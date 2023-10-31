  1. Home
  2. ‘Govt-sponsored attackers targeting your iPhone’: Apple warns Opposition MPs

News Network
October 31, 2023

At least seven Opposition Members of Parliament said on October 31, 2023, that they received a warning from Apple that “State-sponsored attackers may be targeting” their iPhones.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra, Congress’ Pawan Khera and Shashi Tharoor, CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury, AAP’s Raghav Chadda and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are among those who shared the alert sent by Apple on X (formerly Twitter).

The novelist and newspaper editor Sriram Karri also said he received a similar email on his iPhone being targeted by state-sponsored attackers. An Apple spokesperson didn’t have an immediate comment to offer on the alerts. 

“ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone,” the message received by MPs from “[email protected]” said. “Apple believes you are being targeted by state- sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously,” the message read.

The MPs have been vocal in their criticism against the Union government. Ms. Moitra has questioned the alleged nexus of Modi government with businessman Gautam Adani. Response from the Union Home Ministry is awaited.

“Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far,” Ms. Moitra alleged sharing the screenshot of the message.

“Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this?,” posted Mr. Khera.

“Wonder who? Shame on you. Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention,” Ms. Chaturvedi said sharing the screenshot.

Shashi Tharoor wrote: “Received from an Apple ID, [email protected], which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?”

According to an Apply support document published on the company’s website on August 22, 2023, “Apple threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers. These users are individually targeted because of who they are or what they do.”

“Unlike traditional cybercriminals, state-sponsored attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices, which makes these attacks much harder to detect and prevent,” the document adds.

News Network
October 29,2023

Kochi: One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religion group in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said.

TA Sreekumar, regional spokesperson, Jehovah's Witnesses said that three explosions took place inside the convention hall at around 9:45 a.m. 

"The explosion occurred seconds after the end of a prayer as part of the day's event. The first blast took place in the middle of the hall. Seconds later, two more explosions rocked simultaneously on either sides of the hall," said TA Sreekumar.

An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed. State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service.

Rajeev said that reportedly few of the injured have suffered serious burns. He said that all medical aid and facilities are available at the Kalamassery Medical College and if required, the injured can be shifted to other hospitals.

The minster said that information about the nature of the blast or if anyone was behind it was not known presently.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged government healthcare professionals to report for duty in the wake of the blast.

Another person present at the centre said there were over 2,000 people inside the hall when the incident occurred. According to Police, a call was received around 9 am about the blast, seeking police assistance.

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site. Disturbing visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people and children were heard screaming in fear.

The video also showed some people trying to quell the fires as the hall was littered with scattered and damaged chairs. Hundreds of people were seen outside the convention centre post the explosion. 

News Network
October 17,2023

Iran's foreign minister says if the Israeli regime's crimes in the Gaza Strip continue and no political solution is found, the door will be open to whatever possibility, including preemptive measures by the resistance front.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a televised interview on Monday following a regional tour that took him to Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Qatar.

"During my regional trip and meetings that I had with leaders of the resistance front, they believed that an opportunity should be given to political solutions" to end Israel's brutal strikes against the fully blockaded Gaza Strip.

"However, in the event that the Israeli regime's war crimes against civilians continue, any possibility is likely," the foreign minister noted.

The Israeli regime has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, declaring a "long" war on Gaza in response to Operation al-Aqsa Storm. The operation was launched by the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements last Saturday in response to the occupying regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

More than 2,800 Palestinians have so far died and close to 11,000 others been injured during the regime's savage attacks on the besieged territory.

Noting that all scenarios are open to the resistance groups, including the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, Iran's top diplomat said they have taken all considerations into account in their meticulous calculations.

"The resistance leaders will not allow the Zionist regime to do whatever [it wants] in the region," Iran's foreign minister said, warning, "Every preemptive measure is conceivable in the coming hours."

"If we do not defend Gaza today, we would have to defend our [own] cities," the top diplomat said, citing Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as saying that if the movement did not resort to preemptive action against Israel, "tomorrow, we would have to fight off the Zionist forces in Beirut."

"The issue at hand is that what has happened [in the occupied territories] has been an earthquake in [the ranks of] the Zionist regime," Amir-Abdollahian said, referring to Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which has left some 1,200 Israeli forces and illegal settlers dead and more than 200 others captive.

The Iranian foreign minister then cited his earlier discussions with some of his counterparts from Muslim countries.

“We have reached the conclusion that if limited and narrow possibilities available to the United Nations are not taken advantage of, the possibility of opening new fronts against the [Israeli] regime is inevitable,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

He added that an extensive war against Israel by the resistance front “will change the geographical map of the al-Quds occupying regime.”

Iran's top diplomat also censured the United States for urging self-restraint in the ongoing war on Gaza, while supporting the Israeli regime at the same time.

“We have clearly told the American sides, and I announce [here] that they cannot call on all parties to show self-restraint, but offer their full support to the Israeli criminals,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

"The time for America [to send] such messages is coming to an end," he said, adding, "I warn you to stop the bloodshed of women and children [in Gaza] instead of sending hypocritical messages." 

News Network
October 28,2023

United Nations: Terrorism is a 'malignancy' and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India has told the UN General Assembly as it abstained on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

India on Friday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a Jordanian-drafted resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’ that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution that called for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

The resolution, which garnered 121 votes in favour, 44 abstentions and 14 member states voting against it, also demanded the immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel, in Explanation of Vote here said in a world where differences and disputes should be resolved by dialogue, this august body should be deeply concerned at recourse to violence.

"That too, when it happens on a scale and intensity that is an affront to basic human values,” Patel said.

Patel said that violence as a means to achieve political objectives damages indiscriminately and does not pave the way for any durable solutions.

Describing the attacks in Israel on October 7 as shocking, Patel said they deserve condemnation. India’s explanation of the vote did not mention Hamas.

“Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” she said.

India expressed hope that the deliberations of the General Assembly will “send a clear message against terror and violence and expand prospects for diplomacy and dialogue while addressing the humanitarian crisis that confronts us.”

Patel said India is “deeply concerned” at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict.

“The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility,” she said.

India also called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the hostages.

Earlier, Iraq had abstained on the resolution but later changed its vote to a yes citing “a technical problem” at the time of voting. Countries voting against the resolution included Israel and the US. China, France, and Russia voted in favour of the resolution while Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK abstained.

The resolution called for immediate, full, sustained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and other United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross and all other humanitarian organisations upholding humanitarian principles and delivering urgent assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

It encourages the establishment of humanitarian corridors and other initiatives to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians and welcomes efforts on this.

Patel stressed that casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern and it is civilians, especially women and children, who are paying with their lives.

The US expressed outrage at the resolution not naming Hamas and called it an “omission of evil”.

“As you’ll notice, two key words are missing in the resolution before us. The first is Hamas. It is outrageous that this resolution fails to name the perpetrators of the October 7th terrorist attacks: Hamas. Hamas. It is outrageous,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in her remarks before the vote on the resolution, said.

She added that another key word missing in the resolution is “hostage”.

“For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations,” she said.

The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas.

Before the General Assembly voted on the resolution, the 193-member body considered an amendment proposed by Canada and co-sponsored by the US to the text.

The amendment proposed by Canada asked for inserting a paragraph in the resolution that would state that the General Assembly “Unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release.”

India voted in favour of the amendment, along with 87 other nations, while 55 member states voted against and 23 abstentions.

The draft amendment could not be adopted, having failed to obtain a 2/3rd majority of members present and voting.

The adopted resolution called for the rescinding of the order by “Israel, the occupying Power”, for Palestinian civilians and United Nations staff, as well as humanitarian and medical workers, to evacuate all areas in the Gaza Strip north of the Wadi Gaza and relocate to southern Gaza.

It also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive, demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

It emphasised the importance of preventing further destabilisation and escalation of violence in the region and in this regard called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern at the humanitarian system in Gaza, saying it is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians.

Guterres noted that about 500 trucks per day were crossing into Gaza before the hostilities began but in recent days, an average of only 12 trucks per day have entered, despite needs being far greater than at any time before. Further, the supplies that have trickled in do not include fuel for United Nations operations.

“Given the desperate and dramatic situation, the United Nations will not be able to continue to deliver inside Gaza without an immediate and fundamental shift in how aid is going in,” Guterres said.

He added that the verification system for the movement of goods through the Rafah crossing must be adjusted to allow many more trucks to enter Gaza without delay.

Guterres underscored that life-saving humanitarian aid – food, water, medicine, fuel – must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely and at scale.

“Misery is growing by the minute. Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering,” the UN chief said. 

