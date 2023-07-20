Go First gets DGCA nod to resume flight ops, subject to certain conditions

New Delhi, July 21: Indian aviation regulator DGCA has accepted cash-strapped airline Go First's resumption plan, but subject to certain conditions.

The DGCA on Friday in a notification said that upon examination, it has accepted the proposed resumption plan dated June 28 subject to outcome of writ petitions pending before the Delhi High Court and NCLT.

The DGCA said that Go First can commence flight operatins, provided it complies with all the applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate. The airline has to continue airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.



The company cannot deploy any aircraft for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight. "Any change in the company which has a bearing on the resumption plan submitted by the resolution professional shall be promptly notified to the DGCA," it said.

The company on Thursday informed on Twitter that due to operational reasons, all its flights have been cancelled at least until July 23, 2023. The regulator had informed earlier this month that it would conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities at Mumbai and Delhi. Go First intends to restart flights with 22 aircraft in the fleet as soon as possible.

The DGCA has asked the RP to submit the proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMEs, flight dispatchers etc after making the requisite arrangements for commencing the scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding that is required the resume services.

Go First's RP Shailendra Ajmera recently invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from potential bidders for the grounded airline. The deadline for submitting EoIs is August 9 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be declared on August 19, according to the public notice.

The carrier has around 4,200 employees. Its revenue was Rs 4,183 crore from operations in the financial year ended March 2022. Its liabilities are about Rs 11,463 crore.

The airline operator filed for voluntary bankruptcy in early May before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker for its inability to promptly meet obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.