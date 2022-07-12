Gujarat cops arrest ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt from Jail on a new charge

  1. Home
News Network
July 13, 2022

Ahmadabad, July 13: The Gujarat Police have arrested former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt through a transfer warrant in a case of alleged conspiring to implicate innocent people in the 2002 Gujarat genocide, an official said. A transfer warrant is procured by a probe agency before taking into custody an accused, who is in prison in another FIR or case. The warrant is then sent to the prison officer concerned to transfer the custody of the accused to the probe agency.

Bhatt is the third accused arrested in the case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Gujarat police, after social activist Teesta Setalvad and former state Director General of Police R B Sreekumar. Bhatt has been lodged at Palanpur jail in Banaskantha district since 2018 in a 27-year-old case in which he is accused of planting narcotics to frame a Rajasthan-based lawyer. During that trial, he was also convicted to life in a custodial death case in Jamnagar.

"We took Sanjiv Bhatt's custody from Palanpur jail on a transfer warrant and formally arrested him on Tuesday evening," Ahmedabad Crime Branch's Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya Mandlik said. Mandlik is one of the members of the SIT formed by the Gujarat government last month to probe the roles of Bhatt, Sreekumar and Setalvad in a case of fabricating evidence in various cases related to the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested by the crime branch last month and they are currently behind bars. The two were arrested after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by an SIT to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots cases.

An FIR was registered by the crime branch against the three persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (forgery), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (institute criminal proceedings to cause injury), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy). They are accused of abusing the process of law by conspiring to fabricate evidence in an attempt to frame innocent people, for an offence punishable with capital punishment.

News Network
July 8,2022

Mount Arafat, July 8: Huge crowds of robed Muslim pilgrims prayed on Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat on Friday, the climax of the biggest Hajj pilgrimage since the pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers two years in a row.

Groups of worshippers, many holding umbrellas against the fierce sun, recited verses from the Qur'an on the rocky rise, where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have given his final sermon.

Prayers on Mount Arafat, also known as the “Mount of Mercy,” are the highlight of the pilgrimage, capped this year at one million people including 850,000 from abroad after Covid greatly reduced numbers over 2020 and 2021.

Pilgrims, many of them in simple white robes and chanting “Oh God, here I am,” reached Mount Arafat on foot or in buses from the tents nearby where they spent the night.

After sunset, they will journey the short distance to Muzdalifah, where they will sleep under the stars before performing the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ceremony on Saturday.

“I am so happy to be here, like everyone else. This is the biggest Hajj in the coronavirus era, but it isn’t big enough yet,” Egyptian pilgrim Saad Farhat Khalil, 49, said.

“There are one million here today, but if the Saudis allowed more, 10 million would have came,” he added.

Entry roads were packed with worshippers as helicopters buzzed overhead and volunteers handed out bottles of water and collected rubbish in green plastic bags.

“Let’s keep the purest of all lands clean,” read a sign on a large garbage container.

The Hajj, usually one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, is among the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives.

In 2019, as in previous years, some 2.5 million Muslims from around the world took part, a figure that dropped to a few thousand in 2020 and 60,000 in 2021.

Even though the crowds are back, Covid fears remain and the Hajj is taking place against the backdrop of a resurgence in the region, with some Gulf countries tightening restrictions to keep outbreaks in check.

All participants were required to submit proof of full vaccination and negative PCR tests. On reaching their white-tent encampment at Mina on Thursday, they were handed small bags containing masks and sanitiser.

The pilgrimage can be physically draining even in ideal conditions, but worshippers this year have faced an added challenge: scorching sun and temperatures rising to 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit).

Islam forbids men from wearing hats once the rites start, and many have been seen shielding themselves with umbrellas, prayer mats and even, in one case, a small bucket filled with water.

Women, meanwhile, are obliged to cover their heads with scarves.

“We can tolerate (the heat). We are here for the Hajj. The more we tolerate, the more our pilgrimage is accepted,” Laila, a 64-year-old Iraqi pilgrim who gave only her first name, told AFP in Makkah, where the rituals started.

Saudi officials have touted their preparations for the extreme conditions, highlighting the hundreds of hospital beds allocated for heatstroke patients and the “large number of misting fans” they have provided.

A truck has also been allocated to distribute umbrellas, water bottles and small fans.

Nevertheless, the National Center for Meteorology, which has set up an office in Mina, is sending warnings to pilgrims on their mobile phones, urging them to avoid outdoor rituals at certain times of the day, especially at noon.

On Saturday, Muslim pilgrims will take part in the “stoning,” the last major ritual of the Hajj which has previously led to deadly stampedes, as hundreds of thousands of participants converge on a small space.

After the stoning ritual, pilgrims return to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform a final “tawaf” or circling of the Kaaba, the cubic structure draped in a gold-embroidered black cloth that is the focal point of Islam.

Eid Al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice that begins on Saturday, marks the end of Hajj.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2022

Mangaluru/Udupi, Jul 7: Educational Institutions in twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi would remain shut for fourth and fifth consecutive days on July 8 and 9, as heavy rains continued to batter the region. 

The fresh holidays were declared by the authorities after the India Meteorological Department issued fresh red alert for the coastal districts for next two days.

As part of precautionary measures, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for two more days for all the educational institutions including schools and colleges.

Initially, the district administrations had declared holiday on July 5 due to heavy rains. Then they started extending holidays as rains continued to intensify. 

An orange alert is also issued by the meteorological department on July 10 and 11 in the twin districts. 

News Network
July 9,2022

Colombo, July 9: Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades in Colombo and barged into the president's official residence today, the latest expression of public anger in the nation of 22 million people battling an unprecedented economic crisis.

Latest Developments

>> Beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound.

>> "The President was escorted to safety," the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.

>> Gotabaya Rajapaksa was moved to the Army headquarters last night following intelligence reports that the situation at Saturday's planned rally "would go out of control", a top government source said. On Friday, three judges refused police requests to outlaw Saturday's protests.

>> Thousands of protesters -- many of whom packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo -- surrounded the president's official residence this morning after breaking barricades set up by the police. Several military personnel have also joined citizens as they demand the resignation of President Rajapaksa.

>> The police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the building, a witness was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

>> "We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us," said Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman who took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km (30 miles) north of Colombo, to join the protest. The protesters even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.

>> "The curfew was not a deterrent, in fact it encouraged more people to get on the streets in defiance," a top defence official was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. 

>> "In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace," Sanath Jayasuriya, a former cricketer, tweeted with #GoHomeGota.

>> Sixteen MPs from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have requested the president to resign immediately.

>> Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who would assume the presidency in the event of Mr Rajapaksa's resignation, has called an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss a "swift resolution" to the political crisis, his office said.

>> Sri Lanka is facing severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited supplies of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.

>> The country has sought a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund to ease the dollar drought.

