (is to) leave Kashmir or get killed by religiously fanatic minds who have the support of the local population,’’ he said.

According to KPSS there are around 800 non migrant Pandit families who live in 242 places across Kashmir.

The appeal by the KPSS, comes at a time when, over 5,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees who had returned to Kashmir under the Prime Minister's employment package, have been seeking transfer to Jammu. These Pandit employees have not resumed their work after the killing of Rahul Bhat in May this year.

News Network
August 20,2022

HC.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 20: The High Court of Karnataka has expressed concern over rampant corruption in government offices in the state. It has pointed that no file moves without a bribe. 

Justice K Natarajan made the observations in a recent order while denying bail to K T Raju, assistant engineer of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), who had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore for passing a favourable order in a land case. 

Raju, who had scaled down his demand to Rs 60 lakh, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on June 7 while accepting an advance amount of Rs 5 lakh.

The ACB case was that a piece of land measuring 33 guntas in Kengeri village in the name of two persons was utilised by the BDA to form a road without any acquisition proceedings. A person with the General Power Attorney (GPA) on behalf of the original owners had moved an application seeking an alternative site, and had been moving from one section to another in the BDA.

On November 2, 2021, a BDA official forwarded the file to the Additional Land Acquisition Officer (ALAO) who in turn sent it to a surveyor. After passing through several officers, the file finally reached Raju on January 3, 2022. It was with him till his arrest on June 7.

On rejection of his bail application by a subordinate court, Raju moved the high court and contended that he is in custody for more than one and a half months. The engineer further claimed that mere acceptance of the amount cannot be grounds to show that he had demanded and accepted the bribe.

The counsel for the ACB contended that the conversation between the petitioner and the complainant clearly revealed the demand for bribe.

The telephonic conversation and the hand examination made by the ACB reveal that the petitioner had accepted the notes, the HC said.

"Nowadays, in government offices, corruption has become rampant and no file will be moved without any bribe. Therefore, I am of the view that the petitioner is not entitled for grant of bail at this stage,” Justice Natarajan said.

News Network
August 20,2022

Belagavi, Aug 20: The drivers of a school bus and truck were killed on spot in a head-on collision between both the vehicles near a school at Athani in the Belagavi district on Saturday. More than 20 students have suffered severe injuries.

Police said that a speeding loaded truck on its way from Miraj in Maharashtra to Athani collided head-on with school bus near the high school in Athani town. Drivers of both the vehicles were dead immediately while students boarding the bus suffered injuries.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Identities of both the drivers is being ascertained. The Athani police are investigating.

