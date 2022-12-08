  1. Home
  Gujarat Congress candidate attempts suicide in protest against EVM tampering

December 8, 2022
December 8, 2022

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: Alleging tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), a Congress candidate from Gujarat's Gandhidham attempted suicide on Thursday.

Earlier today, Congress candidate Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki tried to kill himself as he began trailing claiming BJP's handiwork behind it.

Fortunately, many Congress supporters and others who stood there rushed and thwarted any grave consequences.

While the allegations of EVM tampering continue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done exceptionally well in the Gujarat Assembly Elections. When reports last came in, the saffron party had broken all records, plundering a robust 157, bettering its own earlier record.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted extensive campaigning in the poll-bound state, even holding an unprecedented 30-km roadshow, attracting a phenomenal 10 lakh supporters in attendance.

While BJP is revelling in its glory, the picture is rather sad with the Congress, which has managed a paltry 19 seats at the time of filing this report.

Diametrically opposite to Modi's buoyant campaigning, Congress's Rahul Gandhi did not participate enthusiastically. He was there in the state for a day as he took a break from Madhya Pradesh - where at that point in time - the Bharat Jodo was taking place. 

December 6,2022
December 6,2022

New Delhi, Dec 6: Fake social media narratives potentially affecting free and fair polls is fast emerging as a common challenge for most election management bodies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

Addressing a delegation led by Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, he said the idea of democracy is deeply rooted in India's historical context and traditions.

The German delegation was at the Nirvachan Sadan here to meet the Commission.

Giving an overview on the magnitude of Indian elections, Kumar informed the German delegation of the humongous exercise the poll panel carries out involving more than 95 crore voters across 11 lakh polling stations.

Over one crore polling personnel are deployed to ensure a robust electoral processes for holding free, fair, inclusive elections, he said, adding the EC ensures participation of political parties at every stage.

According to an EC statement, Kumar said that apart from the logistical challenges, the disruptive impact of fake social media narratives in potentially affecting free and fair elections is fast emerging as a common challenge for most elections management bodies.

The German foreign minister, while interacting with the Commission, appreciated the vast exercise of electoral management by EC in the largest democracy in the world given the challenges of diverse geography, culture and electorate.

The delegation was briefed about the extensive use of technology by the EC in the conduct of elections broadly under three verticals of voters’ participation, political parties and candidates and election machinery logistics.

She personally cast a vote through an Electronic Voting Machine during a demonstration organised by the EC for the delegation.

She, along with the visiting MPs, keenly observed the strong security features of standalone EVMs along with rigorous administrative protocols for handling, movement, storage and operation of the machines, the EC said. 

December 8,2022
December 8,2022

After crossing the halfway mark in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leadership on Thursday, December 8, deputed senior leaders to keep the flock together amid poaching fears.

It also plans to shift the MLAs to Rajasthan via Chandigarh.

Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised campaign, hoped to break.

Congress is looking to form the next government in the 68 member state assembly as it was leading in 40 seats, according to data on the Election Commission website.

According to sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is personally monitoring the situation. She has deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the purpose, while state in-charge Rajeev Shukla is in the process of talking to each elected MLA personally.

The Congress on Thursday was leading the initial vote count in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. It crossed the halfway mark and was ahead in 39 seats at around 2 p.m.

The ruling BJP was leading in 33 seats earlier but now leads in 22 and has won four seats.

The independents were leading in three constituencies.

Independents, all BJP rebels, are Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, Hiteshwar Singh from Banjar in Kullu and Ashish in Hamirpur Sadar, once the stronghold of two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

December 1,2022
December 1,2022

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 1: As India began its G-20 presidency from Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, he said.

India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive, he added. 

"Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm — of human-centric globalisation," he said in an article which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website too.

The country looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products among other subjects, the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

He said, "I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole."

Gone is the time to remain trapped in the the same old zero-sum mindset, which has led to both scarcity and conflict, the prime minister said.

"It is time to get inspired by our spiritual traditions which advocate oneness and work together to solve global challenges," he added.

"As India assumes this important mantle, I ask myself — can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole? I believe we can," he said in the write-up to share his thoughts on the significant milestone for Indian diplomacy.

"Our mindsets are shaped by our circumstances as through the history, humanity lived in scarcity. People fought for limited resources because their survival depended on denying them to others. Confrontation and competition between ideas, ideologies and identities became the norm," he said.

"Unfortunately, we remain trapped in the same zero-sum mindset even today. We see it when countries fight over territory or resources. We see it when supplies of essential goods are weaponised. We see it when vaccines are hoarded by a few, even as billions remain vulnerable," he said.

If humans were inherently selfish, what would explain the lasting appeal of so many spiritual traditions that advocate the fundamental one-ness of us all, he asked.

Modi said, "One such tradition, popular in India, sees all living beings, and even inanimate things, as composed of the same five basic elements - the panch tatva of earth, water, fire, air and space. Harmony among these elements - within us and between us - is essential for our physical, social and environmental well-being."

He added, "India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme — 'One Earth, One Family, One Future".

Today, the world has the means to produce enough to meet the basic needs of all people. "Today, we do not need to fight for our survival — our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one," he said.

Fortunately, today's technology also gives us the means to address problems on a humanity-wide scale, he said, adding that India with one-sixth of humanity and with its immense diversity of languages, religions, customs and beliefs is a microcosm of the world, he added.

For imbuing hope in our future generations, India will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries on mitigating risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and enhancing global security, he said.

As the "mother of democracy," India's national consensus is forged not by diktat but by blending millions of free voices into one harmonious melody, he said.

India is now the fastest growing large economy and its "citizen-centric governance model" takes care of even its most marginalised citizens, while nurturing the creative genius of its talented youth, he said.

"We have leveraged technology to create digital public goods that are open, inclusive and inter-operable. These have delivered revolutionary progress in fields as varied as social protection, financial inclusion, and electronic payments," he said. 

