Govt approves Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine, to be included in vaccination programme

December 23, 2022

New Delhi, Dec 23: Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above and is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening, official sources said.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private hospitals as of now.

It is likely to be rolled out in the national Covid vaccination programme soon, they said.

The ministry's approval for the intranasal vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 --had received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 years as a heterologous booster dose.

"The vaccine branded as iNCOVACC is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening onwards. For now it will be available in private hospitals," an official source said.

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker had said in a statement.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule as well as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with the Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech.

Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India through the Department of Biotechnology's Covid Suraksha programme.

The government has advised those eligible to take the precaution dose and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the health ministers of the states and Union territories at 3 pm over the Covid related situation in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports. 

December 11,2022

Mandya, Dec 11: Superintendent of Police N Yatish has directed to file an FIR against eight police personnel of Srirangapatna town police station after hardline Hindutva outfits accused them of atrocities against saffron outfits. 

The development comes after members of hardine Hindutva organisations staged a protest against the policemen in front of the police station on Saturday night. 

FIR has been filed against the cops on charges of using foul language, issuing threats and others. A probe has been ordered, according to police sources. 

It may be recalled that the police had taken into custody a miscreant belonging to a Hindutva outfit on December 9 night, for allegedly throwing a banana stalk on one of the houses during Sankeeethana yatre, as part of Hanuma Jayanti celebrations, on December 4. He was later released on station bail.

Alleging that the youth was taken into custody in the midnight like a terrorist, and abused, the members of the Hindutva organisations staged a protest against the police on Saturday night and also tried to enter the Jamia Masjid. 

However, police intervened and brought the situation under control. 

Following this, the SP has directed to file an FIR and ordered for a probe, according to sources.

December 10,2022

Riyadh, Dec 10: Wrapping up the Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development,Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the resolve of the Arabs to strive for their progress and prosperity.

“We assure the whole world that the Arabs will race for progress and renaissance once again. We will prove that every day,” he said while announcing the conclusion of the summit.

On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the Crown Prince chaired the GCC-China summit and the Arab-China summit held at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh on Friday.

The summits were held on the occasion of the three-day official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia. Several Gulf and Arab heads of state and leaders attended the summits.

December 13,2022

New Delhi, Dec 13: Estimated cancer cases and mortality due to it have increased in the country between 2020 and 2022, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, citing official data.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to states and Union territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) as part of the National Health Mission (NHM), based on the proposals received from the states and subject to the resource envelope, he said in reply to a question.

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an estimated incidence of cancer cases in India by different states and Union territories in 2020 was 13,92,179 and it increased to 14,26,447 in 2021 and 14,61,427 in 2022.

Estimated mortality due to cancer in India was 7,70,230 in 2020 and it increased to 7,89,202 in 2021 and 8,08,558 in 2022, Mandaviya said.

Cancer is an integral part of NPCDCS, the minister said, adding the programme focusses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion and awareness generation for cancer prevention, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment of the non- communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer.

Under NPCDCS, 707 district NCD clinics, 268 district daycare centres, and 5,541 community health centre NCD clinics have been set up.

A population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common NCDs, i.e. diabetes, hypertension and common cancers, has been rolled out in the country under NHM and also as a part of comprehensive primary health care, Mandaviya stated.

Under the initiative, persons more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening for the three common cancers  -- oral, breast and cervical. Screening of these common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres.

Preventive aspect of cancer are strengthened under comprehensive primary health care through Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre scheme, by promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level. 

Other initiatives for increasing public awareness about cancer and for promotion of healthy lifestyle includes observation of National Cancer Awareness Day and World Cancer Day and use of print, electronic and social media for continued community awareness. 

Furthermore, healthy eating is also promoted through Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Fit India movement is implemented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and various Yoga related activities are carried out by the Ministry of AYUSH, the minister said in the reply.

In addition, NPCDCS gives financial support under NHM for awareness generation activities for cancer to be taken by states UTs as per their Programme Implementation Plans.

The central government implements Strengthening of Tertiary Cancer Care Centres Facilities Scheme in order to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer. Nineteen State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Cancer Care Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the scheme. Seven of these SCIs and TCCCs have been completed, he said.

There is also focus on oncology in its various aspects in case of new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).

Setting up of National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar (Haryana) and second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata are also steps in this direction. All these enhance the capacity for treatment of cancer in the country, he said. 

