Govt’s attack on media, civil society: India rated as an ‘electoral autocracy’ by global institute

The world's largest democracy is actually an 'electoral autocracy', according to a report.

According to a report by Sweden-based institute Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem), India is now among top 10 countries globally along with Brazil and Turkey where democracy has declined.

In an electoral autocratic regime, "ruling governments first attack the media and civil society and polarise societies by disrespecting opponents and spreading false information," the report said.

Currently, countries moving toward autocratisation outnumber countries where democracy is advancing, it added.

V-Dem's report said that India's Liberal Democracy Index (LDI) "declined from 0.57 in 2010 to 0.34 in 2020, following the government led by Prime Minister Modi placing restrictions on multiple facets of democracy such as civil society and free speech."

According to the report, a "striking pattern" has emerged within (former) democracies. "After the attack on media and civil societies, there is disrespect for political opponents to feed polarisation while using the machinery of the government to spread disinformation. Finally, there is an attack on core democratic foundations: elections and formal institutions", it said.

In India, it is only after the election of the Bhartiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi in 2014 that reportedly led to India's 23-percentage point drop on the 0 to 1 LDI scale.

It is under the regime of this government, the report finds, that the "diminishing of freedom of expression, the media, and civil society have gone the furthest" with censorship becoming a routine affair.

According to V-Dem's report, India is at the same level of autocraticity as Pakistan and is worse than Nepal and Bangladesh. The Modi-led government repeatedly used "laws on sedition, defamation and counterterrorism to silence critics," it added.

As for elections, "the overall freedom and fairness of elections also was hard hit, with the last elections held under Prime Minister Modi’s reign in 2019, precipitating a downgrading to an electoral autocracy," the report said.

The report also claims that the current government has stifled dissent in academia and opposition under the garb of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the government is repressing civil society organisations by controling which ones enter or exit the nation by using the Forign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA). On the other hand, it also alleges that civil society organisations that align themselves with Hindutva movement and ideology have gained more freedom.

Last week, a US 2021 Freedom House report downgraded India's status from "free" to "partly free." It cited India's "crackdown" on critics and its "ham-fisted" Covid-19 lockdown leading to "dangerous and unplanned displacement" of millions of migrant workers as the reasons for the slip in the country's status. The Indian government, however, strongly critiqued the report's claim, calling it 'misleading, incorrect and misplaced.'