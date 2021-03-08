  1. Home
  2. ‘I'm a pure cobra, one strike and you become a photograph’, says Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP

News Network
March 7, 2021

Kolkata, Mar 7: Actor Mithun Chakraborty ended days and weeks of speculation today by finally joining the BJP at a massive rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for the Bengal election. One of Bengal's most beloved actors, "Mithun-da" delivered all the punchlines that could thrill the giant crowd waiting for PM Modi at the Kolkata Brigade Parade Ground.

"I am proud to be a Bengali. I know you love my dialogues," he said, and went on to recite some of his most famous one-liners.

"Marbo ekhaney...lash porbay shoshaney ('i will thrash you here. Your body will be found at the crematorium ," he said, reciting one from his 2006 hit film, "MLA fatakeshto".

"Here is my new dialogue. Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chhobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a pure cobra, one strike and you become a photograph." His audience cheered wildly.

In a Kurta, cap and sunglasses, the national award winner accepted the BJP flag and waved to the crowd.

It was like a dream come true, he said. "The Prime Minister of the world's biggest democracy. And I will share the stage with him. I had never dreamt of being a part of such a huge rally. I wished to work for the poorer sections of our society, and that wish will now be fulfilled."

The 70-year-old actor and former Trinamool Rajya Sabha member has a huge fan-following in Bengal. Lately, he has been seen in popular dance reality shows; in Bollywood, his popularity peaked during his days as a dancer actor in blockbusters like "Disco Dancer".

Ever since RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Mithun Chakraborty at his bungalow in Mumbai on 16 February, there had been speculation the actor may join BJP and become its face for Chief Minister in the Bengal Assembly election starting later this month. Whether he is or not, the actor is among the important faces the BJP will pitch in its campaign to oust Mamata Banerjee in Bengal.

Mithun Chakraborty quit the Trinamool within two years of his Rajya Sabha nomination after he was named in the Saradha chit fund case. He was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on ₹ 1.2 crore he had received from the group as fee for becoming brand ambassador of a TV news channel the Saradha group financed.

He returned the money and quit the Rajya Sabha as well as the Trinamool Congress pleading poor health.

Ahmed Ali Kulai
 - 
Monday, 8 Mar 2021

How many carat??

Agencies
February 28,2021

Pune, Feb 28: A 30-year-old research scholar of the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory has been found killed here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.

Some locals spotted the body in Sus area on Saturday and alerted the police.

"The police rushed to the spot and the deceased was later identified as Sudarshan Pandit, a research scholar at the NCL. His face was smashed with a stone," Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh told PTI.

He was a native of Jalna and was staying in Sutarwadi area here with his brother, the official said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway into it, he added.

The NCL, located in Pashan area of Pune, is a research and development organisation of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) which focuses on chemistry, biology and chemical engineering.

Agencies
March 2,2021

Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob&#039;s anticipatory bail plea on March 9 | Hindustan Times

New Delhi, Mar 2: A Delhi Court on Tuesday said that it will hear Mumbai-based activist lawyer Nikita Jacob's anticipatory bail plea on March 9, a day before her protection from arrest ends in connection with the 'Toolkit' case related to the farmers' agitation.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana adjourned the matter after he was apprised by the Delhi Police that they need more time to file a comprehensive reply to the application and that it be kept with a similar plea by co-accused Shantanu Muluk on March 9.

On February 17, Bombay High Court had granted three weeks transit anticipatory bail to Jacob with a direction to approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged. Her protection from arrest ends on March 10.

Fearing arrest, she moved the Patiala House Court on Monday. Jacob, along with climate activist Disha Ravi and Shantanu Muluk, faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the case.

Muluk and Jacob had joined the investigation at Delhi Police's Cyber Cell office in Dwarka on February 22. They were confronted with Ravi following that.

The court had granted bail to Ravi on February 23. The judge allowed the bail considering the scanty and sketchy evidence on record.

A day later, the court also granted protection from arrest till March 9 to Muluk in the case and directed the police to not take any action against him till then.

The Delhi Police have contended that the google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists Jacob and Muluk.

They asserted that the 'Toolkit' was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence.

News Network
February 26,2021

IndiGo,SpiceJet and GoAir revise their excess baggage fares – Business Traveller

Domestic airlines can now give concessions in air ticket fares to passengers who have no baggage or only cabin baggage, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said in a circular.

At present, passengers can carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Any additional weight is charged per kg basis.

According to the new rules, airlines will be allowed to provide tickets cheaper to those who travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage within the permissible weight limit, for which passengers have to declare the weight of their baggage at the time of booking tickets.

