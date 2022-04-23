  1. Home
  Hindus, Muslims to take out Tiranga Yatra in violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Hindus, Muslims to take out Tiranga Yatra in violence-hit Jahangirpuri

News Network
April 24, 2022

New Delhi, Apr 24: Members of the Hindu and Muslim communities will take out a Tiranga Yatra (flag march) on Sunday at the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. The area is still under heavy security cover; however, permission to take out the proposed Yatra at 6 pm has been granted by the Delhi Police.

"A total of 50 people—25 Hindus and 25 Muslims—are allowed to take part in the Yatra," sources said, adding that the Yatra will begin from Kusal Chowk and then move towards Block B, BC market, mosque, temple, G block, Kusal Chowk, Bhumi Ghat and culminate at Azad Chowk.

On Saturday evening, representatives of the local peace committee, known as Aman Committee, met and hugged each other on cameras, spreading the message of brotherhood between both the communities.

Aman Committees were set up in the 1980s to ensure that religious celebrations in the national capital take place without one community hurting another's sentiments. The committee consists of police officers, members of political parties and prominent residents from various communities.

Severe communal clashes erupted in Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen, were injured. The police has arrested 25 people so far and apprehended two juveniles, while one of the arrested person's relatives was boked for injuring a police inspector by pelting stones at him. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2022

pfizubair.jpg

Palakkad, Apr 15: A 45-year old man was allegedly hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday. Subair, aka Zubair, a local leader of the Popular Front of India, was hacked to death at Elappully in the district on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was allegedly waylaid by two cars while on the bike and attacked him using sharp-edged weapons. The incident occurred in front of his father’s eyes as he was returning home after offering Friday prayers in a nearby mosque. 

Police said they suspect it was a political killing.

PFI alleged the RSS was behind the killing of Subair. RSS has not reacted to the allegations.

The incident occurred months after S Sanjith, a 27-year old RSS worker, was hacked to death allegedly by activists of the SDPI, the political offshoot of the PFI. Sanjith was attacked in front of his wife in November last year. 

News Network
April 10,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 10: Two young women drowned at NITK beach in Surathkal on the outskirts of the city today. 

The deceased have been identified as Trisha (17) and her sister Vaishnavi (18), both Mangaluru locals.

The incident took place when they had entered the water for bathing as a part of a ritual for which the duo, along with other family members, had visited the seashore.

A huge wave washed them away. Local swimmers and a home guard who was at the shore rushed to the rescue but they reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

News Network
April 17,2022

hubballi.jpg

Hubballi, Apr 17: 12 police personnel have suffered injuries and more than 45 persons have been arrested in connection to the Saturday midnight violence on in Hubballi, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has said.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday after taking stock of the situation in old Hubballi, Labhu Ram said that six cases had been registered with regard to damage to public property and stone-pelting.

Another FIR had already been filed on Saturday in connection with the provocative WhatsApp post against Muslims that led to the violence and one youth had been arrested, he said.

Along with clamping prohibitory orders in Hubballi city, an adequate number of KSRP platoons and police personnel had been deployed at strategic points.

Responding to a query, he said further investigation was on and steps were being taken to identify and trace all those involved. 

