  2. Imran Khedawala lone Muslim MLA in 182-member Gujarat Assembly

News Network
December 10, 2022

Imran Khedawala of the Congress is the only Muslim candidate elected to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly in the just-concluded polls, which saw the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) register a landslide victory. The outgoing Assembly had three Muslim legislators, all from the Congress. Khedawala, the sitting Congress MLA from the Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city, won the election by a margin of 13,658 votes on Thursday to retain the seat. 

He defeated his nearest rival, Bhushan Bhatt of the BJP, in the Muslim majority constituency, where state president of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and former MLA Sabir Kabliwala was also in the fray.

The Congress had fielded six Muslim candidates, including three sitting MLAs. Of these, five candidates, including two MLAs, lost. In 2017, three of five candidates from the minority community fielded by the main Opposition party had emerged victorious. Muslims account for around 10 per cent of Gujarat's population. 

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh lost to BJP's Kaushik Jain in the Dariapur Assembly segment of Ahmedabad district. Another legislator of the Opposition party, Mohammed Javed Pirzada, faced defeat in Wankaner in Morbi district at the hands of the saffron outfit.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate took away 53,110 votes and contributed in the defeat of Pirzada. In the Abdasa seat in Kutch district, Congress' Muslim candidate Jat Mamad Jung was defeated by a margin of around 9,000 votes by BJP nominee and former Congress MLA Pradhyumansinh Jadeja. The AAP had fielded Muslim candidates on three Assembly seats - Jamalpur-Khadia, Dariapur and Jambusar - but none of them won. 

The BJP did not field a single Muslim candidate, while 12 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominees from the minority community were in the fray, but all of them were trounced. Two of these AIMIM candidates finished third in their respective constituency. In the just concluded elections, the BJP won 156 seats, the highest by any party in Gujarat's history, while the Congress came a distant second with 17 seats. The AAP emerged victorious in five Assembly segments. 

News Network
December 1,2022

Belegavi, Dec 1: Activists of Kannada organisations staged sit-in protest and blocked movement of traffic at RPD Circle, Tilakwadi on Thursday demanding action against police officials who allegedly assaulted a student for displaying Kannada flag during a fest organised by KLS Gogte PU College on Wednesday evening.

Activists were detained while attempting to gain entry in the premises of the college to protest against the alleged incident.

It all started after one of the students of the host college was beaten up by another student for dancing with the Kannada flag during the fest. While videos of the fight between the two students went viral on social media, the minor student who was beaten up at the college accused Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Market Subdivision) N V Baramani of abusing and assaulting him when he went to file a complaint.

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swambhimani staged sit-in protest at RPD Circle and blocked traffic movement. They raised slogans against police officials for allegedly assaulting the student. They also set a tyre on fire to express their ire.

"A student during the fest had displayed his love for Kannada and him being assaulted was not acceptable. Even police officials assaulted him and action needs to be taken against concerned officials," Karnataka Rakshana Vedike District president Deepak Gudagnatti said.

Activists later staged demonstration in front of the college gate and one of them tied the Kannada flag atop the arch. They raised slogans condemning the incident. Police detained some activists when they attempted to enter the college premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi said, "Both the students involved in the incident were Kannadigas and minors. We had brought them to the police station and told them not to bring linguistic issues in educational institutions. The incident had taken place when students were dancing and it was a spontaneous reaction."

Authorities of the KLS Gogte PU College expressed regret over the incident. "We will review the incident and take action against those responsible," they said.

Additional police personnel has been deployed near the college and RPD Circle to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. 

News Network
December 7,2022

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Aam Aadmi Party has finally ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation winning 132 seats. The BJP, which exit polls predicted to suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

Both the ruling BJP and AAP have put up 250 candidates each for the elections, while the Congress has 247 aspirants and Bahujan Samaj Party, 132. 

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no. 145 (Andrews Ganj). 

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections. The fate of 1,349 candidates at 250 wards was sealed in the Sunday polling for the Delhi MCD elections compared with 2,538 in 2017. 

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards, the AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The Delhi MCD results will likely be out by 3pm. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates on Delhi Election Result 2022

Details to follow.

News Network
November 28,2022

Kutch, Nov 28: The BJP is confident of maintaining its winning streak in Kutch district in Gujarat Assembly polls even as the Congress is carrying out a silent campaign in rural areas and the Aam Aadmi Party is setting the stage for a three-cornered fight by throwing its hat in the ring.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting in two minority-dominated seats. Kutch, which goes to polls in the first phase on December 1, has six Assembly constituencies - Abdasa, Bhuj, Rapar- all bordering Pakistan, and Mandvi, Anjar and Gandhidham.

The district has around 16 lakh voters spread across the six constituencies, out of which male and female voters are equally proportionate. Muslims comprise around 19 per cent of the total electorate, whereas the Dalits comprise around 12 per cent, and the Patels, including the Leuvas and Kadvas, constitute about 10.5 per cent. The Kshatriya and the Koli communities comprise around 6.5 per cent and 5.2 per cent of the electorate, respectively.

Although Dalits, Kshatriyas, Kolis, Brahmins, and Rajputs have been the committed voters of the saffron camp for the last two decades, a large section of the Patels, who have been with the BJP till 2012, went against the saffron camp following the 2015 Patidar agitation.

The Congress, on the other hand, has been the first choice of minorities and also for a section of Patels, Kshatriyas in rural areas, and other smaller communities like the Rabari.

The AAP, which has carried out a campaign blitzkrieg in the arid region with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conducting a Tiranga Yatra in Kutch, is stressing fundamental issues such as education, health and water.

The AIMIM stresses the development poll plank of minorities in the area. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been winning a majority of the six seats in the Kutch district since 2002, is hopeful of making a clean sweep this time riding on both development plank and divided opposition.

"We are confident of making a clean sweep this time. There is no opposition to BJP as the people are with us for the development we had carried out post-earthquake in 2001," Kutch district media-in-charge Satwik Gadhvi told PTI.

According to BJP sources, although the party is not attaching much importance to the scattered opposition in the district, resentment among a section of party workers over the selection of candidates is a matter of concern as, in some places, it has altered the party's caste equations. In the Abdasa seat, BJP's candidate is former Congress turncoat and sitting MLA Pradyuman Sing Jadeja, from the Kshatriya community.

Apart from candidates of Congress and AAP, an independent candidate from the Kshatriya–Jadeja community is also contesting the polls. The independent candidate earlier used to be a BJP sympathizer. In the Bhuj seat, the party has replaced its two-time sitting MLA and Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya with local party leader Keshubhai Shivdas Patel, known for his organisational skills.

Supporters of Acharya are not happy with the development. In Anjar, the party has replaced its sitting MLA Vasanbhai Ahir with party leader Trikambhai Chhanga. In Mandvi, the BJP has picked Anirudhh Dave over its sitting MLA Virendrasinh Jadeja. Jadeja has been given a ticket from the neighbouring Rapar seat, which the Congress had won in 2017.

"For us, it is not the opposition, but resentment among a section of party workers is a matter of bit concern. In some seats, people from the same community, just as our official candidates, are contesting as Independents," a senior district BJP leader said.

Congress is carrying out a very low-pitch campaign. The opposition party is doing its best to avoid the minefield of communal politics and is focusing more on governance issues. For Congress, winning back the district, and especially retaining the two seats it had won last time, is a big challenge.

"We are confident of winning all the six seats in the Kutch district. The people here are fed up with the misrule of the BJP. The BJP is using all tricks like the communal campaign to everything at its disposal to win the election," Congress district president Yajuvendra Jadeja said.

Congress, like in the rest of Gujarat, is carrying out a silent campaign in Kutch also by reaching out to the masses in every remote corner of the region, trying to encash anti-incumbency against the BJP and its promises on governance issues if voted to power. However, the entry of the AAP and the AIMIM has disturbed the poll arithmetic of the region.

The Congress and the BJP are apprehensive that AAP might eat into their votes among the Patel community, Kshatriyas, a section of minorities, and Dalits, thus delivering a fatal blow in the closely-contested seats.

Although the local BJP unit is elated over the entry of AIMIM as there will be a contender for minority votes apart from the Congress in seats like Bhuj and Mandvi, which has considerable Muslim electorate, and AIMIM is in the fray, the Congress is working to minimize the damage that the AAP and AIMIM may cause. The AAP stresses governance issues in the arid region and has promised to end the region's water crisis if voted to power.

"The people of this area, especially in remote areas, lack basic amenities like education, health, and water. For us, good governance is first and foremost," Kutch district AAP media in-charge Ankita Gor said.

The biggest positive aspect for the AAP in the election is the freshness it brings to the decade-old binary of Congress and BJP in the state's political arena and its track record of delivering good governance, party leaders said.

According to locals, the negative factor for AAP in the Kutch region is the absence of the organizational strength to take on the well-oiled election machinery of the BJP and Congress. The AIMIM said it is contesting only two seats in the entire Kutch district, so the allegation that they are here to cut in Congress's vote is baseless.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won the Kachchh Lok Sabha seat, which it has been winning since 1996, by pocketing more than 62 per cent of the total votes polled, whereas the Congress bagged just 32 per cent.

Apart from governance issues, drug hauls, a water crisis, and communal clashes have become major election issues. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held on December 1 and 5. The votes will be counted on December 8. 

