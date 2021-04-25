How Modi govt ignored parl panel’s suggestion to increase oxygen production ahead of 2nd wave of covid

  1. Home
April 25, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 25: Months before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic took India by storm, a parliamentary panel in November 2020 had suggested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government to augment hospital beds and oxygen production.

However, the Modi government failed to act on the suggestion and completely focussed on assembly polls, especially in West Bengal. 

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, chaired by Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, advocated that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority must take appropriate measures for capping the price of oxygen cylinders so that their availability as well as affordability is ensured.

"The Committee also recommends the government for encouraging adequate production of oxygen for ensuring its supply as per demand in the hospitals," according to the report submitted in parliament in November last year.

It said the total number of government hospital beds in the country was "grossly inadequate" keeping in view the rising incidence of COVID-19 cases.

The panel noted that lack of hospital beds and inadequate ventilators further complicated the efficacy of the containment plan against the pandemic.

"As the numbers of cases were on the rise, a frantic search for vacant hospital beds became quite harrowing. Instances of patients being turned away from overburdened hospitals due to lack of vacant beds became the new normal. The scenario of patients holding oxygen cylinders rushing from pillar to post in search of bed in AIIMS Patna is a testimony to the fact that tears apart humanity," it said.

Aggrieved at the poor state of healthcare system, the panel recommended the government to increase the investment in public health and take appropriate steps to decentralise healthcare services/facilities in the country.

According to the report, the Health and Family Welfare secretary had informed the committee on October 16 last year that the ministry had requested the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to fix the price of oxygen as non-invasive oxygen has been found to deliver good results.

"The overall production in the country is roughly in the region of 6,900 metric ton every day. Out of 6,900 metric ton, the highest consumption of medical oxygen was reported in mid-September, in and around 24th or 25th September, when the consumption was almost 3,000 metric ton of oxygen a day," according to the report.

"The committee agrees with the department that the pandemic has led to an unprecedented increase in the demand of non-invasive oxygen cylinders and instances of lack of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals had also been reported," according to the report.

India is struggling with the second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: The government of Karnataka today decided to extend the night curfew beyond April 20 in eight cities of the state, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka had imposed night curfews from April 10 in eight cities from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of the Covid-19 second wave. They are: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

Briefing reporters after an emergency meeting with Health and Family Welfare minister K Sudhakar and other officials, Yediyurappa said that the government was looking to extend night curfew to other district centres of the state to contain the pandemic.

Suggestions by experts were discussed in the meeting chaired at CMs official residence in the city. "We have taken no other decision now. We will sit again on April 20 to decide till when the night curfew should be extended," he said.

The pandemic, Yediyurappa said, was going out control. Responding to media queries, the chief minister said that the state had its own reasons for the surge in cases and could.not be compared with other states of the country.

Yediyurappa is scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, April 18, to discuss measures to contain the pandemic. The CM has hinted at imposing additional Covid-19 regulations after the meeting.

News Network
April 14,2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders managed to lose their bearings in an astonishing fashion as the Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya fashioned an improbable 10-run victory in an IPL encounter on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over, before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they stunningly fell short giving defending champions their first win.  

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the KKR franchise, Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed by the bewildering defeat and tweeted an apology to the fans. He said, "Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!" 

Krunal Pandya (1/13 in 4 overs) and Rahul Chahar (4/27 in 4 overs) were brilliant in checking the run-flow after a 72 run opening stand between Nitish Rana (57 off 47 balls) and Shubman Gill (33 off 24 balls).

But it was Jasprit Bumrah (0/28) and Trent Boult (2/27), who were magnificent at the death keeping Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik under check in a game that will be talked about for years to come especially how KKR capitulated.

Required to show some sensible approach, the KKR batting unit adopted a strange approach as they were restricted to 142/7 to continue their miserable record with MI. They now have 22 losses against six wins over MI.

Krunal bowled an exceptional 18th over giving away just three runs, as the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell struggled to get going before Bumrah applied more pressure in the penultimate over.

Needing 15 from the last over, it was a tough ask for KKR and Trent Boult dismissed Russell and Pat Cummins in successive balls to seal the issue.

KKR off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted "Gutted" after the loss. He walked in to bat when KKR needed 13 runs to win from two deliveries.

KKR is currently placed in the fifth position on the IPL points table.

News Network
April 16,2021

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has postponed class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) board exams amid Coronavirus surge in the country, in line with CBSE’s decision. 

Notably, the Council will announce the fresh dates for ICSE Board class 10 and class 12 board exams in the first week of June. The announcement is a breather for students who have been demanding postponement of ICSE Board exams amid the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus surge.

“The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the examinations will be taken by the first week of June 2021,” the board said in a statement.

As per initial schedule released by the CISCE, the ICSE or Class 10 exam were supposed to start on May 4, while ISC or Class 12 exam were slated to be conducted on April 8. However, after the board’s recent decision, the final dates for ICSE, ISC Board exams will be announced in the first week of June.

Prior to this, the CBSE had cancelled the Class 10th board exams and postponing the exams for class 12th due to the raging pandemic situation in the country. Announcing the decision, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that a decision on fresh dates for CBSE Class 12 board exams will be taken on June 1. Following the announcement, students of other boards had taken to social media requesting cancellation/postponement of exams.

