  Go First gets DGCA nod to resume flight ops, subject to certain conditions


July 21, 2023

New Delhi, July 21: Indian aviation regulator DGCA has accepted cash-strapped airline Go First's resumption plan, but subject to certain conditions.

The DGCA on Friday in a notification said that upon examination, it has accepted the proposed resumption plan dated June 28 subject to outcome of writ petitions pending before the Delhi High Court and NCLT.

The DGCA said that Go First can commence flight operatins, provided it complies with all the applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate. The airline has to continue airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.
 
The company cannot deploy any aircraft for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight. "Any change in the company which has a bearing on the resumption plan submitted by the resolution professional shall be promptly notified to the DGCA," it said.

The company on Thursday informed on Twitter that due to operational reasons, all its flights have been cancelled at least until July 23, 2023. The regulator had informed earlier this month that it would conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities at Mumbai and Delhi. Go First intends to restart flights with 22 aircraft in the fleet as soon as possible.

The DGCA has asked the RP to submit the proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMEs, flight dispatchers etc after making the requisite arrangements for commencing the scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding that is required the resume services.

Go First's RP Shailendra Ajmera recently invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from potential bidders for the grounded airline. The deadline for submitting EoIs is August 9 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be declared on August 19, according to the public notice.

The carrier has around 4,200 employees. Its revenue was Rs 4,183 crore from operations in the financial year ended March 2022. Its liabilities are about Rs 11,463 crore.

The airline operator filed for voluntary bankruptcy in early May before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker for its inability to promptly meet obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.


July 11,2023

Islamabad, July 11: In a major setback for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, in a case of contempt against the poll body.

Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the ECP despite being summoned in personal capacity, Geo News reported.

Contempt proceedings were initiated against several leaders of the PTI for allegedly using foul language against the chief election commissioner.

Despite multiple notices being issued against them, the party leaders did not appear before the ECP and later challenged its powers to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in different high courts, Geo News reported.

As per the Section 10 of Pakistan’s Election Act, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly[…]”


July 16,2023

Mangaluru, July 16: Four swimmers from Puttur Aquatic Club (PAC) will represent India at The Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships 2023 to be held at Windsor, Ontario, Canada, from September 13-17.

Sweerkith Anand, Thrishul Gowda and Dhanvith from PAC, and Neil Mascarenhas, an ex-student from PAC, were selected on the basis of their brilliant performance at the 18th National Pool Lifesaving championship held at Ray Centre, Wilson Garden, Bengaluru, recently. 

They competed with more than 250 participants from all over India. At the national meet, Sweekrith won two gold and two silver medals, and Thrishul won two gold medals. The duo participated in the World Lifesaving Championships-2018, held in Adelaide Australia. Meanwhile, Dhanvith secured two gold and one silver medal and Neil Mascarenhas bagged a bronze medal.

Coach Partha Varanashi and Coach Rohith train the swimmers at the Dr Shivarama Karantha Balawana Swimming Pool, Puttur, and at St Aloysius College Swimming Pool, Mangaluru.


July 13,2023

New Delhi, July 13: The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

Lt Governor V K Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released slowly and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

"The news of flooding in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation," he said.

There are two major barrages on the Yamuna -- Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days.

It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic. The water level breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm on Wednesday and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm.

Major floods in Delhi occurred in 1924, 1977, 1978, 1988, 1995, 1998, 2010 and 2013. An analysis of flood data from 1963 to 2010 indicate an increasing trend for floods occurring in September, and a decreasing trend in July, according to research.

According to the CWC, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage remained above 1.5 cusecs at night.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, raising concern about a further rise in the water level in the rivers.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana recorded "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall over three days from Saturday. This resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

The Yamuna river system's catchment covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi, inhabited by around 41,000 people, are considered prone to flooding. Encroachments on the river's floodplain have occurred over the years, despite the land belonging to the Delhi Development Authority, the revenue department and private individuals.

The city's northeast, east, central, and southeast districts are most affected by floods in the city. A study on 'Urban Flooding and its Management' by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department identifies east Delhi under the floodplain region and highly vulnerable to floods.

The Yamuna breached the danger mark twice in September last year, with the water level reaching 206.38 metres.

In 2019, the river witnessed a peak flow rate of 8.28 lakh cusecs on August 18-19 and the water level rose to 206.6 metres. In 2013, it reached a level of 207.32 metres.

