  2. India becoming self-reliant in space: Gaganyaan in 2027; full-fledged Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035

India becoming self-reliant in space: Gaganyaan in 2027; full-fledged Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035

Agencies
August 15, 2025

New Delhi: India is working towards becoming self-reliant in the space sector and preparing for the launch of Gaganyaan, its indigenous human space flight mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, he said India was also developing its own space station and recalled that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from a space mission.

"Our Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the space station. In the coming days, he is returning to India," Modi said.

The prime minister said it was a matter of pride that India has been making strides in the space sector and 300 start-ups were working only in this sector. "This is the strength of the youth of the country and our confidence in them," Modi said.

ISRO is working on India's first indigenous human spaceflight mission -- Gaganyaan -- which is expected to be launched in 2027.

The first module of India's own space station is planned for launch in 2028 and a full-fledged Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.

Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 private space mission that lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the International Space Station on June 26. He returned to Earth on July 15.

Along with three other astronauts -- Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) -- Shukla conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions during the 18-day mission.

News Network
August 4,2025

Mangaluru: A woman from Bantwal has reportedly lost ₹2.4 lakh to an elaborate online fraud, after being misled into believing she would receive a high-value gift parcel containing gold, an iPhone, and cash.

According to her police complaint, the fraud began on December 3 last year, when she received a call claiming that a parcel had arrived for her through DHL Express Courier Services, Delhi. The caller said the parcel contained gold ornaments, an iPhone, ₹49 lakh in cash, and other valuables — but to claim it, she would need to pay a clearance fee in advance.

When she expressed her inability to pay, the fraudsters allegedly convinced her to take a loan from a finance company and assured her that a loan of up to ₹10 lakh would be sanctioned after paying a small processing amount. Trusting them, she transferred ₹80,000 in stages via PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

Several months later, on June 6, she received another WhatsApp message from an unknown number repeating the same claim about a high-value parcel. Believing it again, she made additional payments — ₹35,000 on June 6, ₹65,000 on June 12, and ₹50,000 on June 16 — totaling ₹2.4 lakh. She never received any parcel or refund.

A case has been registered at Bantwal Town Police Station under Sections 318(2), 318(4), and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against such scams, which often lure victims with promises of expensive gifts and cash rewards.

Agencies
August 13,2025

Israel is reportedly negotiating with the war-torn South Sudan to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza, advancing its mass expulsion agenda as Gaza lies in ruins after months of bombardment.

According to six sources familiar with the matter, Israel has held discussions with South Sudan about the issue, though the progress of these talks remains unclear.

Joe Szlavik, head of a US lobbying firm working with South Sudan, told The Associated Press that he was briefed by South Sudanese officials on the negotiations.

An Israeli delegation is expected to visit South Sudan to assess the feasibility of establishing temporary camps for Palestinians, though no date has been confirmed.

Szlavik stated that Israel would likely fund the construction of these camps.

Two Egyptian officials, who have been aware of Israel’s search for a host country for months, revealed that they have actively lobbied South Sudan against accepting Palestinians.

Egypt strongly opposes any forced displacement of Gazans, fearing a potential refugee crisis along its shared border with Gaza.

Israel’s foreign ministry declined to comment and South Sudan’s foreign minister did not respond to questions about the talks, The AP reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his intent to advance US President Donald Trump’s proposal of forcibly transferring a significant portion of Gaza’s population through what he describes as “voluntary migration.”

In February, US President Donald Trump openly expressed his desire to transform Gaza into what he refers to as the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The plan would require Gaza’s existing population of about two million to be emptied out. Legal experts warn that forcible displacement on such a scale would amount to ethnic cleansing.

Reports indicate that Israel has also explored resettlement plans with other African countries, including Sudan and Somalia, as part of its broader strategy.

The plans have faced widespread condemnation, with Palestinians, human rights organizations, and numerous world leaders denouncing them as a veiled attempt at mass expulsion that would breach international legal standards.

Even Palestinians seeking temporary refuge would be reluctant to move to South Sudan, considered one of the world’s most unstable nations.

South Sudan has struggled to recover from a civil war that broke out after independence, and which killed nearly 400,000 people and plunged pockets of the country into famine.

