  Gautam Adani biggest gainer amid pandemic as new supercycle makes energy billionaires richer globally

Gautam Adani biggest gainer amid pandemic as new supercycle makes energy billionaires richer globally

Agencies
April 3, 2021

Back in October, Harold Hamm predicted a win by Joe Biden in the US election would “strange and starve oil and gas.” Instead, he’s made a killing.

With shares of his Continental Resources Inc. more than doubling in the past six months, Hamm’s personal fortune has jumped this year by $3.3 billion to $8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Sure, Biden won in November and is now promoting policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But crude prices have surged in recent months amid supply cuts and increased demand for natural gas to renewables as economies emerge from the Covid-19 crisis. Hamm, 75, who supported Donald Trump in the election, is one of the biggest gainers among energy billionaires.

Energy tycoons from the US to Russia and India have also boosted their fortunes. Their combined net worth climbed about $51 billion in the first quarter — or roughly 10 per cent — the fastest rate of any group in the Bloomberg index.

Positive Outlook

Leonid Mikhelson, 65, co-owner of the largest non-state-owned natural-gas provider in Russia, has added $3.8 billion in 2021, threatening to take over the top spot among the nation’s richest. India’s Gautam Adani has gained $23.3 billion this year — the most of anyone in the world.

The outlook for energy companies like Continental Resources -- which struggled last year -- has turned more positive, with Hamm’s shale-oil producer even expected to return to profitability.

At their meeting this week, OPEC+ members expressed confidence about the economic recovery and agreed to gradually increase oil production in the coming months. In February, JPMorgan Chase & Co. talked about a new supercycle for commodities, echoing similar comments from banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Oil has climbed 66 per cent in the past six months, and some bulls predict prices could once again top $100 a barrel by the end of next year.

“Higher oil prices translate directly into higher profits and increase these companies’ returns to their shareholders,” said Ryan Dusek, director at Opportune, a commodity risk-advisory group in Houston.

Still, the increasing focus on eco-friendly measures is threatening oil producers in the longer term. Biden wants to make the US electricity grid carbon-free by 2035, while China and the European Union aim to be carbon neutral by 2060 and 2050, respectively.

Green Ambitions

That’s why some companies have been boosting their green ambitions. Adani, who spent two decades building an empire centered around coal, has plans to increase his firm’s renewable-energy capacity almost eightfold by 2025 and has gotten backing from big players including French oil giant Total SE. Mikhelson’s Novatek PJSC, whose Yamal LNG plant in Russia’s Arctic has been operating above capacity, wants to clean up its output even as it more than triples production by the end of the decade.

Even with the recent energy gains, technology remains the main creator of wealth globally, with the wealthiest entrepreneurs in that industry adding $87.6 billion so far this year. Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google parent Alphabet Inc., and Su Hua of Chinese video service Kuaishou Technology are among the top gainers after Adani.

News Network
April 2,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 2: The High Court of Karnataka has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) on the assurance by the state government that no entry point between Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada district will be closed.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice  Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing the petition filed by Subbayya Rai, an advocate challenging the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada restricting entry from several entry points in view of Covid-19.

During the hearing, the government assured the court that clause 3 of the recent order dated March 15 issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district will not be acted upon. The clause authorized local authorities such as gram panchayats to close checkposts which are rarely used.

Initially, the petition was filed challenging the February 18, 2021 order passed by the Kasargod Deputy Commissioner, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority. By this order, all entry points, except four, were closed for all kinds of traffic.

The bench said that as per the orders passed by the National Executive Committee, inter-state and intra-state travel cannot be restricted. Any localised restrictions could be imposed, pertaining to the production of RT-PCR test results while entering the state of Karnataka, the court said.

The petition said restrictions imposed by the Dakshina Kannada district administration had affected more than 80,000 people living in the border areas of both states.

News Network
March 24,2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stern action against Bajrang Dal activists who attacked four nuns recently when they were travelling by train from New Delhi to Rourkela in Odisha.

In a letter to Mr Shah, Mr Vijayan sought his attention towards the reported shocking incident where four nuns including two postulants were subjected to harassment by Bajrang Dal activists and the police at Jhansi, while they were travelling by train.

"It is reported that the two postulants who had recently joined the Sacred Hearts Congregation of the Delhi Province were travelling for the first time to their homes accompanied by two nuns who were harassed and intimidated by around 150 Bajrang Dal activists," he added.

"The nuns and the postulants were forcefully removed from the train by the Jhansi police without the presence of women police officials and despite nuns showing the Aadhar ID cards, police did not accept those cards stating that they are fake," the Chief Minister said.

"It was only after the matter was taken up with higher officials and after the intervention of Lucknow IG of police, the nuns and postulants were released from the police station around 2300 hrs," he pointed out.

"You would agree with me that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and its ancient tradition of religious tolerance and practice. Such incidents require utmost condemnation by the Union Government," Mr Vijayan said.

"I would therefore request for your kind intervention to instruct the authorities concerned to take strict action on all groups and individuals who disrupt and impair the freedom of individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution," he added.

News Network
March 25,2021

Yemeni human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Tawakkol Karman, has called on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Houthi group to end their dispute and find common grounds for peace.

“Any action that leads to peace is welcomed,” Karman wrote on Twitter, adding: “Saudi ceasefire proposal can be a launchpad for greater engagement.”

“#Saudi & #UAE must end their blockade and occupation of all airports &ports in #Yemen, #Houthis must lift the blockade in Taiz &end their bloody offensive in Marib,” she added.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan announced a peace proposal to end the crisis in Yemen and reach a comprehensive political agreement, including a ceasefire under the United Nations’ supervision.

Farhan said the initiative includes putting an end to the fighting, partially opening the airport in Sanaa to certain destinations and reviving a revenue-sharing mechanism between the Houthis and Riyadh-based government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The United Nations, the US State Department as well as Arab and Gulf states have welcomed the initiative. The Houthis have said it has been announced for media consumption only and said they have not received a copy of its terms.

