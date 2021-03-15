Govt admits Rs 2,000 notes led to hoarding of black money, says no new notes printed since April 2019

  1. Home
March 15, 2021

New Delhi, Mar 15: Indirectly admitting that the introduction of Rs 2,000 contributed towards black money, the government of India today said that no new Rs 2,000 notes have been printed since April 2019, in an attempt to prevent its hoarding and curb the circulation of black money in the economy.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur said that printing of banknotes of a particular denomination is decided by the government in consultation the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain desired denomination mix for facilitating transactional demand of the public.

"During the years 2019-20 and 2020-21, no indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes," he said.

The move comes even as the quantum of the highest denomination currency note has reduced in the economy.

The minister informed the Parliament that 3,362 million currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were in circulation on March 30, 2018. However, as of February 26, 2021, only 2,499 million pieces of Rs 2,000 notes were in circulation.
While, currency in terms of volume reduced from 3.27 per cent to 2.01 per cent, that in terms of trade fell from 37.36 per cent in March 30, 2018 to 17.78 per cent in 2021.

Rs 2,000 notes came into circulation in November 2016 after the government announced demonetisation and withdrew notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in an attempt to curb black money and fake currencies.

While a new Rs 500 note was printed, Rs 1,000 currency notes were discontinued. Instead, Rs 2,000 note was introduced.

In 2019, the RBI had stated that 3,542.991 million notes of Rs 2,000 were printed during the financial year 2016-17 (April 2016 to March 2017).

However, the number kept on reducing and only 111.507 million notes were printed in 2017-18, which further reduced to 46.690 million notes in the year 2018-19.
 

March 4,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 4: Congress leader and MLA B K Sangamesh has been suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for one week after he removed his shirt in protest during the session today. 

Sangamesh, who represents Bhadravathi constituency, will not be allowed to attend the Assembly till March 12. 

This happened when Congress MLAs were staging a protest in the well of the House against Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s decision to hold a special discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’.

Sangamesh removed his shirt while he was in the well of the House, angering the Speaker. “What is this? Are you on the streets? Get proper or I’ll have you thrown out. What you’re doing is an insult to the people of Bhadravathi who have elected you,” Kageri screamed. 

Congress’ DK Shivakumar and JN Ganesh rushed towards Sangamesh and made him put his shirt back on. 

Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai then moved a motion to suspend Sangamesh till March 12 for “indecent and disrespectful behaviour.” The motion was passed on a voice vote. 

Speaking to reporters, Sangamesh said he wanted to draw the Speaker’s attention to how the BJP was allegedly targeting him and his family with false cases. 

“The BJP has been losing election after election in Bhadravathi. They’ve not been able to win even local body elections. So, they’re attempting to divide people on communal lines just like what they did in the coastal region. My family and I are being targeted with false cases of attempt to murder and committing atrocities,” he said.

March 1,2021

New Delhi, Mar 1: The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday as vaccination opened for the general population, beginning with people above 60 and those with co-morbidities above 45.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT (information technology) applications such as Arogya Setu, etc.

The Central government released a new framework for Co-WIN2.0 on Sunday.
According to the new framework, the schedule of vaccination of eligible beneficiaries will be closely linked with the availability of vaccine doses. The states and Union Territories will determine the target number of doses to be administered in a vaccination cycle.

"The target number of doses is to be determined considering the available stocks and the requirement of further vaccine stocks for the second dose since, when a beneficiary is being vaccinated with the first dose, Co-WIN will automatically confirm the appointment of the beneficiary for the second dose at the same vaccination centre," the government said.

To avoid confusion and problems in physical queue management at COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC), the central government has recommended that one particular CVC may be either fully reserved or their full capacity is opened for online self-appointment.
On the other hand, if a CVC has both reserved and open slots, session timings for open slots must be carefully selected to avoid overlap of beneficiaries.

On Saturday, the government informed that from March 1, the nationwide vaccination program is now to be exponentially expanded to all citizens above 60 years of age, and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities.

"Health Departments of State governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs. A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority," the government said in a release.

In addition, there would be government health facilities that will be used as CVCs such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centres and Health and Wellness Centres. Geo reference maps with GPS coordinates of all these health facilities have been prepared that will serve as CVCs and these Geo referenced maps are being shared with the states, the release said.

The Central government also said that states were informed about the three methods of registration, i.e., advance self-registration, onsite registration and facilitated cohort registration.

States have been informed that private hospitals functioning as CVCs can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose along with the electronic and financial management mechanism in this regard. User names and passwords to be provided to the private facilities to facilitate effective use of Co-WIN 2.0, were also discussed during the meeting.

In addition, mapping of private facilities with the nearest cold chain points to ensure a seamless flow of vaccines to them was explained to the states.

The simplified system of certifying people with 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group was also explained to the states. The simplified one-page certificate is to be signed by any registered medical practitioner. The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

March 11,2021

aadil.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 11: Mohammed Adil Shabir from Aakash Institute, Mangaluru, has scored 99.29 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from February 24 to 26.  

Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director & Co-Promoter at Aakash Educational, has congratulated the boy for his splendid performance. 

A total of 6.52 lakh candidates were registered for Paper 1 in the February session. After conducting the next sessions in April and May, the ranks of candidates will be released, taking into consideration the best of four NTA scores. 

