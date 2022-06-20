Hijab row: 5 girl students seek transfer certificates from Mangaluru University College

  1. Home
News Network
June 20, 2022

Mangaluru, June 20: Five Muslim girl students from the Mangaluru University College, Hampanakatta, here have asked for transfer certificates from the college administration after being denied permission to attend classes wearing hijab.

Principal Anusuya Rai has confirmed that the five students have applied for transfer certificates to join other colleges. However, they are being asked to submit another letter making certain corrections. The college management will take a call on issuing the certificates once the girls submit the letters.

Due to the evaluation work, the undergraduate courses teaching has been shifted online from Monday. Except for a few students, majority of the 44 Muslim students who study in the college had attended classes as per the guidelines.

After the announcement of II PUC results, the admissions to UG courses will begin from this week. Mangaluru University Vice Chancellor P.S. Yadapaditaya had earlier announced that the university would make special provisions for Muslim girls who want to join other colleges in connection with the hijab rule.

Hundreds of Sangah Parivar backed students of University College had boycotted the classes on May 26 protesting against allowing Muslim girl students to attend classes in hijab.

The students had demanded that the college management should prohibit students from wearing hijab in classes. They expressed their anger against the college management for allowing hijab in classrooms despite the court .

The Hijab crisis, which started as a protest by 6 students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College, turned into a major crisis-like situation in Karnataka last year.

News Network
June 8,2022

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked benchmark lending rates by 50 basis points in its bid to tame the surging inflation, governor Shaktikanta Das announced as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which started its deliberations on Monday, concluded its review.

RBI raised the repo rate, or the rate at which the central bank lends short-term cash to other banks, by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent from 4.40 per cent.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which RBI factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, is on the rise since October 2021. Retail inflation has remained above RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent since January. 

It had soared to an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Last month, in an off-cycle review MPC raised the key policy rate (repo) by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in a bid to curb soaring prices and inflation. It was the first rate hike after August 2018.

With an aim to cushion the impact of lockdown, RBI had slashed the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 per cent in March 27, 2020 from 5.15 per cent.

On May 22, 2020, RBI again cut the repo rate by 40 basis points and brought it down to 4 per cent. Thereafter, it maintained status-quo in the benchmark interest rate for almost two years before increasing it on May 4, 2022.

News Network
June 8,2022

New Delhi, June 8: Lending support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi–led union government's pitch for states to reduce sales tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said a cut in VAT on fuel will help soften inflationary pressures as well as expectations.

The central government had on May 21 cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 to after repeated hikes. At that time, it asked states to lower VAT to further provide relief. Almost no state reduced VAT.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, Das said a quick survey of urban households undertaken after the excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel on May 21 showed a significant moderation in their inflation expectations.

"In such a scenario, further reduction of State VATs on petrol and diesel across the country can certainly contribute to softening of the inflationary pressures as well as expectations," Das said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at the time of announcing a reduction in excise duty, had urged states to reduce VAT. Her other cabinet colleagues including Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made similar pleas.

But hardly any state reduced VAT after the May 21 excise duty cut announcement.

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had asked the states to lower their taxes to enable users to get the full benefit of the previous excise duty cuts of November 2021. Non-NDA party ruled states had not reduced VAT.

Post-November 2021 reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre, 25 states and UTs had cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

However, states ruled by non-NDA parties like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu had not reduced VAT.

"Many states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jharkhand did not agree to our request for some reason or the other, and the burden on the people of these states continued," Modi had said on April 27.

"I am urging you that in the interest of the nation, please undertake what should have been done six months back in November. Give consumers in your state the benefit by lowering the VAT."

For a nation 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, the surge in international crude oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, together with food and commodities, has contributed to pushing the inflation rate to 7.8 per cent in April.

To control the spiralling prices, the Union Government reduced excise duty.

The two reductions - first in November 2021 and then in May 2022, roll back the Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices.

The excise duty hikes of 2020 had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of Rs 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.8 a litre.

After the latest excise cut, the incidence of central tax on petrol came down to Rs 19.9 a litre and that on diesel to Rs 15.8 per litre.

Central excise duty makes up for 20 per cent of the price of petrol, down from 26 per cent earlier. It now makes up 17.6 per cent of diesel price. After considering local sales tax or VAT, the total tax incidence on the price of petrol is 37 per cent and that on diesel is 32 per cent, down from 40-42 per cent earlier.

The excise tax on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre when the Modi government took office in 2014 and that on diesel was Rs 3.56 a litre.

The government had, between November 2014 and January 2016, raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting global oil prices.

In all, duty on petrol rate was hiked by Rs 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months that helped government's excise mop up more than double to Rs 2,42,000 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 99,000 crore in 2014-15.

It cut excise duty by Rs 2 in October 2017 and by Rs 1.50 a year later. But it raised excise duty by Rs 2 per litre in July 2019.

It again raised excise duty on March 14, 2020, by Rs 3 per litre each. The government on May 6, 2020, again raised excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel.

News Network
June 19,2022

In the wake of the attack on a gurudwara in Kabul, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of Narendra Modi led government of India has granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority, news agency ANI reported. India strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on the Sikh place of worship.

"Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said.

Several blasts tore through a gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, killing two persons, including a Sikh, and injuring seven others, while Afghan security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community in the war-torn country.

In the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood was attacked early Saturday morning and a gun battle lasting several hours between the terrorists and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

Three attackers were killed by the Taliban forces, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

