ICSE Class 10 exams cancelled amidst spiralling covid cases

New Delhi, Apr 20: The ICSE class 10 board exams have been cancelled in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday.

Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams.

The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.

"Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CICSE has decided to cancel the class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty are of topmost priority and paramount importance," said Arathoon, Secretary and Chief Executive of the CISCE.

"We are committed to devise a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring class 10 results. The criterion, as well as the date of declaration fo results, will be announced later," he said.

However, the Class 12 ISC board exams remain deferred, the dates for which will be released later, the council said in a circular issued on Monday.