Govt’s attack on media, civil society: India rated as an ‘electoral autocracy’ by global institute

Agencies
March 11, 2021

The world's largest democracy is actually an 'electoral autocracy', according to a report.

According to a report by Sweden-based institute Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem), India is now among top 10 countries globally along with Brazil and Turkey where democracy has declined. 

In an electoral autocratic regime, "ruling governments first attack the media and civil society and polarise societies by disrespecting opponents and spreading false information," the report said.

Currently, countries moving toward autocratisation outnumber countries where democracy is advancing, it added.

V-Dem's report said that India's Liberal Democracy Index (LDI) "declined from 0.57 in 2010 to 0.34 in 2020, following the government led by Prime Minister Modi placing restrictions on multiple facets of democracy such as civil society and free speech."

According to the report, a "striking pattern" has emerged within (former) democracies. "After the attack on media and civil societies, there is disrespect for political opponents to feed polarisation while using the machinery of the government to spread disinformation. Finally, there is an attack on core democratic foundations: elections and formal institutions", it said.

In India, it is only after the election of the Bhartiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi in 2014 that reportedly led to India's 23-percentage point drop on the 0 to 1 LDI scale. 

It is under the regime of this government, the report finds, that the "diminishing of freedom of expression, the media, and civil society have gone the furthest" with censorship becoming a routine affair.

According to V-Dem's report, India is at the same level of autocraticity as Pakistan and is worse than Nepal and Bangladesh. The Modi-led government repeatedly used "laws on sedition, defamation and counterterrorism to silence critics," it added.

As for elections, "the overall freedom and fairness of elections also was hard hit, with the last elections held under Prime Minister Modi’s reign in 2019, precipitating a downgrading to an electoral autocracy," the report said.

The report also claims that the current government has stifled dissent in academia and opposition under the garb of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the government is repressing civil society organisations by controling which ones enter or exit the nation by using the Forign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA). On the other hand, it also alleges that civil society organisations that align themselves with Hindutva movement and ideology have gained more freedom.

Last week, a US 2021 Freedom House report downgraded India's status from "free" to "partly free." It cited India's "crackdown" on critics and its "ham-fisted" Covid-19 lockdown leading to "dangerous and unplanned displacement" of millions of migrant workers as the reasons for the slip in the country's status. The Indian government, however, strongly critiqued the report's claim, calling it 'misleading, incorrect and misplaced.'

News Network
March 6,2021

sunilsachin.jpg

Every person needs a hero and for a young Sachin Tendulkar while growing up, the only person he would aspire to become was none other than India's original 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar.

On the 50th anniversary of Gavaskar's iconic Test debut against the West Indies, legendary Tendulkar took to twitter paying glowing tributes to his role model. "50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to,” Tendulkar tweeted.

"India won the series in the West Indies and then in England and all of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning. As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket Gavaskar," added Tendulkar.

India, then led by late Ajit Wadekar won the series in West Indies 1-0 and then also clinched the series in England within a space of few months.

Tendulkar also said that the entire 1971 team made the country proud and showed the light.

"To everyone of the 1971 team a happy 50th Anniversary. You all made us proud and showed us the light," added Tendulkar.

News Network
February 26,2021

IndiGo,SpiceJet and GoAir revise their excess baggage fares – Business Traveller

Domestic airlines can now give concessions in air ticket fares to passengers who have no baggage or only cabin baggage, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said in a circular.

At present, passengers can carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Any additional weight is charged per kg basis.

According to the new rules, airlines will be allowed to provide tickets cheaper to those who travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage within the permissible weight limit, for which passengers have to declare the weight of their baggage at the time of booking tickets.

News Network
March 7,2021

modibengal.jpg

Kolkata, Mar 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday. Addressing a gathering at BJP’s mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, the Prime Minister accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo for working in the interest of “a single bhatija”’ and for the youth of Bengal. He also accused Mamata of resorting to dynasty politics "like the Congress".

The Prime Minister further said that the reason behind the rise of the BJP in Bengal is the "corruption and appeasement politics of Mamata’s party".

“People of Bengal voted you to power due to their faith in you as their Didi. But why did you confine yourself to the role of being the ‘bua’ (aunt) of a single bhatija (nephew)? Instead of fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of ‘bhatijas’ in Bengal, you got preoccupied with satisfying the greed of one ‘bhatija’,” said Modi.

Follow West Bengal Assembly Elections Live updates

“You (Mamata) cannot come out of the ‘bua-bhatijavad’ tradition of the Congress against which you once rebelled,” he added.

Accusing the TMC supremo of blocking the Central projects in Bengal, the Prime Minister said that “Didi is determined not to work for people and neither allow anyone else to work.”

Taking a dig at Mamata’s decision to contest from the Nandigram Assembly constituency instead of her current constituency in Bhabanipur, the Prime Minister said that instead of heading for Bhabanipur, her "scooty suddenly turned towards Nandigram".

“’Instead of going to Bhabanipur, your scooty suddenly turned towards Nandigram. I don’t want anyone to get hurt. But since it has been decided that the scooty will tumble in Nandigram, then what can I do?,” said Modi.

Read: Omar Abdullah targets BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari over the latter's Kashmir remarks

He was taking a jibe at Mamata's recent move to protest against fuel price hike by going to the State Secretariat riding pillion on an electric scooter.

Modi also took a veiled dig at Mamata for allegedly calling him, “demon and a gunda.”

“Eto rag keno Didi? (Why are you so angry Didi?) If the lotus is blooming in Bengal it is because of the mud created by the rampant corruption of your party,” said Modi.

He also said that TMC leaders have resorted to so many scams that “a corruption Olympic” can be held on them.

