‘Govt sacked me after I got clean chit; will go to court’: Dr Kafeel Khan

Lucknow, Nov 11: The suspended paediatrician from Uttar Pradesh, Dr Kafeel Khan -- who was apparently made scapegoat in the case of the death of 63 children at Gorakhpur Medical College Hospital in 2017 -- today said he has been sacked by the state government.

Khan took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a message confirming that his services had been terminated by the state government.

"63 kids died 'cos the govt didn't pay the O2 suppliers.....8 doctors, employees got suspended-7 reinstated..in spite of getting clean chit on charges of medical negligence & corruption-I got terminated...Parents-Still awaiting justice...justice? Injustice?....U decide," Khan said in the post.

"Never expected Justice from this Government as I knew I have not done anything wrong and have firm faith in our judiciary," his tweet read.

"The dismissal of Dr. Kafeel Khan by the UP government is motivated by ill-will. Government motivated by hate agenda is doing all this to harass them. But the government should keep in mind that it is not above the constitution. Congress party is with Dr. Kafeel in his fight for justice and will always be," Ms Gandhi Vadra responded in a Hindi tweet.

Dr Khan was suspended, arrested and jailed apparently to cover up the failure of the state government following the deaths of 63 children. The children had died after the oxygen supply in the hospital ran out.

Dr Khan and medical fraternity had repeatedly said he was being made the scapegoat.

Eight months after he was jailed, he got bail from the Allahabad High Court, which said there was no evidence of negligence on his part. In 2019, Dr Khan said that a report from the state government had cleared him of all major accusations. The government denied any clean chit.

In August this year, the Allahabad High Court set aside on technical grounds, criminal proceedings against Dr Kafeel Khan in a case wherein govt had falsely accused him of provoking people in a speech he gave on the subject of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Aligarh Muslim University in 2019.

Dr Khan later said he would continue to fight for justice and get his job back. "I have written several letters to the government to reinstate me in service because I have been given clean chits in all nine inquiries against me and now, a 10th inquiry is going on. The government is also not accepting my resignation," he had said.