  1. Home
  2. Gandhi called RSS a 'communal body with totalitarian outlook': Cong cites book

Gandhi called RSS a 'communal body with totalitarian outlook': Cong cites book

News Network
October 2, 2025

gandhiRSS.jpg

New Delhi: With the RSS completing 100 years, the Congress on Thursday cited excerpts from a book to claim that Mahatma Gandhi described the Sangh as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Pyarelal was one of Gandhi's closest aides, being part of his personal staff for almost three decades, and became his secretary after the death of Mahadev Desai in 1942.

"Pyarelal's books on Mahatma Gandhi have become standard reference works. In 1956, he published the first volume of his book "Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase" that was brought out by Navajivan Publishing House, Ahmedabad. It carried a long introduction by the President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad, as well as an endorsement by the Vice President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan," Ramesh said.

The second volume appeared two years later, he said.

"On page 440 of the second volume, Pyarelal writes of a conversation between Mahatma Gandhi and one of his colleagues in which the Father of the Nation describes the RSS as a 'communal body with a totalitarian outlook'," the Congress leader said, adding that this conversation took place on September 12, 1947.

Five months later, then Union home minister Sardar Patel banned the RSS, he said.

Ramesh also shared a screenshot of the passage from the book which states that Gandhi characterised the RSS as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ramesh said, "The PM has spoken much of the RSS this morning. Is he even aware of what Sardar Patel wrote to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 18, 1948?" The Congress leader shared extracts from a letter Patel wrote to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

In the letter, Patel said, "As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhi ji's murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible."

"The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of the government and the State. Our reports show that those activities, despite the ban, have not died down. Indeed, as time has marched on, the RSS circles are becoming more defiant and are indulging in their subversive activities in an increasing measure."

In another post, Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel addressed a massive public gathering in Jaipur on December 19, 1948, and spoke forcefully on the RSS." Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on Wednesday, PM Modi said the organisation never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of nation first.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 24,2025

israel.jpg

A growing global movement is demanding that Israel be banned from world football, as the death toll of Palestinian athletes under Israeli bombardment continues to mount.

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Ramez Al-Sultan, a youth player at Gaza’s Al-Hilal Club, was killed alongside 14 family members in an Israeli airstrike last week. Just days earlier, fellow Al-Hilal player Malik Abu Al-Amaren was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces while waiting for food aid. Suleiman al-Obeid, the “Palestinian Pelé,” and Mohammed Barakat, the “Legend of Khan Younis,” were also among dozens of football stars killed in Israel’s ongoing assault.

According to the Palestine Football Association (PFA), Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 774 members of the sports community, including 355 football players, while many others remain missing under rubble. In December, Gaza’s main football stadium was even turned into a detention and torture camp by Israeli forces.

The destruction of sports infrastructure and indiscriminate killing of athletes has fueled outrage worldwide. A new campaign, “Game Over Israel,” launched with a billboard in New York’s Times Square, calls on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel, as they did with Russia just four days after its invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative has gained backing from football icons like Eric Cantona, Gary Lineker, Walter Zenga, as well as public figures including Liam Cunningham, Yanis Varoufakis, and Richard Falk. They accuse FIFA of hypocrisy for tolerating genocide while preaching fair play.

Cantona noted: “We are now more than 700 days into genocide, yet Israel still plays. Why the double standards? FIFA and UEFA must suspend Israel, and clubs everywhere must refuse to play them.”

Governments and football associations are also joining in: Spain’s Prime Minister has called for Israeli teams to be banned, Italy’s Coaches’ Association has urged suspension, and Norway pledged to donate proceeds from its match against Israel to Gaza aid.

Despite repeated appeals from the PFA, FIFA continues to stall, handing the issue to committees instead of taking decisive action. FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has been widely condemned for political coziness with pro-Israel allies, ignoring the bloodshed in Gaza.

Supporters of the boycott say football can be the cultural domino that triggers wider isolation of Israel. As campaign manager Ashish Prashar put it: “Football is the first domino. There should be no normalization in abnormal times.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2025

quarry.jpg

Bantwal, Sep 21: A young man lost his life in a tragic accident after falling into a stone quarry at Kanchinadka Padav in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Ameer (23), son of Umar, a resident of Sutrabail in Ullal taluk. Ameer, who was unmarried, had gone to Sajipa Mooda village for work along with other laborers on September 20.

After completing the day’s work, he reportedly fell into a half-covered red pit near the worksite. Local residents and police rushed to the scene, but Ameer was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine how the fall occurred.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at quarry and construction sites in the region.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 19,2025

indiasaudi.jpg

New Delhi: India on Friday said it expects Saudi Arabia to keep in mind "mutual interests and sensitivities" in the wake of Riyadh sealing a strategic defence pact with Pakistan.

The agreement states that "any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both".

"India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in the last few years," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We expect that our strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

The "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Sharif, accompanied by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, was on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement said the new defence agreement reflects the "shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security" and it "aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression." Pakistan has been a key ally of Saudi Arabia and both sides have a relationship in the defence sector.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.