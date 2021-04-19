ICSE Class 10 exams cancelled amidst spiralling covid cases

  1. Home
News Network
April 20, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 20: The ICSE class 10 board exams have been cancelled in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday.

Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams.

The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.

"Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CICSE has decided to cancel the class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty are of topmost priority and paramount importance," said Arathoon, Secretary and Chief Executive of the CISCE.

"We are committed to devise a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring class 10 results. The criterion, as well as the date of declaration fo results, will be announced later," he said.

However, the Class 12 ISC board exams remain deferred, the dates for which will be released later, the council said in a circular issued on Monday.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 17: In the backdrop of rising Covid cases in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Minister for Fisheries Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Udupi after being tested positive, interacted with senior officials through video-conferencing from the hospital.

The minister discussed the preparedness of the district to fight the covid surge and to ensure all arrangements are in place to treat the patients and also to check the rising cases.

Mr Kota  instructed the officials to subject the primary and secondary contacts of a Covid positive patient to test. While asking the officials to ensure that the public strictly adhere to Covid guidelines, he instructed that night curfew rules be strictly followed. Vigilance should be stepped up in the borders with Kerala, he added.

Pointing out that there were 4,978 beds available in government and private hospitals in the city, he directed the officials to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen and ventilators to needy patients and also to appoint Nodal officers in private hospitals. He further said pregnant women who test positive should be treated separately.

News Network
April 12,2021

New Delhi, Apr 12: Airlines are not permitted to serve meals in flights that have a duration of less than two hours, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday, as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the country.

The ban will come into effect from Thursday, the ministry said in its order.

When scheduled domestic flights were resumed on May 25 after coronavirus lockdown last year, the ministry had allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions.

Modifying the previous order, the ministry's fresh directive said: "The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors, may provide meals services on board, where the in-flight duration is two hours or more."

The ministry stated it has decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights considering "the increasing threat of Covid-19 and its variants".

coastaldigest.com news network
April 14,2021

Davangere, Apr 14: In what could have been a major tragedy, a car in which Mangaluru Congress MLA and former minister U T Khader was traveling, involved in an accident in Davanagere district today morning. 

Even though the front portion of the car was damaged in the accident Mr Khader and other occupants escaped with minor injuries. 

Mr Khader was on his way from Bengaluru to Belgavi to campaign for the party’s candidate for the Belgavi by-elections. 

At around 8:45 a.m., when the MLA’s car reached Olal Cross on the National Highway, a container truck which was moving in front of the car, stopped suddenly, resulting in collision. 

S P Hanumantharaya visited the accident spot. Reportedly, Mr Khader suffered minor injuries on his face and leg and he was taken to a family doctor in Bengaluru in another car.

