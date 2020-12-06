  1. Home
  2. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who took Covaxin trial dose, tests covid positive

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who took Covaxin trial dose, tests covid positive

News Network
December 5, 2020

anilvij.JPG

Ambala, Dec 5: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said today that he has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The 67-year-old BJP leader, who's also the home minister in the Khattar Cabinet, has now requested everyone who might have come in his contact to get tested. "I have been tested positive for Corona. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona (sic)," the Ambala Cantt Assembly constituency MLA tweeted.

Notably, a couple of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders, including Digvijay Singh Chautala, met Vij on Friday in relation to cases registered against some farmers during their 'Dilli Chalo' protests. The delegation sought withdrawal of cases against these farmers. JJP state chief Nishan Singh was also present during the meeting. Yoga guru Ramdev had also met Vij this week on Tuesday.

Ironically, Vij has tested positive for coronavirus just a few days after he offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, which is India's first indigenous COVID vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He was given the Covaxin dose on November 20 at the Ambala Cantt Civil Hospital.

"I will be administered a trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department," Vij had tweeted, adding that he volunteered to take the trial dose.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also tested positive for coronavirus on August 21. He had met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who had tested positive before him.

As per the health ministry, Haryana has a total 14,329 active coronavirus cases. A total of 2,23,973 patients have recovered, while 2,539 have succumbed to the deadly virus so far.

Meanwhile, on this incident, Bharat Biotech has clarified that Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given in the time period of 28 days. The vaccine efficacy will only be determined after 14 days of the second dose. "Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both doses," said the company.

News Network
December 2,2020

roshan.JPG

Bengaluru, Dec 2: The Central Bureau of Investigation has got 24 hours to question former minister R Roshan Baig in custody in connection with the IMA scam.

A special court gave the CBI only one day, instead of the three days it requested, to question Baig. Until 8 pm, Tuesday, the CBI hadn't yet got custody of Baig who's lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison, according to jail authorities.

Sources said the CBI started questioning him on Wednesday morning and is likely to move the court for an extension in his custodial interrogation.

The CBI wants to question Baig along with IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

On November 25, just before the court sent Baig in the CBI custody for three days, Baig was rushed to Jayadeva hospital for the treatment of some heart ailment. He was discharged only on Monday and taken back to the prison.

News Network
December 3,2020

school.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Graded opening of schools from January may be considered after carefully assessing the pandemic situation in the last week of December, the state’s Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) told the government.

If the government accepts this recommendation and the pandemic situation is favourable, then schools will first reopen for classes 10 and 12. “Classes 9 and 11 can follow later before a decision is taken on other classes,” the TAC has recommended.

Dr V Ravi, virologist and member, TAC, said: “Given that classes 10 and 12 have board exams, we recommended that they be given priority. After that, we must wait and see for a few weeks how the situation unfolds and then reopen other classes, starting with the senior grades.”

The government’s latest draft Covid-19 advisory, prepared to tackle a second wave of infection based on the TAC’s recommendations, has also proposed that all teachers, students and anganwadi workers undergo Covid-19 tests once every two weeks. The government has been advised to conduct tests of pooled samples (1:5).

“The whole of December can be used to revise curriculum, planning examinations and preparing classrooms for Covid-19 compliance; providing hot water, procuring masks, disinfectants, sanitisers, etc. In the meantime, the effect of opening of colleges from November 17 will be known and this will help further planning in this regard,” the TAC’s draft reads.

The government will also prepare hostels — rooms, bath and toilets, food mess, etc — in December. Further, educational institutions will be among the clusters where contact tracing, community based active surveillance, ILI & SARI surveillance will be conducted on priority.

“Surveillance in prisons, long-term care facilities, educational institutions, offices, etc… cluster investigations in high-risk settings like urban slums, weddings and closed spaces must be taken up,” the draft reads.

While independent educationists have been batting for reopening of schools, the government had, earlier this month, indicated that it may not happen this year. In fact, the government has claimed that most of the syllabus for class 10 has already been covered through TV classes.

