  1. Home
  2. ‘Govt sacked me after I got clean chit; will go to court’: Dr Kafeel Khan

‘Govt sacked me after I got clean chit; will go to court’: Dr Kafeel Khan

News Network
November 11, 2021

kafeel.jpg

Lucknow, Nov 11: The suspended paediatrician from Uttar Pradesh, Dr Kafeel Khan -- who was apparently made scapegoat in the case of the death of 63 children at Gorakhpur Medical College Hospital in 2017 -- today said he has been sacked by the state government.

Khan took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a message confirming that his services had been terminated by the state government.

"63 kids died 'cos the govt didn't pay the O2 suppliers.....8 doctors, employees got suspended-7 reinstated..in spite of getting clean chit on charges of medical negligence & corruption-I got terminated...Parents-Still awaiting justice...justice? Injustice?....U decide," Khan said in the post. 

"Never expected Justice from this Government as I knew I have not done anything wrong and have firm faith in our judiciary," his tweet read.

"The dismissal of Dr. Kafeel Khan by the UP government is motivated by ill-will. Government motivated by hate agenda is doing all this to harass them. But the government should keep in mind that it is not above the constitution. Congress party is with Dr. Kafeel in his fight for justice and will always be," Ms Gandhi Vadra responded in a Hindi tweet.

Dr Khan was suspended, arrested and jailed apparently to cover up the failure of the state government following the deaths of 63 children. The children had died after the oxygen supply in the hospital ran out.

Dr Khan and medical fraternity had repeatedly said he was being made the scapegoat.

Eight months after he was jailed, he got bail from the Allahabad High Court, which said there was no evidence of negligence on his part. In 2019, Dr Khan said that a report from the state government had cleared him of all major accusations. The government denied any clean chit.

In August this year, the Allahabad High Court set aside on technical grounds, criminal proceedings against Dr Kafeel Khan in a case wherein govt had falsely accused him of provoking people in a speech he gave on the subject of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Aligarh Muslim University in 2019.

Dr Khan later said he would continue to fight for justice and get his job back. "I have written several letters to the government to reinstate me in service because I have been given clean chits in all nine inquiries against me and now, a 10th inquiry is going on. The government is also not accepting my resignation," he had said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 28,2021

azim.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Software exporter Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 9,713 crore or Rs 27 crore a day to retain his top rank among Indian philanthropists in FY21.

Premji, the founder chairman of the company, increased his donation by nearly a fourth during the pandemic year, as per the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, which had HCL's Shiv Nadar at second place with contributions of Rs 1,263 crore towards upliftment causes.

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, India's richest man by a distance, came third on the list with a Rs 577 crore contribution and was succeeded by Kumar Mangalam Birla with Rs 377 crore. The second richest Indian Gautam Adani is eighth on the givers' list with a donation of Rs 130 crore towards disaster relief.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani's ranking improved to fifth with a Rs 183 crore donation with “societal thinking” being identified as the primary cause.

“At present, most of the money is going to fundamental aspects like education and healthcare because of the requirements on the ground. Nilekani has indeed made interesting contributions, and in 10 years, we will have broader civil society issues feature as primary causes,” Hurun India's managing director and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.

He said as the age profile of the givers shifts to those under-40, and many of them being self-made ones also presents a hopeful picture.

There are a few new entrants into the list, including the largest stocks investor Rakesh Jhunjunwala, who donated a fourth of his overall earnings or Rs 50 crore in FY21 with efforts on education. Jhunjunwala, who recently had a private meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is among the backers of Ashoka University, as per a statement.

Brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath committed $100 million (Rs 750 crore) over the next few years to support individuals, organisations and companies working on solutions for climate change and are 35th on the list.

Former chairman of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, A M Naik, is 11th on the list with a donation of Rs 112 crore, it said, adding that he has pledged to give away 75 per cent of his income for charitable purposes.

Others in the top ten givers include the Hinduja Family, Bajaj Family, Anil Agarwal and the Burman family.

Nine women find their place in the list led by a Rs 69 crore donation by Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV who donated Rs 24 crore, and Anu Aga of Thermax donated Rs 20 crore.

Based on the place of residence, Mumbai led with 31 per cent of the list and was followed by New Delhi 17 per cent and Bengaluru 10 per cent.

The pharma industry has the largest number of philanthropists followed by automobile and auto components and software and services.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 10,2021

nabfadnavis.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 10: Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is trying to protect Sameer Wakhede.

Malik accused Fadnavis of "criminalisation of politics" and said that after demonitisation DRI raided places at BKC and seized Rs 14.56 crore fake notes but the Leader of Opposition and the then CM buried the case. 

"It is due to the friendship between Sameer Wankhede and Devendra Fadnavis that criminal activities flourished in Mumbai and Maharashtra during the BJP government's tenure," said Nawab Malik. 

The NCP leader said that he wanted to know how an IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has been posted in Mumbai for the last 14 years. 

Malik alleged that a member of Dawood Ibrahim's gang Riyaz Bhati was caught with double passports at an airport but no action was taken against him. He further said Bhati has been seen in photos with Devendra Fadnavis and he even attended an event where PM Modi was also present. 

"How did he get access?" Malik asked.

Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged a dubious land deal involving Malik, his family members and two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case over a decade ago, a charge stoutly denied by the NCP politician.

Malik has been levelling a string of allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede after he led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and 19 others were arrested in connection with the cruise drugs case.

More details to follow...

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 4: As his government completes hundred days in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he is satisfied with the decisions taken so far in taking the administration in the right direction, and the work is on towards inclusive economic progress. He also ruled out any discussions regarding expanding the cabinet immediately.

"I'm satisfied with the decisions that have been taken with regards to taking the administration in the right direction, by taking officials into confidence," Bommai said in response to a question whether he is satisfied with the hundred days of his administration.

Ending months of speculation about the change of guard in the state, Bommai on July 28 had taken over as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, from BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the coveted post, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Though hundred days is not a major milestone, it is certainly a clear indication on our way forward, the Chief Minister told reporters and added, "the strong and promising steps that we have taken in the last hundred days, and the decisive decisions that we have taken, will indicate about the pro-people path that our government will take in the future."

Pointing at the programmes of his government like 'Amrith' schemes, scholarship to children of farmers, and social security initiatives, he said, the economy is slowly recovering, and looking at the recovery the administration plans to take several progressive steps for the welfare of the people.

"I have two plans- one is to improve the system and see to it that the government and its programmes reach the people. Second is, utilising of human resources effectively, with economic progress, for example- though our per capita income is among top five states, there has to be contribution from all sections of society for it, like- SC/ST, OBC, poor and women- in our economic progress, we are working on it," he added.

Bommai also highlighted the implementation of "CM Dashboard", which is said to be in line with the Prime Minister's Office, which facilitates him to review the progress of various Departments on a digital platform, as a major step towards administrative reform.

Ruling out any talks regarding the cabinet expansion, he said, he will not go to Delhi on November 7 and will be attending the National Executive meeting via video conferencing from the party office here.

Speaking on his government's decision to reduce both petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre, Bommai said, "after the central government's decision to reduce fuel prices I spoke to the Union Finance and Home Minister and they expressed desire that the state too slashes the prices. I spoke to our senior officials and decided on it."

Stating that the cut in prices will be effective from this evening, he said, it may cause an estimated loss of Rs 2,100 crore to the state's exchequer.

Buckling under pressure, the central government on Wednesday had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels.

Stating that the 'Janasevaka', an initiative, under which government services are delivered to the doorstep of beneficiaries, will be rolled out across the state on January 26, the Chief Minister in response to a question said, it will be done in stages, and staff will be trained for it. Noting that it has been launched in Bengaluru, he said, "if there are any shortcomings, we will rectify it and then proceed to other places."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.