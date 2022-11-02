  1. Home
  Gujarat assembly polls to be held in 2 phases on Dec 1 and 5; results on Dec 8

Gujarat assembly polls to be held in 2 phases on Dec 1 and 5; results on Dec 8

News Network
November 3, 2022

gujarat1.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Gujarat assembly election schedule on Thursday, weeks after it announced polls to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh House will be held on November 12.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and and 5, while the counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Key points

> In Gujarat, as per the electoral roll published on October 10, over 4.9 crore electors are registered, out of which 4.04 lakh are PwD electors; over 9.8 lakh 80-plus senior citizens and 4.61 lakh first-time voters.

> Now, youngsters get four chances in a year to enrol as a voter instead of a single qualifying date.

> For enhanced voting experience, 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women polling and security staff. For the first time, to motivate young voters, 33 polling stations will be set up and managed by the youngest available polling staff.

> ECI's special emphasis on the participation of the third-gender voters in the election process. Special camps organised in each district to facilitate enrolment. In Gujarat, the number of registered third-gender voters in 2022 doubled in comparison to 2017.

> In 2017, the elections for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.

> Floods in Gujarat had led the panel to hold polls in the state after the Himachal Pradesh poll schedule was announced.

> Citing the convention followed in 2017, the election commission had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month.

> In Himachal Pradesh, the voting will be held in a single phase on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

> Opposition parties questioned the rationale behind ECI’s move of not announcing elections in Gujarat along with Himachal Pradesh on October 15. They alleged it was done to help the ruling BJP announce more pre-election sops.

> Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said no rules were violated in not announcing poll dates for Gujarat along with Himachal. “There is a gap of 40 days between the end of the assemblies of the two states [Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat]. According to the rules, it should be at least 30 days so that one result does not impact the other,” Kumar said at the media briefing to announce the elections for Himachal. The BJP is in power in both states.

News Network
November 3,2022

imrankhan.jpg

Islamabad, Nov 3: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country's east on Thursday, multiple local news channels said.

Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. He was shot in the foot but was out of danger, media reports added.

His aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to follow...

News Network
October 23,2022

rajeshwari.jpg

After a four-month-long ordeal, a woman, worked as a housemaid in an Omani family in Muscat, finally reached her home in Bengaluru couple earlier this week. Rajeshwari, aged 45, is the repatriated woman, who hails from Dasenahalli, Hesaraghatta in Bengaluru. 

After constant efforts of P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Saudi Arabia, she was able to be repatriated from Oman to India. The funeral rites of her husband, Ravi, who died two weeks ago while she was in Oman, was held immediately after her arrival as she paid her last homage. The body was embalmed in an ice box awaiting her arrival.

One year ago, a visa agent from Bengaluru sent her to Oman to work as a housemaid on visit visa. She didn't know nor was informed by the agent about the nature of the visa, which was valid for only 30 days unless renewed. She knew later that she was nicely duped by her agent. 

Rajeshwari was hired by an Omani family from a Omani Recruitment office to whom she was sent by the Indian agent. She was working for the family since almost a year. The agent got huge amounts from the family owner for hiring her. 

It's told that her over-work (for 18 hours/day) assigned by her Omani sponsor, less exposure to medical facility, aggravated asthma & above-all, her husband's health condition made her to plan of return to India before the contracted period; but it's not possible to leave the country as the violation of visa rules triggered a huge penalty. Also, the sponsor was not ready to leave her as he had paid a good lump sum of money to the agent. She was totally in a predicament. 

Her relatives and Rajeshwari contacted Hameed Padubidri for the help. Upon their requests, he contacted the Indian Embassy in Oman, Oman Human Rights Commission & others at once for her immediate repatriation. He also tried to reach her sponsor & Omani agent several times over call in this regard, but they didn't answer the calls. 

Finally, she managed to escape from the sponsor's home in the early morning by a taxi and reached the Indian Embassy situated around 160 Kms from her sponsors' house. 

She was facilitated by the Embassy to stay in their repatriation center in Muscat. Meanwhile, the shocking news of her husband's death doubled her pains and tensions. 

Hameed Padubidri was continuously pursuing her case with the Embassy & Omani HRC to expedite her repatriation process so that she could at least attend her husband's funeral rites. There were around 60 stranded women in the repatriation center. 

The Omani HRC involved in this case. Meantime, the Embassy processed the waiver of the penality of around INR 1+lakhs imposed on her by the Oman authorities for the breach of the visa rules. Also the Embassy issued a travel document & ticket to Rajeshwari on priority basis to fly from Muscat to Bengaluru & she reached her home safely couple of days back & breathed a long sigh of relief. 

Despite of full of sorrows & agonies, she didn't forget to express her heartfelt gratitude to Hameed Padubidri for his all-out supports and helps from the start to end. She said "at one point, I thought of committing suicide due to the predicament; the lawyer sir was the only solace for me during my difficult times, which I can't forget in my life...."  She also thanked Indian Embassy, Oman HRC and others.

News Network
October 22,2022

doctors.jpg

In a shocking incident reported from Hyderabad capital Telangana, a young doctor couple died allegedly due to suspected electrocution at their apartment. The couple, who was in their 20s, married few months ago.

It is suspected that electric shock, triggered possibly by a faulty wire connection to a bathroom geyser, may have caused their death. The house is in Khaderbagh locality of Hyderabad.

"When we went into the house, we put off the power supply, suspecting something may have gone wrong and then entered through a window and found the couple dead,'' said the father of Umme Mohimeen Saima, 22.

Dr Syed Nisaruddin, 26, and his wife Saima had only returned on Wednesday night from Suryapet.

"This may have happened Thursday (October 20) morning. But till late evening, no one checked. Only at 11:30 pm, after we were informed, when we went in, we found them dead. It appears that the husband went to save the wife but both succumbed," investigating officer sub-inspector S Shruthi said.

Police say Saima was in the final year of medical college, while her husband Syed Nisaruddin was working at a Government Medical College in Suryapet.

On Thursday morning, Saima spoke to her father and promised to call back later. The call never came.

The father presumed that both must have gone to work. Later in the evening when calls went unanswered, the family broke into the apartment to check.

"It appears that (Syed) Nisaruddin went in to save his wife who appears to have suffered an electric shock. He got a shock himself," said the father.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.
 

