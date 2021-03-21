  1. Home
Home Minister asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 cr for him per month: Param Bir Singh

Agencies
March 20, 2021

Vaze1.jpg

Mumbai, Mar 20: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was recently transferred from the top post, has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month.

Param Bir Singh has made these allegations in a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In his letter, Param Bir Singh alleges that Anil Deshmukh called Sachin Vaze to his official residence "several times" over the past few months and "repeatedly instructed" him to "assist in collection of funds" for him.

"Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon'ble Home Minister, Maharashtra to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in collection of funds for the Hon'ble Home Minister," Param Bir Singh claims in his letter.

He adds, "In and around mid-February and thereafter, the Hon'ble Home Minister had called Shri Vaze to his official residence. At that time, one or two staff members of the Hon'ble Home Minister, including his Personal Secretary, Mr Palande, were also present. The Hon'ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crores a month."

Param Bir Singh has further alleged that for achieving this target of Rs 100 crore per month, Anil Deshmukh told Sachin Vaze "there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs 2-3 lakh each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores was achievable."

"The Hon'ble Home Minister [Anil Deshmukh] added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources," the letter alleges.

ANIL DESHMUKH RUBBISHES ALLEGATIONS

Responding to the grave allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has termed them to be "false" and an attempt by the top cop to save himself.

"Param Bir Singh has made these false allegations to save himself as well as to protect himself from further legal actions," Anil Deshmukh said in a tweet.
In another tweet, Anil Deshmukh said, involvement of Sachin Vaje in the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren murder case is "becoming clear".

"Its threads are likely to reach the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The investigation is underway," Anil Deshmukh wrote.

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?

It all started on February 25 when an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai house Antilia. The explosives comprised 20 unassembled gelatin sticks. Besides this, police also found a threat letter issued to the Ambanis.

As the investigation in this case started, police found that the SUV in question was in possession of a Thane-based businessman named Mansukh Hiren.
When asked about the SUV, Mansukh Hiren told the cops that his car was stolen and that he had filed a police complaint about it.

On March 5, Mansukh Hiren was found dead on the banks of a creek in Mumbra on the outskirts of Thane.

His wife has alleged that he was murdered by Mumbai Police Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.

Sachin Vaze's role has also come under the radar for his alleged involvement in staging the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani's house.

Raising these issues in the Maharashtra Assembly, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that Sachin Vaze had been in constant touch with Mansukh Hiren.

As the controversy escalated, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation and arrested Sachin Vaze on March 12. He was also suspended soon after.

But things did not stop here.

Two days ago, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government transferred Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Asked about the decision, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said it was because of some inexcusable lapse in security, among other reasons.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP has been demanding Anil Deshmukh's resignation and has said he can't escape responsibility for all that has happened.

News Network
March 6,2021

pope.jpg

Bagdad, Mar 6: Iraq’s Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the top religious authority for most Shia Muslims, hosted the head of the world’s Catholics, Pope Francis, on Saturday in the shrine city of Najaf.

Sistani, 90, almost never holds meetings but made an exception for 84-year-old Francis, who is making the first-ever papal trip to Iraq to encourage dwindling Christians and extend his hand to Shia Muslims.

The historic meeting in Al Sistani’s humble home was months in the making, with every detail painstakingly discussed and negotiated between the Ayatollah’s office and the Vatican.

Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday and met with senior government officials on the first-ever papal visit to the country. 

It is also his first international trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Iraqis have welcomed the visit and the international attention it has given the country as it struggles to recover from decades of war and unrest.

News Network
March 14,2021

sachinvaze.jpg

Mumbai, Mar 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze for his alleged role in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near the residence of Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani last month. He was taken into custody late last night at the end of around 12 hours of questioning at the agency's office in the state capital. He was brought to the premise again this morning.

Mr Vaze, known as "encounter specialist", is also under probe by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with two other related cases: The first involving the death of Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman to whom the car found on Mumbai's Carmichael Road on February 25 was traced. The second pertains to the same vehicle's theft as reported on February 17 by the auto parts dealer. The officer had allegedly borrowed the SUV for around four months till he returned it on February 5, according to Mr Hiran's wife who also alleged his involvement in her husband's death.

Referring to the arrest, the Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut backed Mr Vaze and said that there was no need for the NIA to get involved in the matter.

"I believe Sachin Waze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It's Mumbai Police's responsibility to investigate the matter. No central team was needed," Mr Raut said.

He said the repeated interference by Central agencies demoralises the Mumbai police and "creates instability".

"We respect NIA but our police could've done it too. Mumbai Police and ATS are well respected but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise Mumbai Police. It creates instability in the state and creates pressure on Mumbai police and administration," he said.

On Friday, Mr Vaze had filed an anticipatory bail plea at the Thane district sessions court and sought interim protection from arrest, terming the case against him "baseless" and a "witch-hunt". His plea for interim protection was rejected, with the court observing that his custodial interrogation was necessary. A hearing on his bail plea is now scheduled for March 19. The NIA then summoned him to its office yesterday where the ATS, too, joined in later. 

Last week, the officer was moved out of the Mumbai crime branch to the Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) at the police headquarters. A day before that, on Tuesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and leader of the opposition, Devendra Fadnavis, had sought his arrest. Following his transfer to CFC, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "Sachin Vaze is not Osama Bin Laden. It is not right to target a person and hang him and then investigate."

The BJP today demanded that Mr Vaze be subjected to narco-analysis and alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray government was openly trying to protect him. Mr Vaze had, during an earlier period of suspension from service, joined the Shiv Sena which heads the state's Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi dispensation now.

"Is the government worried that if Sachin Vaze is questioned, the probe will reach the government with new revelations?" state BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam asked today in a letter to Chief Minister Thackeray. "Will the Maharashtra government have the courage to subject Sachin Vaze to a narco-test?"

The explosives-laden Mahindra Scorpio was found near Mr Ambani's south Mumbai residence with a threat letter inside. The police traced the vehicle back to Mr Hiran, but he claimed it was stolen a week earlier. The case got murkier when the Thane-based trader himself was found dead in a creek near Mumbra town on March 5.

Meanwhile, a message claiming responsibility for placing the vehicle was posted on Telegram late on February 27 night. It demanded a ransom in cryptocurrency, according to the police. The Telegram channel was later traced to a barrack in Delhi's Tihar jail where Indian Mujahideen terrorist Tehseen Akhtar is housed, police sources said.

News Network
March 20,2021

Mumbai, Mar 20: Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed an exponential jump in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 27,000 cases in a single day. 

This is the biggest spike Maharashtra has ever reported in 24 hours. 

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 27,126 new cases and 92 deaths taking the progressive total to 24,49,147 and 53,300, respectively.

The active cases in the state now stand at 1,91,408.

During the day, 13,588 people were discharged taking the total treated patients to 22,03,533.

The day’s total in Mumbai was 2,982 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) was 5,697.

