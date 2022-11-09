  1. Home
Hardik Patel, Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba among 160 BJP candidates for Gujarat polls

News Network
November 10, 2022

guj.jpg

Ahmadabad, Nov 10: Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel, who joined BJP from Congress earlier this year; cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba; and Manibhai Vaghela, the Congress turncoat who vacated Vadgam seat for Congress supported Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, are among 160 candidates whose names were declared by BJP for contesting the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party said that it has not repeated a total of 38 leaders this time including ex-CM Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel, ex-ministers Bhupendra Chudasama, RC Faldu, Pradipsinh Jadeja, Saurabh Patel, Kaushik Patel on the basis that they wrote to the party leadership informing that they were not "willing" to contest polls.

Union minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav announced the list in Delhi in a press conference accompanied by Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil. Incumbent CM Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodia, which he won in the 2017 polls. Meanwhile, Gujarat Home minister Harsh Sanghavi will contest elections from Majura constituency.

Yadav said that out of 160 candidates, 14 belong to scheduled caste (SC), 42 scheduled tribe (ST), 14 women, four doctors and four PhD holders. He said the party has not repeated a total of 38 candidates that included Rupani, Patel among other senior leaders and former ministers.

The list also included controversial BJP MLA from Vadodara's Waghodia constituency, Madhu Srivastav and incumbent law minister Rajendra Trivedi. The seat of chief minister Bhupendra Patel has been kept unchanged. He will be contesting from Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad.

The BJP has fielded Kantilal Amratiya from Morbi seat, changing the sitting MLA and incumbent minister Brijesh Merja. Merja has won 2017 polls as a Congress MLA but defected to BJP in 2020. In the 2021 bypoll, he won as a BJP candidate by a margin little less than 3000 votes. BJP leaders said that in the list of 160 candidates, 69 are sitting MLAs.

Addressing the press conference during the release of the list, Gujarat BJP president Paatil claimed, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself said that this election will break his winning record. We will not only break records in winning number of seats but also biggest leads and votes share."

Here are some prominent names from the list and the seats they will be contesting from:

Bhupendra Patel - Ghatlodia constituency
Rivaba Jadeja - Jamnagar North constituency
Hardik Patel - Viramgam constituency
Dr Darshita Paras Shah - Rajkot West
Morbi - Kantilal Amrutiya
Harsh Sanghavi - Majura constituency
 

News Network
November 5,2022

Mysuru, Nov 5: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrested the former Mysuru district secretary of Popular Front of India  from his residence in Mysuru on Friday morning. 

Sulaiman, a cloth merchant and a resident of Mandi Mohalla, here is the one arrested. 

It should be recalled that another PFI leader, 57-year-old Mohammed Khaleem Ulla Khan, a resident of Shanthinagar in Mysuru was arrested by NIA on 22 September. 

The officials carried out searches at SDPI leader Ismail Nalaband's house in Hubballi.

PFI has been banned for five years following allegations of terror funding nexus. This step was taken by the government after NIA and ED conducted several raids on PFI and its members across the country especially in September 2022. 106 PFI members were taken into custody during the initial round of raids. Meanwhile, 247 PFI members were apprehended or arrested during the second series of operations.

News Network
November 3,2022

imrankhan.jpg

Islamabad, Nov 3: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured on Thursday when an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, but he was out of danger, media reports said.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab when Khan was leading the protest march.

Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. He has been shifted to a hospital and he is out of danger, the channel said.

ARY News, which is considered as a mouthpiece of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, reported that Khan was out of danger.

Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan's party, told ARY News that a bullet hit Khan's leg. He said six people were injured in the attack and two were apparently seriously wounded, including local leader Ahmad Chatha.

"Khan is being taken to Lahore by road. He is not critical but he received a bullet injury," Umar said, adding that Khan's opponent couldn’t see Pakistan being transformed.

He, however, didn’t blame anyone for the attack.

A gunman fired on the container-mounted truck carrying the former prime minister from a close range, Geo TV reported.

It said one person has been arrested from the spot and police took him to an unknown location.

Initially, it was reported that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, later it turned out that Khan was also injured in the attack.

There are also reports that Khan’s close aide Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack.

News Network
October 28,2022

sidd.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has requested the Congress top brass to finalise party candidates for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by the end of November.

Siddaramaiah, who met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal here, told reporters that he had asked Venugopal to finalise maximum party candidates by next month-end. 

He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations.

To a question on Panchamasali Lingayat's demand for reservation, he said, “The State Government has constituted a committee headed by Justice Subash Adi to study the reservation demand by Panchamashali Lingayat. Let the panel submit the report and the government take the decision. We will form over opinion after that, he said.

