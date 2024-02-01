Hindutva forces offer puja in Gyanvapi Masjid cellar, 30 years after govt sealed it; Hindu hearts filled with joy, says VHP

  1. Home
News Network
February 1, 2024

masjidtemple.jpg

Varanasi, Feb 1: Hindutva forces have started offering puja at a cellar in the basement of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque after a district court yesterday ordered the administration to unseal the premises, 30 years after it was sealed on the orders of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, shortly after the Babri Masjid demolition.

"Hindu side allowed to offer prayers... district administration will have to make arrangements in seven days. Everyone will have the right to pray there," Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer for the Hindu side, told the media.

The area near the mosque, located right next to Kashi Vishwanath temple, witnessed frenetic activity late last night as Hindutva forces started reaching the mosque to pray in the cellar, named 'Vyas ka tehkana'. Members of a Hindutva outfit, Rashtriya Hindu Dal, were seen pasting the 'mandir' (temple) word on a signage near the mosque. Heavy force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

The mosque has four cellars in its basement. One of them was in the possession of a family of priests that used to live there. Somnath Vyas, a member of Vyas family, offered prayers in the cellar before it was sealed in 1993, according to the petition by Shailendra Pathak, the petitioner and a member of the family. He had argued in court that as hereditary priests, they should be allowed to enter the structure and worship there. The court yesterday asked the district administration to ensure that prayers can be held inside the cellar within a week.

The mosque committee has said they would be challenging the court's order in Allahabad High Court. "This is happening to get political advantage. The same approach is being adopted, which was done in the Babri Masjid case," their counsel Merajuddin Siddiqui said.

Yesterday's order is being seen as a major development in the Gyanvapi case, in which Hindutva petitioners have sought permission to pray in the mosque complex. 

The Archaeological Survey of India, which conducted a survey of the premises, has shared its report with the petitioners and the mosque committee. The report claimed that a large Hindu temple existed on the site before the mosque was built. Four Hindu women have now moved the Supreme Court, seeking the excavation and scientific survey of a section that had been sealed by a court order.

Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav has stressed that due process must be followed while implementing the court order. "The Varanasi Court fixed a 7-day period for it. What we are seeing now is a concerted effort to go beyond the due process and prevent any legal recourse that can be taken," he said.

The BJP has refrained from commenting on yesterday's development, saying the matter is subjudice. Hindu outfits such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad have welcomed the ruling. "Today, a court in Kashi has given a very important decision, filling the hearts of every Hindu with joy," VHP working president Alok Kumar said.

News Network
January 27,2024

yemen.jpg

An oil tanker belonging to United Kingdom is on fire in the Gulf of Aden after Yemen's Armed Forces (Houthis) said they hit it with a missile in protest against UK’s support to on going Israeli aggression against Palestinians. 

Houthis reported striking a British oil tanker heading towards the occupied territories, in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal US and UK-backed Israeli war.

The forces "carried out an operation targeting a British oil tanker 'Marlin Luanda' in the Gulf of Aden, using a number of appropriate naval missiles," spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a video statement on Friday.

"The hit was direct, leading to its burning," he added.

Operator Trafigura told the BBC the strike caused a fire in one of the ship's cargo tanks and fire fighting equipment was being used to contain it.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the incident happened 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden.

The UKMTO said warships were in attendance and supporting the vessel, adding all crew had been reported safe.

Over the past month, the forces and Yemen's Ansarullah popular resistance movement have been staging many such strikes against Israeli vessels or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories' ports.

The operations have been described as a response to the October 7, 2023-present war and siege that the Israeli regime has been waging against Gaza following an operation carried out by the Palestinian territory's resistance movements.

More than 26,000 Palestinians, some 70 percent of whom are women, children, and adolescents, have been killed in the brutal onslaught so far, while upwards of 64,100 others have been injured.

Saree said the forces would continue their operations "until the aggression is stopped and food and medicine are allowed [to flow towards] the besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

The United States and the UK have also conducted several missile attacks against Yemeni targets in response to the Yemeni strikes.

The spokesman said, "The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their adoption of all military measures within the right to defend beloved Yemen and to emphasize the ongoing practical solidarity with the Palestinian people."

News Network
January 28,2024

nitishkumar9.jpg

Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time staging a new political drama with re-alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party hours after he tendered his resignation as the chief minister of the RJD-JD(U) government.

In a dramatic turnaround Nitish left the Mahagathbandhan and I.N.D.I.A bloc to join the NDA and stake claim to form a government in Bihar with the support of BJP.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Samrat Chaudhary, JP Nadda were present as Nitish Kumar took the oath amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shree Ram. 

Last time, Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister was in 2022 when he severed his ties with the NDA and joined the RJD, Congress and the Left alliance and became the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Between 2022 and 2024, Nitish Kumar took the lead in forging the alliance of the opposition parties to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In June 2023, Nitish Kumar hosted the very first meeting of the opposition parties even before it got its name INDIA.

Nitish Kumar became the CM for the first time in 2000. At that time, he was against RJD and his campaign was based on opposing Lalu. In 2013, Nitish broke away from the NDA and came with RJD in 2015 election.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the RJD and went back to the NDA. In 2022, Nitish Kumar again deserted the NDA and came back to RJD.

News Network
January 25,2024

Haridwar.jpg

Superstition and blind belief on claims of saints led to the murder of a five-old boy in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The boy was suffering from blood cancer, and his parents believed that the river Ganga would cure him. In the cruel winter in north India, the boy was submerged in the freezing river for several minutes, which resulted in his death. 

The family, which lived in Delhi, left for Haridwar around 9 am on January 24. The cab driver said the child was accompanied by his parents and another woman relative. Some reports have identified her as the boy's aunt. The cab driver said the boy looked extremely unwell and the family had told him that he was suffering from cancer and doctors in Delhi had given up.

A disturbing video shows the parents of the boy chanting Hindu prayers while his aunt submerged him under the water. Some bystanders noticed that the boy was underwater for too long and started asking the family to stop. 

When they did not, those gathered at the spot forcefully brought the boy out. The video shows the aunt responding aggressively and even trying to attack those pulling the boy out. The child was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another video shows the boy's aunt sitting next to the body and saying that she was sure that the child would come back to life.

Haridwar city police chief Swantantra Kumar said the family had told them that the boy was undergoing cancer treatment in a top Delhi hospital. The doctors had eventually given up and told them that their child could not be saved. The family believed that river Ganga can heal the boy. 

"We are getting the reports from the Delhi hospital. But at this point, it appears that they brought the boy here because they believed that Ganga snan would cure him," he said.

The boy's parents and his aunt have been taken into custody for questioning, police said.

