  2. If you remain silent under Modi regime you are a complicit in its atrocities: Kapil Sibal

News Network
October 2, 2021

Ahmadabad, Oct 2: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday said remaining silent was not an option under the BJP government as it would mean one is complicit in its atrocities.

Speaking about the turmoil within the Congress, Sibal, who is part of the so-called "G-23" group of dissidents, said he did not know if the party was ready for reforms but he can only voice his own sentiments.

“I don't want to comment on that tweet of P Chidambaram as he is a dear colleague. I can only say that in politics when I talk about Modi (government), safe harbour is not silence,” Sibal told reporters here in reply to a question on a recent tweet by the former finance minister.

“This is no time to be silent, if you are silent against the atrocities of the Modi government then you are complicit,” he added.

Chidambaram had tweeted on September 30 that he felt helpless "when we cannot start meaningful conversations within party forums" and when one sees Congress workers shouting slogans outside the residence of a colleague and MP.

“The safe harbour to which one can withdraw seems to be silence,” he had said. The tweets came after Congress workers shouted slogans against Sibal.

To a question about the G-23 group, Sibal said, “There is no G-23, you called it G-23. It is a set of people who want reforms from within, that's about it. The reforms that we want, we have spoken about in the past, there is no point in repeating it."

“I have no grievances (against the party), whatever I have said, I have said, there is nothing more that I wish to say,” Sibal said in reply to another question.

Asked if the Congress leadership was not inclined to implement the reforms suggested by the group, the Rajya Sabha member said, “I don't know if the party is ready for reforms or not, I can only voice my sentiments.”

To the question whether he thought if the party was taking a strong stand against the "atrocities" of the Modi government, Sibal said the party was speaking about it. "Rahul Gandhi has raised his voice against it, that is good of Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

When asked if the Congress had ceded the "middle ground" to the BJP and taken a left turn, Sibal said he disagreed.

"They (BJP) have changed the rules of the game. Cricket is played by the rules of the game. If you have a doubt about an LBW or a catch, the decision is to be given by the third umpire. But here they have taken over every system and they have become umpires," Sibal said.

"ED is the umpire, CBI is the umpire, they try to influence courts, they have captured the system. If you change the rules, then there will be no middle ground," the Congress leader said.

Prime Minister Modi speaks about Mahatma Gandhi and tries to appropriate him from the Congress, but "he is doing everything opposite of what Gandhi said," Sibal stated.

On the trouble within the Punjab Congress, Sibal said, “I am a party worker, if I had been a decision-maker, I would have told you. I am a worker, and I will continue to work.”

On the recent government change in the BJP-ruled Gujarat, Sibal said the chief ministers were also made to resign in Karnataka and Uttarakhand, and the saffron party also "tried to do it in Uttar Pradesh but it could not be done."

The BJP replaced governments in these states because it felt the incumbent leaders would not win it elections, the Congress leader claimed.

He credited Rahul Gandhi for the Congress" impressive performance in the 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat, saying he came and stayed for three months and energized the party. "What is the situation now in Gujarat Congress I don't know,” he added.

News Network
September 20,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 20: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed that several Congress legislators were ready to join the BJP. He was responding to a question from reporters here on his statement that the Congress was trying to lure BJP leaders.

"They (Congress) will certainly make such attempts, but already several Congress legislators are ready to come with us. You will get to know soon who all they are. So any such attempts by Shivakumar (KPCC chief) or anybody else will not be successful," he said. He said BJP will win more than 140 seats and come back to power.

Addressing the BJP state executive meeting at Davangere on Sunday, the veteran leader had asked party men not to take opposition parties lightly, as they have their own strategy and strengths, and that Congress leaders were trying to contact several party leaders.

He had also alleged that Shivakumar was making attempts to contact party leaders, but he would not succeed.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the BJP''s state unit has sought permission from the central leadership to induct several leaders from various parties, and was waiting for the nod. "List has already been sent to the central leadership," he said.

However, responding to Yediyurappa''s claims about him trying to contact BJP leaders, Shivakumar said he wouldn''t like to disclose his party''s strategy.

"Why should I disclose our strategy?. I don''t want to disclose our strategy. Who is with whom.. who wants to come with whom. Yediyurappa has said something, Ashoka has said something or some other leaders might have said something, lets wait for some time," he said in response to a question.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said today that if anyone wants to join the party voluntarily, it would be considered.

News Network
September 23,2021

taliban.jpg

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover.

China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognise a government that includes international pariahs.

The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly.

They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girls are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Russia met in person while their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi joined them virtually for the talks of just over an hour.

A US official described the meeting called by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as "constructive" and with "a lot of convergence," including hopes that the Taliban respect the rights of women and girls.

"I don't think anybody is satisfied with the composition of this interim government, including the Chinese," the official said.

Speaking to AFP before the meeting, China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, agreed that the five powers all wanted an inclusive government.

"Unity is everywhere," he said.

China has previously criticised the United States for freezing billions of dollars in Afghan assets.

But Beijing is also keen for the neighboring nation not to be a base for outside extremist groups.

Afghanistan was also the subject of virtual talks by the Group of 20 major economies that included the participation of several other nations including Qatar, the hub for Taliban diplomacy.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, addressing the G20, renewed concern about the Islamists' caretaker government which includes no non-Taliban and no women but has ministers blacklisted by the United Nations on terrorism allegations.

"The announcement of a non-inclusive government was a tactical mistake by the Taliban, as it will make it harder for us to engage with them," Maas said.

"It is important that they hear this from all of us. And we should also speak with one voice when it comes to the basic political parameters and benchmarks for any future engagement with them."

The Taliban have requested to speak at the UN General Assembly but the United States, which sits on the credentialing committee, has made clear that no decision will be made before the summit ends early next week. 

News Network
September 27,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 27: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the 2023 Assembly polls will usher in a new era in Karnataka with "Kannadigas' own party" coming to power in the state, and set a target of winning at least 123 seats.

The JD(S) has organised "Janata Parva 1.0", a four-day workshop for party leaders near here, aimed at bringing it to power in 2023, that was inaugurated by party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

"...we will work hard for the next 17 months and get involved in various party activities non-stop. We are confident about being successful in bringing a government that will be by Kannadigas for Karnataka in 2023, through the JD(S)," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, he said, "Our party's goal is 123 seats (in 224 member Assembly) for 2023. It can be 123 plus, not minus. With this focus we have started our activities....from 2023 a new era will begin in Karnataka with Kanndaigas' own party coming to power."

Pointing at regional parties gaining power in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he said "bringing a government of regional identity, by Kannadigas, of Kannadigas and for Karnnadigas in Karnataka in 2023 is the target. We want to clear the doubts about the ability of JD(S), a party with regional identity, to come to power in Karnataka."

Noting that party organisation work had taken a back seat in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kumaraswamy pointed out that the 2023 elections are fast approaching and there are only 17 months left for it.

He said the first set of candidates identified from the workshop will be coached on how to be closer to people in their constituencies. They will be given all kinds of training to build leadership qualities in them in a disciplined manner.

"Despite all this training, if the identified candidate is not performing duties as per the party's expectations, there are provisions to change them," he said. The idea behind the training was to update probable candidates on the use of new technology and social media for connecting with the people, aimed at equipping them for the new kind of election system, he said.

Pointing to the rise of DMK in Tamil Nadu, Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal and BJP's growth from the Jan Sangh established by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee 70 years ago, to it now coming to power under Narendra Modi, he said "ours (JDS or its earlier form Janata Parivar) is a party known for its people friendly programmes. We have set right certain lapses that are there within us."

As a fist step in this process, the JD(S) wants to train cadres to ensure they are actively involved in all party activities in the next 18 months, with an intention to being it to power, he added.

Stating that there is talk within the party that people gather wherever Kumaraswamy goes to various places, but it does not convert into votes, the JD(S) legislature party leader said this "fault" needs to be rectified, during the coming 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, addressing the inaugural event said several attempts have been made to divide the party, but it has "God's grace".

He questioned the integrity and moral rights of his detractors in the Congress, especially bête noire Siddaramaiah, accusing them of speaking lightly about him and his party and calling JD(S) the "B-team" of BJP.

"...your party (Congress) has an understanding with Shiv Sena... what type of secularism is that? You said Deve Gowda is the B-team of BJP. You want to finish my party, tell the truth Siddaramaiah. Despite doing everything to project me as B-team, you (Congress) got only 78 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls...how long will you say such things? I'm alive.. I will come to every district and tell the truth and relevance of JD(S), he said. Gowda recalled that he began as an ordinary contractor in Hassan and how he organised people and urged the cadres to learn how to organise the party and start working.

"...Don't run away from the responsibility given to you, and work with discipline," he said.

