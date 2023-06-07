  1. Home
  2. Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, close aide of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead outside Lucknow court

News Network
June 7, 2023

Lucknow, June 7: A miscreant, in the guise of a lawyer, opened fire at criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who had come to the SC/ST court for a hearing.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeeva, a dreaded shooter, received multiple injuries in the shootout and then succumbed to injuries. He is said to be a close aide of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

The accused miscreant has been overpowered and handed over to the police.

Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was a co-accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused.

He began as a compounder and then became a member of the underworld. He was a close associate of Munna Bajrangi who was shot dead in 2018 in Baghpat jail.

News Network
May 29,2023

New Delhi, May 29: A day after the Delhi Police ruthlessly cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on Monday said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

"The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

"If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar," it said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening on Sunday.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. 

News Network
June 5,2023

New Delhi, Jun 5: Days after nearly 290 people were killed and over 1,000 injured after two passenger trains derailed near Odisha’s Balasore, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising several questions on the tragedy and asked for accountability from the BJP government

In his four-page letter, Kharge said, “…consistently flawed decision making has made travelling by rail unsafe and has in turn compounded the problems of our people”.

Hitting out at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for not wanting to admit the problems, Kharge asked why the latter called for a CBI probe into the accident. “The CBI is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents. The CBI, or any other law enforcement agency, cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures. In addition, they lack the technical expertise in railway safety, signalling, and maintenance practices,” he said.

Terming the accident in Balasore as “one of the worst in Indian history,” Kharge said that instead of making the railways more effective, advanced, and efficient, “it is instead being meted out with step-motherly treatment”.

With the latest audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) stating that nearly three in four “consequential train accidents” across the country between 2017-18 and 2020-21 were caused by derailments, Kharge asked, “…why were these grave red flags ignored?”

The Congress president also asked why the Indian Railways has over 3 lakh posts vacant. “It’s the same story of apathy and negligence even in the case of senior positions, where both the PMO and the Cabinet Committee play a crucial role in appointment…why have such high number of vacancies not been filled over the last 9 years?

Kharge called the Odisha accident an “eye-opener” for all and said that the “empty safety claims” of the Railway Minister have now been “exposed”. He asked the government to take steps to bring to light the issue in the Railways.

News Network
May 28,2023

Mangaluru, May 28: The customs officers seized 306.21 carat diamonds of different sizes from a passenger at Mangaluru International Airport. The value of the seized diamond is Rs 1.69 crore. 

Customs official said that during the pre-embarkation security check of passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport, the CISF personnel intercepted a passenger bound to Dubai and found two pouches concealed in his underpants on the suspicion that they contained precious stones.

The passenger hailing from Kasaragod was offloaded and handed over by CISF to the customs officers at the airport for further investigation. 

The two pouches contained 13 smaller packets with diamonds of different sizes. 

The passenger was arrested and produced before the Magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigations are in progress.
 

