  2. India detects first case of covid sub-variant JN.1 in Kerala | Should we worry?

India detects first case of covid sub-variant JN.1 in Kerala | Should we worry?

December 16, 2023

India has detected its first Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 case from Kerala’s Karakulam. The sample from a 79-year-old woman had returned a positive result in an RT-PCR test conducted on November 18, reported news agency PTI, adding that she had mild symptoms of influenza-like illnesses and had recovered from Covid-19.

Earlier, a traveler from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli district was detected with the JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 in Singapore on October 25.

No increase in cases was observed in Tiruchirapalli district or other places in Tamil Nadu following the strain being detected in them. “No other case of JN.1 variant has been detected in India,” the source said.

Currently, over 90 percent of Covid-19 cases in India are mild and under home isolation, according to the news agency.

JN.1 SUB-VARIANT

The JN.1 sub-variant was first identified in Luxembourg and has since spread to several countries. The variant is said to be a descendant of the Pirola variant (BA.2.86).

It contains a significant number of unique mutations, particularly in the spike protein, that have a chance to contribute to increased infectivity and immune evasion among masses, a source explained to the agency.

However, initial data suggests that updated vaccines and treatments can protect people against JN.1 sub-strain, the source stated.

This sub-variant’s resemblance to earlier sub-strains with distinct spike proteins is also noteworthy. Most of the changes in the JN.1 sub-variant are found in the spike protein, which likely correlates to increases in infectivity and immune evasion.

SHOULD INDIA BE WORRIED?

“India is keeping a vigil and that’s the reason no hospitalisation or severe disease has been reported so far,” quoted news agency ANI to INSACOG Chief, NK Arora.

Rajeev Jayadevan, the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force’s co-chairman shared insight with ANI, “After a seven-month gap, cases are rising in India. In Kerala, there are reports of people getting Covid, but the severity so far appears to be the same as before.”

Jayadevan added that the sub-strain is capable of spreading faster and evading immunity. “JN.1 is rising quickly in several Western countries, and India being connected by international travel with the rest of the world should be no exception,” he said.

CASES OF JN.1 SUB-VARIANT

Globally, 3,608 cases of BA.2.86 and its sub-variants have been reported mostly from Europe and North America.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that the updated Covid-19 vaccines are likely to offer protection against the JN.1 sub-strain.

It also said an analysis from the federal government’s SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group suggests treatments and testing will remain effective, they said. 

December 16,2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday, December 16, adopted a vision document to shore up bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas and pushed for concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) as early as possible during their “productive” talks to inject new momentum in India-Oman strategic ties.

PM Modi and the Omani ruler also discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict, the challenge of terrorism as well as the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution to the Palestine issue as a way forward, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The two sides also announced the third tranche of Oman-India joint investment fund worth USD 300 million (around Rs 2,500 crore) that would be used for channelising investment into the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy.

The investment fund was started as a 50:50 joint venture between the SBI and Oman investment authority with the first tranche of USD 100 million and the second one of USD 200 million.

At a media briefing, the foreign secretary said India and Oman also signed agreements providing for cooperation in the field of information technology, combating financial crimes, culture and one for the establishment of a Hindi chair of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations in Oman.

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Delhi on a state visit on Friday – his first trip to India as the top leader of the influential Gulf nation.

“Today is a historic day in India-Oman relations as the Sultan of Oman is on a state visit to India after 26 years,” Modi said in his remarks at the delegation-level dialogue.

“On the basis of our successful engagements, we are creating a path of bright future today,” he said, referring to the joint vision document.

“In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed upon in 10 different areas. I am confident that it will give a new and modern shape to our partnership,” he added.

“I am happy that the discussion on the CEPA agreement is going on and two rounds of discussion have been successfully completed where many important issues have been agreed upon,” Modi said.

Expressing hope that both sides will soon be able to sign the pact, Modi said it will add a new dimension to their economic cooperation.

Describing the talks between Modi and the visiting leader as “comprehensive and constructive”, Kwatra said the India-Oman vision document focuses on building a partnership in 8-to-10 areas including maritime cooperation and connectivity, digital payments, space, green energy, tourism, agriculture, food security and cricket.

The cooperation in clean energy will also focus on green hydrogen.

The vision document is broadly rooted in Oman’s ‘Vision 2040’, which is its national development blueprint, and India’s development vision of ‘Amritkaal’.

“An area which featured very prominently in the talks between the two leaders was ongoing discussions between the two countries for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement,” Kwatra said.

“Although the negotiations on CEPA have started only recently, they have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion and both leaders gave strong impetus and push to conclude the CEPA agreement as early as possible,” he said.

There was also a discussion on the possibility of Oman utilising India’s digital payment system UPI with a corresponding Omani platform, besides an exchange of views on trade in Rupee.

To a question, Kwatra said the challenges arising out of the conflict in Gaza were definitely an important element of discussions.

“There was a shared appreciation of the continuing challenge that both countries face from the emerging multiple dimensions of the conflict, including the catastrophic humanitarian situation which is there,” Kwatra said on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

He said the challenge of terrorism and the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution as a way forward was discussed.

“With regard to the situation there, it was discussed and both leaders exchanged in detail their perspective of the situation there,” he said.

India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has been on an upswing in the last few years.

December 8,2023

Israeli forces have dropped a large number of incendiary and smoke bombs on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, setting it on fire.

Hossam Shabat, a journalist at the scene, published a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, showing people rushing to extinguish the fire.

Similar reports of widespread use of smoke bombs overnight were reported across several parts of the Gaza Strip, especially its northern part, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are living.

Palestinian photojournalist, Mahmoud Abusalama, said Israeli troops had been shelling the Jabalia refugee camp for hours and using gas and smoke bombs, adding "Children and women are suffocating in their homes."

Israeli fighter jets also intensified their airstrikes on several parts of the besieged strip overnight, including Gaza City and Beit Lahia in the north.

Among the pounded areas are Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the strip, as well as Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

At least 17,177 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the Israeli strikes.

Among those killed in Israel’s onslaught is Refaat Alareer, one of the founders of the 'We Are Not Numbers' project and professor at the Islamic University of Gaza.

“[Alareer] authored many books and wrote tens of stories about Gaza. Refaat’s assassination is tragic, painful, and outrageous. It is a huge loss,” his friend and the project's co-founder, Ahmed Alnaouq, wrote on X on Thursday.

We Are Not Numbers, an initiative of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, aims “to transform the preconceived misconception of victims of armed conflicts, by Western audiences. The goal is to show them that these victims share the same human stories and talents behind the numbers often shown in the news and show that they too are humans with personal stories, feelings, lives, dreams, and hopes.”

Fighting also continues in the besieged Strip, with the Hamas resistance movement dealing heavy blows to the invading Israeli forces.

Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said it thwarted an Israeli attempt to free a soldier held by the group in Gaza on Friday morning.

In a communiqué published on Telegram, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said Palestinian fighters detected special Israeli forces advancing towards the location of one of the captives at dawn.

Palestinian fighters clashed with the Israeli force, killing and injuring a number of the soldiers, according to the statement.

Fighter jets then bombed the location of the incident, leading to the death of the captured soldier, whom the group identified as Saar Baruch, 25.

Earlier, the Israeli Ynet news site reported that a combat helicopter "mistakenly" killed an Israeli soldier after pounding a building with troops inside, but it was not clear if the two incidents are related. 

Israel's military said on Thursday the son of Gadi Eisenkot, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, has been killed while fighting in northern Gaza.

According to reports and unofficial figures, at least 94 Israeli soldiers and officers have been killed since Israel began the ground invasion of Gaza in late October. 
 

December 11,2023

The Supreme Court proceedings taking a call on the constitutional validity of the Centre's move to scrap 'Article 370', a special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir begins. 

Supreme Court refused to rule on the validity of the Presidential rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2018 since it was not specifically challenged by the petitioner, the Chief Justice of India said. Chief Justice of India said Article 370 was a temporary provision.

The Centre in 2019 scrapped the special status and split the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The verdict from a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud comes in response to a slew of petitions challenging the Centre's move four years ago. After a 16-day-long hearing, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on September 5.

The petitioners argued that Article 370 cannot be scrapped unilaterally by the Centre, since the powers of the Constituent Assembly were vested in the Jammu and Kashmir legislature after it was dissolved in 1957.

The Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. Supreme Court said this while delivering its verdict on the constitutionality of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gives the special status to J&K.

"We direct that steps be taken by EC to conduct elections of J&K Assembly by September 30, 2024," said Chief Justice of India Chandrachud in its ruling.

The Supreme Court Constitutional bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant Court also directed the government to restore the statehood of J&K. "We direct that restoration of statehood in Union Territory of J&K shall be done at the earliest," said CJI. However, the court upheld the carving out of Ladakh as a Union Territory.

